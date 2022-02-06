CDC to update guidelines for immunocompromised Americans

The CDC is expected to update guidelines for Americans with weakened immune systems on Monday. Officials are recommending a shorter wait time to receive a fourth booster dose for those who have received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. They are also advising people who have gotten the Johnson and Johnson vaccines to seek two booster doses rather than one. Dr. Mark Kline, the chief physician of Children's Hospital New Orleans, joins CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss this and other developments in the COVID-19 crisis.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • The 1918 flu didn't end in 1918. Here's what its third year can teach us.

    In New York City in 1920 - nearly two years into a deadly influenza epidemic that would claim at least 50 million lives worldwide - the new year began on a bright note. "Best Health Report for City in 53 Years," boasted a headline in the New York Times on Jan. 4, 1920, after New York had survived three devastating waves of the flu virus. The nation as a whole, which would ultimately lose 675,000 people to the disease, believed that the end might finally be in sight.Subscribe to The Post Most new

  • Why do older people heal more slowly?

    The older you get, the more slowly you heal, and there are a number of reasons why. Westend61 via Getty ImagesI recently visited an 83-year-old patient in the hospital after EMTs rushed her to the ER with an infected leg wound. Her ordeal started inconspicuously when she bumped into the sharp edge of a table and developed a small cut. The patient’s wound didn’t close, but she ignored it until she woke up in pain one morning two weeks after first injuring her leg. Her daughter called 911 after no

  • I'm a Doctor and Here's the #1 Sign You are Obese

    Obesity is a health issue that affects 42.4 percent of adults in the U.S. according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and 4 million people die each year due to obesity, the World Health Organization states. "Obesity is one side of the double burden of malnutrition, and today more people are obese than underweight in every region except sub-Saharan Africa and Asia. Once considered a problem only in high-income countries, overweight and obesity are now dramatically on the rise in l

  • Undiagnosed atrial fibrillation: A common problem that's can be easy to miss

    A man didn't know he had undiagnosed AFib until he had arm weakness or a temporary period of stroke-like systems while working on his computer.

  • Taking Too Much Melatonin Could Be Dangerous, Study Warns

    Many people take melatonin to fall asleep faster or avoid waking up during the night. In fact, Americans used more than twice the amount of melatonin in 2018 that they used in the previous decade, according to research published in "The Journal of the American Medical Association."

  • First patients to receive immunotherapy treatment are still cancer-free a decade later

    Ten years after receiving a treatment that modifies a patient's own immune cells to attack cancer, two patients who had a form of blood cancer show no signs of the disease, researchers report Wednesday.Why it matters: The patients' remissions hint at how long the effects of CAR-T therapy — a promising but currently very costly treatment— may persist in some people. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free“We can now conclude CAR-T cells

  • 4 CBD myths that are just blowing smoke, from treating anxiety to the benefits of a 'pure' strain

    Cannabidiol, or CBD, doesn't get people high. What it can do is harder to agree on, but we know some popular claims are false.

  • 'Exhausted': In rural California, the unvaccinated and ill overwhelm hospital staff

    Only about half the population in this rural desert area of San Bernardino County is fully vaccinated.

  • I Just Had COVID. Do I Need a Booster?

    Millions of people who have recently developed COVID-19 may have some new questions about their immunity. If they have not yet received a booster shot, do they still need to get one? And when is the optimal time to get it? Federal health officials continue to recommend that everyone get vaccinated and boosted, regardless of whether they’ve had COVID-19 in the past. But more than half of fully vaccinated Americans who are eligible for booster shots have not yet received them. And the guidance on

  • Transcript: Dr. Scott Gottlieb on "Face the Nation"

    The following is a transcript of an interview with Dr. Scott Gottlieb that aired Sunday, February 6, 2022, on "Face the Nation."

  • With CRISPR gene editing, unique treatments begin to take off for rare diseases

    Paddy Doherty remembers his father as a proud, hard-working family man who stayed physically fit for most of his life. A career in construction and various home improvement projects kept him active until his 60s, when Doherty first caught glimpses of a worrying decline in his dad's health. "I noticed him getting breathless on walks. He'd stop for a while and maybe make an excuse for stopping, saying, 'Oh, isn't that a lovely tree' or whatever," said Doherty, who lives in Ireland. Doctors chalked

  • Those COVID tests the government sent you might not work. Cold weather could be to blame.

    Millions of COVID tests are traveling across the nation, many through winter weather. Freezing temperatures could affect test results, experts say.

  • Johns Hopkins study reignites COVID lockdown debate

    A recent controversial Johns Hopkins metanalysis reignites a discussion about the adverse consequences of lockdowns after finding they had no significant mortality benefit during the first wave of the 2020 pandemic in the United States and Europe

  • 'Is this really happening?' Nurses say they were fired for raising safety concerns

    Marian Weber says she wanted to make Ketchikan, Alaska, her forever home.

  • A bride and groom were stuck in the hospital. Then came ‘a gesture I’ll never forget’

    Vicky Abarca Zacatula and Jason Thedford postponed their Feb. 4 wedding when she was admitted to the hospital. Staff at the UNC Rex Women’s Center helped them make the day special after all.

  • Vastly unequal US has world’s highest Covid death toll – it’s no coincidence

    As the US passes 900,000 Covid deaths, much of the blame has fallen on individuals despite vast income inequality and vaccine accessibility issues A person holds up a memorial to those who died of Covid during a rally in Washington DC in July 2021. Photograph: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images The US has suffered 900,000 deaths from Covid-19, the highest figure of any nation. The death toll would be equivalent to the 15th most populous city in the country, more than San Francisco, Washington DC or Bost

  • Thousands of COVID-19 at-home pills hailed as 'game-changer' are sitting on pharmacy shelves in Wisconsin

    A pharmacy official thinks it's "highly unlikely" that everyone who needs the at-home pills for treating COVID-19 in high-risk people is getting them.

  • Four 'stealth omicron' cases found in Florida as COVID-19 deaths surpass 1,000 for second week

    Florida's COVID-19 death toll stands at 66,279 residents, the state Health Department said Friday. Officials logged 1,324 more fatalities since Jan. 28

  • Could This New Indication Create a Blockbuster for Pfizer?

    In mid-January, Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave the nod to Cibinqo as a treatment for patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis (eczema) whose disease wasn't adequately controlled with other treatments. Why did the FDA approve Cibinqo for moderate to severe eczema patients?

  • Former Biden health policy advisor blames 'all sorts of lies' for U.S. vaccine drive sputtering

    Vaccine misinformation has played a huge role in the disappointing U.S. turnout, according to a former White House health policy adviser.