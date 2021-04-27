CDC, FDA see no Pfizer vaccine link to heart problem, eyeing with ‘special interest’

Michael Wilner
·2 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said on Monday they have not detected any indication so far that Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine causes inflammation of the heart, but are monitoring with “special interest” reports of cases.

Over the weekend, Israel’s pandemic response coordinator said it was a “question mark” whether Pfizer’s vaccine had caused tens of cases of myocarditis, a dangerous condition of heart inflammation, that had been identified there primarily among young men after they had taken their second dose, according to Reuters.

Pfizer, in a statement to McClatchy, said that it was aware of the Israeli observations and that the company has “not observed a higher rate of myocarditis than what would be expected in the general population. A causal link to the vaccine has not been established.”

An FDA official told McClatchy that the agency has not seen “any new safety signals for myocarditis following administration of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines.”

Over 220 million doses of vaccine doses produced by Pfizer and Moderna — which use the same biological technology, known as messenger RNA — have been administered nationwide.

A CDC official said that “at this point, there is no safety signal for myocarditis or pericarditis for COVID-19 vaccines in U.S. monitoring systems.” Pericarditis is a condition where the thin membrane that surrounds the heart is inflamed.

The CDC official said that the reports of cases are being closely watched by a safety monitoring board as “an adverse event of special interest for U.S. vaccine safety surveillance of COVID-19 vaccines.”

In the United States, the Pentagon said it was examining 14 cases of a linkage among troops. And a Washington-based reporter wrote on Twitter of his experience with myocarditis shortly after receiving the Pfizer vaccine.

All of these cases have been reported to Pfizer and the FDA.

“To date, FDA and CDC have not seen any new safety signals for myocarditis following administration of any of the authorized COVID-19 vaccines,” the FDA official told McClatchy. “Post-authorization safety monitoring during the COVID-19 pandemic vaccination program will aim to continuously monitor the safety of COVID-19 vaccines to rapidly detect safety problems if they exist.”

“Should any new safety signals be identified by FDA and CDC through this safety surveillance, that information will be communicated to the public,” the official added.

Recommended Stories

  • Letters: KC readers discuss Missouri Medicaid, Josh Hawley and the J&J vaccine pause

    It’s the right call not to put the brakes on while the finish line is still in the future.

  • US To Send COVID-19 Vaccine Raw Materials 'Urgently Required' To Help India Tackle Surge In Infections

    The U.S. will deploy supplies and other assistance to India, the White House said, following a Sunday call between the National Security Advisers (NSA) of two countries, Ajit Doval and Jake Sullivan. What Happened: The assistance includes raw materials for the COVID-19 vaccine, Covishield, developed by Oxford University in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) and manufactured in India by Serum Institute Of India (SII). Material needed to produce Covishield has been identified and “will immediately be made available,” Emily Horne, a spokesperson for U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, said in a statement. Jake Sullivan spoke to his Indian counterpart, Ajit Doval, who also said that the U.S. had “identified supplies of therapeutics, rapid diagnostic test kits, ventilators and PPE suits that will (also) be made immediately available to India.” The U.S. is also “pursuing options to provide oxygen and related supplies on an urgent basis” to help India overcome a shortage that has endangered the lives of thousands of both Covid-positive patients and those fighting other diseases. However, there was no mention of the U.S. shipping ready-to-use vaccines from its stockpiles. Related Link: Twitter, Facebook Follow Emergency Order To Suspend Posts Criticizing Indian Government Of Mishandling Pandemic Why It Matters: AstraZeneca hasn’t requested regulatory approval for its two-dose vaccine in the U.S., which has three other authorized vaccines to deploy from Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) - BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). According to Bloomberg, the U.S. Development Finance Corporation (DFC) is funding the expansion of manufacturing capability for BioE, the vaccine manufacturer in India, enabling BioE to ramp up to produce at least 1 billion doses COVID-19 vaccines by the end of 2022. Earlier this month, SII’s CEO Adar Poonawalla took to Twitter and appealed to U.S. President Joe Biden to lift export embargoes on raw materials. Price Action: AZN shares are up 0.4% at $52.47 in market trading hours on the last check Monday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEuropean Union Files Lawsuit Against AstraZeneca Over COVID-19 Vaccine ShortfallSanofi Steps In For Fill-Finish 200M Doses Of Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • So There's a COVID Vaccine, but What Does That Mean For Pregnant People?

