CDC: Fully vaccinated people can gather indoors without masks

Marisa Fernandez
·1 min read

People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.

Why it matters: The report cites early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection, and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.

The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to:

  • Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

  • Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.

  • Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Read the full guidance.

