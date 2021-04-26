CDC guidelines to wear masks outdoors anywhere busy are likely to change soon, Fauci said

Marianne Guenot
·2 min read
Fauci talking to ABC&#39;s This week
Dr. Antony Fauci speaking to ABC News' This Week with George Stephanopoulos on April 25, 2021 ABC news/YouTube

  • CDC guidance for wearing masks outdoors should be updated "soon," Dr Antony Fauci said on Sunday.

  • Evidence shows that "outdoor risk is really, really quite low," Fauci told ABC News' This Week.

  • Laxer guidance would be "common sense," Fauci said.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) should be updating guidance for mask wearing in outdoor spaces "soon," Dr. Antony Fauci told ABC News' This Week on Sunday.

Answering questions from George Stephanopoulos, Fauci, the White House chief medical advisor, said the move is "common sense," as the evidence shows that "outdoor risk is really, really quite low."

For vaccinated people wearing masks outdoors, "the risk is minuscule," he said.

"I believe what the country is going to be hearing soon is updated guidelines from the CDC," Fauci told ABC News. "The data backs it up," he said.

Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the head of the CDC, had told NBC News' TODAY show on Thursday that the agency is "looking at the outdoor masking question."

The current CDC guidance says that anyone older than two should wear a mask in "public settings and when around people who don't live in their household."

It already says that masks aren't needed "when you are outside by yourself away from others," but continues to recommend masks in more public settings.

The risk of transmitting the virus outdoors is much lower than in indoor spaces, experts told Insider's Hilary Brueck for a recent report.

That is because the air circulating around outdoors sweeps the virus away.

However, the risk is not zero, so wearing a mask when in a crowded space, even outdoors, can be a good idea.

As of April 16, 26 states requires individuals to wear masks indoor and outdoors statewide, according to ballotpedia.

North Carolina, however, has said that outdoor mask mandates could be lifted by June. Connecticut aims to lift its outdoor mask mandate by May 1, NBC News reported.

Massachusetts announced that changes to its mask mandates could be coming in the next weeks. New Hampshire is set to let its mask mandate expire on May 7.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Why daily COVID-19 infections may not be the best pandemic bellwether going forward

    Former Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Scott Gottlieb on Sunday suggested that it's time to process information about the coronavirus pandemic in the United States a little differently. For example, he explained why 10,000 cases — a daily infection number he thinks the U.S. may plateau at over the summer — right now is not the same thing as 10,000 cases a year ago. "We need to think about the overall vulnerability of the population and not just the cases we're accruing on a daily basis," Gottlieb told CBS News' John Dickerson. "The vulnerability of the population has been reduced substantially because of vaccination. A lot of older Americans and people ... who are most likely to be hospitalized or succumb to the disease have now been protected" when they weren't a year ago. Gottlieb cautioned that there will still be outbreaks going forward, but they're likely to "represent much less disease, much less death." Instead of daily infection counts, then, Gottlieb believes that focusing more heavily on hospitalization numbers will soon provide the clearest sense of where the pandemic stands. Former FDA Commissioner @ScottGottliebMD says US could see some persistent spread of COVID-19 this summer, but with far less overall risk to individuals with increased protection of vaccines pic.twitter.com/AHBtIuCnZO — Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) April 25, 2021 More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersMichigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hardJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

  • Medical examiner who testified that Derek Chauvin did not kill George Floyd faces investigation into past cases

    Dr David Fowler testified he would have classified Mr Floyd’s death as ‘undetermined’

  • The Evolution of Al Pacino: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ and ‘Hunters’ (Photos)