    The US Food and Drug Administration officially approved the first COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in mid-December 2020, which cleared the way for a national campaign to inoculate enough Americans to suppress the spread of the coronavirus. But considering that neither the Pfizer vaccine nor the Moderna vaccine that received FDA approval shortly after has been tested on pregnant people or those currently breastfeeding, questions remained as to whether it was safe for those demographic groups to stand in line to receive a vaccine.

  • Iowa officials rejected more than 21,000 vaccine doses as the state experiences a 'slowdown' in demand for shots

    Just about 55% of the state's population is at least partially vaccinated for COVID-19, but interest in the shot appears to be waning.

  • ‘Intolerable.’ Teens seen in photo ‘re-enacting’ George Floyd death at NC high school

    The photograph shared on social media appears to show a high school student kneeling on another student’s neck.

  • FDA and CDC Lift Pause of J&J COVID-19 Vaccine Due to Rare Blood-Clot Cases

    Update, April 26, 2021: On April 23, after 11 days of an FDA- and CDC-recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, the government agencies announced that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the rare risk of blood clotting. Since the initial pause, there have been 15 reported blood-clot cases out of almost eight million administered vaccine doses; all occurred in women between the ages of 18 and 59 (most were under 50) with symptoms beginning between six and 15 days postvaccination.

  • All Johnson & Johnson Blood Clot Patients Had This in Common, Until Now

    On April 13, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended pausing use of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine after six reports of rare blood clots. Since then, the number of reported blood clots grew to 15, all of which were investigated by the agencies. On April 23, the FDA and CDC recommended lifting the pause on the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, determining "the known and potential benefits … outweigh its known and potential risks."The Johnson&Johnson vaccine now comes with a warning, specifically for a certain group. That's because all of the 15 people who experienced these rare blood clots following the Johnson&Johnson jab had one significant thing in common: They were all women under 60. Now, a new case of clotting in a man has been reported, the first of its kind in the U.S. Read on to find out the details of the latest patient, and what it could mean for you. And for more on blood clots, beware that If You Take This Medication, You're More Likely to Get a Blood Clot. This is the first reported male recipient of the Johnson&Johnson vaccine to develop a blood clot since it was authorized for emergency use. Two days after the Johnson&Johnson pause was lifted, on April 25, the University of California San Francisco (UCSF) reported the first known case of a man in the U.S. who developed a blood clot after receiving the Johnson&Johnson vaccine since the FDA authorized it for general use, according to the San Francisco Chronicle. The man is in his early 30s and was hospitalized with a clot in his leg.The 15 cases that came before this one had all been in women, most of whom were under 50. As the CDC advised in new guidance posted on April 25, "Nearly all reports of this serious condition, which involves blood clots with low platelets, have been in adult women younger than 50 years old. … Women younger than 50 years old should be aware of the rare but increased risk of this adverse event."Depending upon how this case turns out, that warning could change.And for more commonalities with COVID, The CDC Says People Who Get COVID After Vaccination Have This in Common. The man's symptoms developed more than a week after he was vaccinated. The man in the Bay Area received the Johnson&Johnson jab on April 8 and began to experience increasing pain in his lower back and leg on April 16, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. Similarly, the women who developed blood clots all started to show symptoms 6 to 13 days after their Johnson&Johnson vaccination.Andrew Leavitt, MD, a hematologist who oversaw the man's care at UCSF, told the San Francisco Chronicle that he expects the patient to be able to leave the hospital in the next couple of days. "I saw him today, and he was doing beautifully," Leavitt said on April 25. "When I saw him, he was in good spirits chatting with his dad."The doctor said he plans to share the facts of his patient's case with peer-reviewed journals to help researchers try to understand why these rare adverse events occur. To see if you're more prone to blood clots, know that If You Have This Blood Type, You're More Likely to Get Blood Clots. There was one case of a man in the Johnson&Johnson clinical trials who had a blood clot. While this is the first instance of a man in the real world experiencing a blood clot after the Johnson&Johnson vaccine, a man during the clinical trials for the vaccine also experienced a blood clot, The New York Times reports.But because his case was before the vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the FDA, it was not included in the CDC and FDA's analysis, ScienceNews points out.The CDC's risk-benefit analysis predicted that for every million Johnson&Johnson doses administered, only two men under 50 will develop blood clots, while 5,513 hospitalizations, 1,485 ICU admissions, and 708 of deaths among men under 50 would be prevented. No cases of blood clots are expected in older men, according to the CDC's modeling.For more COVID vaccine news delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. The doctor treating the new male patient says the CDC and FDA were right to lift the pause. Although Leavitt saw the effects of a Johnson&Johnson-related blood clot firsthand, he still feels the CDC and FDA made the right decision in lifting the pause. "The CDC did a great job with the pause," said Leavitt. "Absolutely, this should not preclude people from getting vaccinated."White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, felt similarly. During an appearance on ABC's This Week on April 25, Fauci said the pause made the case that "we take safety really very seriously." He said now that the agencies confirmed the vaccine is safe, it's time to carry on with vaccinations. "We've looked at it; now let's get back and get people vaccinated. And that's what we're going to be doing, get as many people vaccinated as we possibly can, as quickly as we can, because we have a very, very effective vaccine for the people here and throughout the world," said Fauci. And for more vaccine news, find out why This Vaccine Side Effect Could Mean You Already Had COVID, New Study Says.

