CDC finds COVID-19 drove 15% spike in U.S. death rate in 2020: Politico

FILE PHOTO: Shadows are cast across Our Lady of Mount Carmel Cemetery during a surge in coronavirus disease cases and deaths in El Paso
·1 min read

(Reuters) - A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention study has found that last year was the deadliest in U.S. history, with COVID-19 helping to drive a 15% increase in deaths, Politico reported https://politi.co/3cjawxv on Wednesday, citing sources.

Over 3 million people died in the United States in 2020, Politico said, adding COVID-19 was the third most common cause of death, behind only heart disease and cancer.

The CDC will summarize its findings in an upcoming issue of Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report, Politico said.

The analysis will detail the rates at which U.S. residents of various races and ethnicities died as a result of the coronavirus as well as the total number of deaths in each demographic group, according to Politico.

The CDC and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More than 117.6 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 2,736,909​ have died thus far, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States has had the highest number of deaths from COVID-19 in the world, with over 528,000 fatalities, according to the tally. The country has thus far reported more than 29 million cases.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has said the recent plateau of COVID-19 cases appeared to be trending downward, while new hospital admissions and coronavirus-related deaths were also decreasing.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney)

Recommended Stories

  • A thief used the alias ‘Manny Diaz’ to steal a BMW and a Mercedes, Coral Gables cops say

    Perhaps the most remarkable part about Pedro Horta’s grand theft auto, obstruction and battery charges is that Coral Gables police say he worked a new alias in pulling his February car thefts.

  • New coronavirus cases in Turkey hit highest level this year after measures eased

    The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Turkey rose on Wednesday to the highest level this year, Health Ministry data showed, ten days after President Tayyip Erdogan announced an easing of measures to curb the pandemic. Erdogan announced a partial opening of schools, cafes and restaurants last week. Ankara also eased weekend lockdowns, after the number of new cases fell below 10,000 daily.

  • Indonesia bus plunges into a ravine, killing 26 pilgrims

    A tourist bus plunged into a ravine on Indonesia’s main island of Java after its brakes apparently malfunctioned, killing at least 26 people and injuring 35 others, police and rescuers said Thursday.

  • The Latest: Alaska opens vaccines to all 16 or older

    Gov. Mike Dunleavy says Alaska will become the first state to drop eligibility requirements and allow anyone 16 or older who lives or works in the state to get a COVID-19 vaccination. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker shows Alaska leading states in the percentage of its population to have received two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. The state last week vastly expanded eligibility to include those ages 55 to 64 and those 16 and older who are classified as essential workers, at or potentially at high risk for severe illness from COVID-19 or who live in multigenerational households or communities lacking in water or sewer systems.

  • CDC misinterpreted our research on opening schools. It should loosen the rules now.

    Keeping schools closed or even partially closed, based on what we know now, is harming children.

  • Florida COVID update for Wednesday: 59 deaths — fewest since November — and 4,853 cases

    Miami-Dade County reported 1,107 new cases and seven deaths, putting its pandemic totals at 422,540 cases and 5,619 deaths

  • Italy reports 376 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 19,749 new cases

    Some 345,336 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 184,684, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 100,479 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. There were 278 new admissions to intensive care units, up from 231 on Monday.

  • ‘We are clearly getting’ to a level of herd immunity: doctor

    Dr. David Katz, Preventive Medicine Specialist & True Health Initiative President, joins Yahoo Finance’s Adam Shapiro and Seana Smith to discuss the latest on the coronavirus and what to make of the recent news from the vaccine front.

  • Shoot to kill: Tales from police fleeing Myanmar

    Myanmar police officers say they refused orders to shoot at protesters against Myanmar's military coup.The daily protests have faced deadly crackdowns, and at least one officer says he was told to shoot to kill.Reuters has spoken to three police officers, including Tha Peng, a lance corporal, that fled to India."From the 6th to 26th February, the people freely held demonstrations and protests. However, from 28th February, protests were not allowed and we had to disperse the people. And if they did not obey, we were ordered by our commanding officers to shoot them. I could not follow or obey my officer to shoot my people and I fled my country."A local advocacy group says more than 60 protesters have been killed and more than 1,800 detained.The 27-year-old said he had no choice but to leave his family behind in the middle of the night, including his two young daughters.He says he was one of six colleagues who disobeyed an order to shoot from a superior officer on February 27th in the town of Khampat.Reuters could not independently verify his or other accounts gathered near the Myanmar-India border, but according to classified Indian police documents his account is similar to other police officers who have fled. They had also refused orders to shoot anti-coup protesters. Myanmar's military junta did not respond to a Reuters request for comment. The junta has said it is acting with utmost restraint in handling what it has described as demonstrations by "riotous protesters." They also accuse the protesters of attacking police and harming national security and stability. Indian officials say around 100 people from the country, mostly policemen and their families, have taken shelter in Mizoram's Champhai district bordering Myanmar.Zoramthanga is the local chief minister. "What we have to do is only to give them food and shelter because this is the humanitarian point of view. Beyond that, everything depends upon the central government of India. It is their subject."Tha Peng's is among the first cases reported by the media of police fleeing Myanmar. For him, he says he didn’t want to break the law. "The duty of the police is to protect the people. In fact, the shooting of people by the Myanmar police and army is against the law. So, I could not follow those orders."