    From portraying a mob don and an AIDS-stricken attorney to a comic strip villain and a Nazi hunter, Al Pacino has done it all. In honor of his long and distinguished career (and his 81st birthday), we offer up this retrospect that showcases his expansive diversity. N.Y.P.D (1968) • A then 28-year-old Pacino made his TV debut on this ABC police procedural plan the victim of a shooting. Me, Natalie (1971) • Pacino had a small role in this film starring Patty Duke about a girl who struggles with her appearance. The Panic in Needle Park (1971) • Pacino played a small-town crook leading a woman down a path of heroin addiction. His work in this film caught the eye of director Francis Ford Coppola The Godfather (1971) • And then came “The Godfather” and his first Academy Award nomination. Need we say more? Serpico (1973) • Pacino earned his second Oscar nomination playing New York City policeman Frank Serpico, who goes undercover to expose corruption at the NYPD. The Godfather: Part II (1974) • Oscar nod number three came reprising his role as Michael Corleone and what Newsweek called “arguably cinema’s greatest portrayal of the hardening of a heart.” Dog Day Afternoon (1975) • And Oscar nomination number four, this time playing real-life bank robber John Wojtowicz. And Justice for All (1979) • Oscar nod number five came for his work in this courtroom drama. Author! Author! (1982) • This comedy-drama directed by Arthus Hiller about a Broadway playwright was panned by critics… Scarface (1983) • … So it was back to crime dramas, this one directed by Brian De Palma and what many consider a defining role in his career. Revolution (1985) • Playing a fur trapper pulled into the American Revolution didn’t register with critics or Pacino fans. Sea of Love (1989) • In this neo-noir thriller, Pacino plays a burned out detective on the hunt for a serial killer who finds their victims through a singles column. Ellen Barkin is his sexy leading lady who is either the perp or the next casualty. Dick Tracy (1990) • Critic Roger Ebert described Pacino as a “scene-stealer” playing Big Boy Caprice (pictured with Madonna) in this Warren Beatty-directed film, which earned him, yes, an Oscar nomination. The Godfather: Part III (1990) • The third time was not the charm in this franchise. Frankie and Johnny (1991) • Opposite Michelle Pfeiffer, who also appeared with him in “Scarface,” Pacino plays a recently paroled cook who begins a romance with a waitress. Glengarry Glen Ross (1992) • Pacino became the first actor two earn two Oscar nominations the same year, for different films, first for playing Richard “Ricky” Roma, the top salesman in a real estate office… Scent of a Woman (1992) • … and also for playing blind U.S. Army Lieutenant Colonel Frank Slade (here with Gabrielle Anwar). He finally took home the Oscar, along with the catchphrase “Hoo-wah!” Carlito’s Way (1993) • With the help of his attorney (Sean Penn), gangster Carlito Brigante is released from prison and vows to go straight. Heat (1995) • The first time Pacino and Robert De Niro appeared on screen together. If that’s not a reason to watch this film, nothing is. City Hall (1996) • Pacino plays an ambitious New York City mayor whose deputy (John Cusack) uncovers corruption where he least expects it after a young boy is accidentally shot and killed. Donnie Brasco (1997) • Pacino again took on a true story, playing real-life gangster “Lefty” to Johnny Depp’s undercover FBI agent. The Devil’s Advocate (1997) • Pacino played Satan himself in this supernatural thriller with Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron. The Insider (1999) • Pacino plays “60 Minutes” producer Lowell Bergman opposite Russell Crowe’s chemist who comes under attack for exposing the tobacco industry. Any Given Sunday (1999) • Oliver Stone directed Pacino in this sports drama about a fictional professional football team and its veteran coach. Insomnia (2002) • Pacino plays a Los Angeles homicide detective sent to investigate a murder in Alaska, where the sun never sets. Robin Williams and Hilary Swank co-star. Gigli (2003) • I bet you did remember that Pacino was in this Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck production that many consider one of the worst films in history. Well, he was. He played a New York-based mob boss. Angels in America (2003) • Pacino won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of lawyer Roy Cohn about a gay man living with AIDS who is visited by an angel. Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) • Once again, Pacino took on the role of a film’s antagonist, this time as a casino tycoon in the third and final film in the Ocean’s trilogy. You Don’t Know Jack (2010) • Pacino earned an Emmy Award and another Golden Globe for his portrayal of Jack Kevorkian, the physician-assisted suicide advocate, in this HBO Films biopic. Phil Spector (2013) • Three years later, Pacino was back at HBO in another biopic, this time playing record producer Phil Spector during his 2009 murder trial. Paterno (2018) • And again five years later, Pacino appeared in another HBO film – playing the Penn State football coach in the midst of a child sex abuse scandal. Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood (2019) • Pacino plays casting agent Marvin Schwarz in this Quentin Tarantino film that also stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt. The Irishman (2019) • As Teamsters chief Jimmy Hoffa, Pacino appeared alongside DeNiro and Joe Pesci in this 209-minute crime epic directed by Martin Scorsese about a truck driver who becomes a hitman. Hunters (2020) • In the Amazon Prime series, Pacino plays fictional Nazi-hunter Meyer Offerman. Read original story The Evolution of Al Pacino: From ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Glengarry Glen Ross’ and ‘Hunters’ (Photos) At TheWrap

  • Scientists Discover Closest Known Black Hole To Earth

    The black hole dubbed "The Unicorn" is just 1,500 light years from Earth, and one of the smallest ever found.

  • Poll: 73% of unvaccinated Americans say they won't take the Johnson & Johnson shot

    About 3 in 4 unvaccinated adult Americans are unwilling to get the Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine, a Washington Post-ABC News poll out Monday indicates.Why it matters: Less than half of all U.S. adults polled said they thought the J&J shot — which presents fewer logistical challenges than the more temperature-controlled, two-shot Pfizer and Moderna vaccines — is safe.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeYes, but: The poll was conducted a few days before the CDC and FDA lifted the recommended pause on the J&J vaccine, saying the benefits of the shot outweigh the risk of a rare blood clot disorder. What they found: Roughly half of the unvaccinated adults who were polled said that the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are safe. Fewer than 1 in 3 said the same for Johnson & Johnson. A majority of the 44% who said in the poll that they were unvaccinated indicated that they definitely or probably not get inoculated. Republican-leaning adults aged 18 to 39 were the most reluctant to get vaccinated in the Post-ABC News poll — 55% said they definitely or probably would not get immunized. Methodology: Post-ABC News poll conducted by telephone among a random national sample of 1,007 adults from April 18-21. 75% were reached on cellphones and 25% on landlines. Margin of error ± 3.5 percentage points for full sample.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 5 Ways to Make Your Beauty Routine More Eco-Friendly

    Green beauty experts sound off.