  • New CBS News poll shows some Americans are hesitant to get the coronavirus vaccine

    As use of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine resumes, some Americans in a CBS News poll are still hesitant to get vaccinated. Weijia Jiang reports from the White House.

  • Florida COVID update for Sunday: 4,671 cases, 37 deaths, current hospitalizations plunge

    A statistical cliff dive in current hospitalizations, one of the most reliable indicators of COVID-19 spread, overshadowed the Florida Department of Health’s daily COVID-19 dashboard report.

  • Anonymous scouts make one last run at sparking a Penei Sewell slide

    Few doubt that Oregon tackle Penei Sewell will be the first tackle taken in the draft. Most believe he won’t make it past the Bengals at No. 5. That, of course, won’t stop the anonymous scouts from trying to make it happen. Yes, only a few days remain for the anonymous scouts to do their [more]

  • Ghislaine Maxwell has been using a sock to hide her eyes from guard checks, court told

    Prosecutors said the checks are routine, but a member of the three-person judicial panel questioned the claim

  • Fury as Rick Santorum dismisses Native Americans and claims ‘there was nothing here’ when colonists arrived

    Former GOP candidate and CNN contributor tells right-wing student group ‘there isn’t much Native American culture in American culture’

  • Official fired after refusing to call Black postgraduate ‘Doctor’ on Zoom despite her correcting him twice

    ‘Black women, regardless of the level of education, are consistently dismissed and overlooked or judged in our society’

  • Florida advances bill to limit voting by mail and use of drop boxes in latest bid to restrict election access

    Democratic lawmakers describe new legislation as ‘Georgia lite’ after bill in neighbouring state

  • Florida divided over release of millions of genetically altered mosquitoes

    ‘I find this criminal, that we are being bullied into this experiment’

  • Capitol riot suspect says he only called Pelosi a ‘biatch’ in desk note which shows he’s less offensive

    ‘And I left a note on her desk saying Nancy, Bigo was here you b***h,’ Barnett had bragged before cameras after the US Capitol riots

  • India-born chief executives from Google and Microsoft pledge to support country against coronavirus

    Sundar pichai and Satya Nadella vow to tackle critical shortage of medical oxygen

  • Most Americans don’t want Johnson & Johnson jab, new poll finds

    Confidence in Pfizer and Moderna vaccines far higher than for beleaguered jab

  • NASA's former Mars leader says the agency is 'keeping their eye' on a crewed mission to the Red Planet

    As NASA prepared to go back to the moon with SpaceX, Elon Musk and Scott Hubbard, a former NASA Mars program leader, eyed future crewed Mars missions.

  • Halle Berry debuted baby bangs while wearing a semi-sheer gown on the Oscars red carpet

    Halle Berry also wore a purple strapless gown designed by Dolce & Gabbana, Louboutin shoes, and jewels from Ridano.