  • Palestinian hospitals fill up as Israel loosens COVID-19 restrictions

    Palestinian hospitals are overfull and intensive-care units operating at 100% capacity with coronavirus patients in some areas of the Israeli-occupied West Bank, Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh said on Tuesday. Palestinian cities have introduced full lockdowns over the last two weeks to control soaring COVID-19 infections, even as neighbouring Israel has begun to lift restrictions as it proceeds with one of the world's fastest vaccination campaigns. "The percentage of hospital occupancy in some areas has reached more than 100%,” Shtayyeh said in Ramallah, one of the West Bank cities where his Palestinian Authority (PA) exercises limited self-rule.

  • Pfizer's (PFE) Vaccine Seems Potent Against COVID-19 Strains

    Pfizer's (PFE) coronavirus vaccine seems to neutralize the more contagious variants of the original coronavirus in laboratory studies.

  • Volunteers are key at vaccine sites. It pays off with a shot

    When Seattle's largest health care system got a mandate from Washington state to create a mass COVID-19 vaccination site, organizers knew that gathering enough volunteers would be almost as crucial as the vaccine itself. “We could not do this without volunteers,” said Renee Rassilyer-Bomers, chief quality officer for Swedish Health Services and head of its vaccination site at Seattle University.

  • Despite CDC warning, airports see increase in spring break travel

    Despite the decrease in coronavirus cases and deaths, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is still urging against any unnecessary travel.

  • Biden inherited a mess, but his first 50 days as president have been a historic success

    The steps Biden has taken so far appear to be putting the US on the road to recovery from the devastating COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Lil Nas X Trolls TikTok Users Trying to Cancel Eminem With Jokingly Terrible Freestyle

    With a freestyle of his own, Lil Nas X came to the defense of Slim Shady, as Gen Z and Millennials are arguing over whether or not he should be cancelled.

  • Major Crypto Exchange Coinbase Closes In On Going Public With Pre-IPO Valuation Of $100B

    What Happened: Leading cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc could soon be valued at $100 billion after officially going public, based on Nasdaq's private auction results last week. According to Bloomberg, shares of Coinbase traded between $350 and $375 per share, giving the company a pre-IPO valuation of between $90 to $100 billion. Bloomberg reported that the private auction ended with shares trading at a price of $350 per unit. See also: How to Buy Coinbase IPO (CBASE) Stock Why It Matters: While private trading is more restrictive and volumes are more constrained than public markets, the Nasdaq private market serves as an important part of determining a reference price for investors ahead of the direct listing. Coinbase’s last funding round in 2018 put it at a valuation of $8 billion. In January 2021, the company saw its valuation increase to around $50 billion based on privately traded shares on a private forum created by Coinbase. The exchange’s CEO Brian Armstrong is likely to see a compensation package of over $1 million per working day, based on his $15 billion stake in the company, Bloomberg has reported. What Else: The cryptocurrency exchange opted for a direct listing rather than a traditional Initial Public Offering (IPO), making this the first major direct listing on the Nasdaq. Based on Coinbase’s filings, owners of Class A common stock will be allowed to sell in the direct listing and will not be subject to lock-up agreements. The filings also disclose that Class A stock carries one vote per share, while Class B carries 20 votes per share. Coinbase has also stated that it will not raise any proceeds in the transaction. See also: Coinbase Review Coinbase is the largest U.S based cryptocurrency exchange, and with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.2 billion, it accounts for a large portion of cryptocurrency trading worldwide. At the time of writing, the market-leading cryptocurrency Bitcoin was up by almost 8%, trading at $53,883 as most altcoins were also trending higher in price. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaJPMorgan Adds 56 Blockchain-Related Jobs With Renewed Focus On JPM CoinIRS Is Coming For Crypto You Hide, Launches 'Operation Hidden Treasure'© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Sea turtles, too weak to swim, are coming ashore in Florida. Is this an 'unexplained mortality event'?

    Dozens of sick turtles have come ashore over the past few weeks along the Florida coast with "lethargy and low glucose."

  • A Vietnam veteran says he lived inside Philadelphia's old sports stadium for years while the Eagles and Phillies held games

    Tom Garvey says he lived in an empty 60-foot-by-30-foot concession stand at Veterans Stadium from 1978 to 1981.

  • Alleged Capitol rioter arrested after boasting on hot mic about vulgar act on Pelosi desk

    ‘I was in there and for the most part almost nobody did anything wrong’

  • Fox's Brian Kilmeade says Russia, China, and Iran 'plow through' cancel culture because 'they actually know what the threat is'

    All three of the countries Kilmeade cited have well-documented records of violently cracking down on dissent.