  • Despite a few rich countries doing well, global COVID-19 cases are the highest they've ever been

    A World Health Organization chart shows the number of daily new cases rising in much of Asia and shrinking in places like Europe.

  • Sweeny Murti evaluates the Yankees after 21 games in an Oscars-style break down

    SNY's Sweeny Murti analyzes how the New York Yankees 21 games into the season, awarding the entire team 'Best Actor' for acting like a World Series caliber team but not playing like it.

  • Millions of Americans are skipping their second vaccine doses, CDC says

    Cancellation of appointments, feeling as if they have enough protection, and fear of side effects are some reasons behind people skipping second doses

  • Wells dry up, crops imperiled, workers in limbo as California drought grips San Joaquin Valley

    As the San Joaquin Valley braces for yet another season of drought, some growers are openly questioning the future of farming here.

  • COVID has made getting into a top U.S. college even more competitive and this new normal looks here to stay

    Selective colleges and universities are seeing a flood of applicants and will likely keep test-optional admissions, says John Latting, Emory University's dean of admission.

  • Coronavirus: Elevated U.S. case levels give 'an opportunity to mutate,' doctor warns

    As confirmed daily coronavirus cases remain over 50,000 and certain localities face new surges, a doctor stressed that new virus mutations could prolong the pandemic.

  • Woman fired after being caught on camera telling neighbour she’s ‘not the right colour’

    Boss of food bank says dispute was ‘between neighbours’ and ‘unfortunate’

  • Virus 'swallowing' people in India; crematoriums overwhelmed

    With life-saving oxygen in short supply, families are left on their own to ferry people sick with COVID-19 from hospital to hospital in search of treatment as India is engulfed in a devastating surge of infections. On social media and in television footage, desperate relatives plead for oxygen outside hospitals or weep in the street for loved ones who died waiting for treatment. For the fourth straight day, India on Sunday set a global daily record of new coronavirus infections, spurred by an insidious new variant that emerged here.

  • Isa Pantami: The Nigerian minister haunted by his extremist views

    Nigeria's government backs Isa Pantami, who has previously expressed support for jihadi groups.

  • Israel recorded zero COVID-19 deaths in a day for the first time in 10 months

    Israel continues to provide what appears to be a real-time look at the success of its COVID-19 vaccination strategy. For the first time in 10 months, Israel did not record a single COVID-19 death in a 24-hour period on Friday. The last time this happened, the country had enacted strict lockdown measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus, but that's not the case now. Infections are plummeting even as Israel has gradually lifted restrictions, including an outdoor mask mandate. "Israelis are joyously resuming routines that were disrupted more than a year ago," The Washington Post writes, noting that restaurants and schools are both back to pre-pandemic capacity. So far, evidence suggests the decline is largely thanks to a swift and successful vaccine rollout. Israel has the highest vaccination rate in the world, having administered around 120 doses per 100 people, and about 53 percent of the population has received two doses, which is required for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine that's been in use in the country. Read more at BBC. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about COVID anti-vaxxersMichigan's latest COVID-19 wave is hitting people in their 30s and 40s especially hardJoy Behar says she misgendered Caitlyn Jenner on The View because she 'didn't get enough sleep'

  • Concha: Biden inherited vaccines, strong economy from Trump administration

    FOX News contributor joins 'Fox Report' to discuss reasons behind Biden's high approval rating

  • Packed parks, lurking virus? Worries mount as Italy reopens

    Italy’s gradual reopening on Monday after six months of rotating virus lockdowns is satisfying no one: Too cautious for some, too hasty for others. Allowing outdoor dining comes too little, too late for Italy's restaurant owners, whose survival is threatened by more than a year of on-again, off-again closures. The country's continued 10 p.m. curfew puts a damper on theater reopenings, and is seen as bad public relations for Italy's key tourism industry, which hopes the second summer of the pandemic can finally see the return of overseas visitors.

  • The CDC says millions of Americans aren't receiving the second dose of the coronavirus vaccine

    Americans are choosing to miss their second dose for a variety of reasons, including fear of potential side effects, the New York Times reported.

  • Over-50s suffer worst joblessness in decade as both young and old lose out

    Older workers have suffered their worst slump in employment since the 1980s, as Covid causes its most severe damage at either end of the job market’s age spectrum. The fall in employment among workers aged over 50 has been twice as big as for 25 to 49-year-olds, forcing many people to change retirement plans. Economists at the Resolution Foundation labelled Covid-19 a “U-shaped” crisis, which has hit the youngest and oldest workers hardest. Unemployment among 16 to 24-years-olds has risen 3.9pc over the past year, versus a 1.4pc rise for 50 to 69-year-olds, and just 0.7pc for those between the two extremes. Research showed that six months after becoming unemployed, fewer than two thirds of those aged over 50 had found new work, compared with nearly three quarters of younger workers. Researcher Nye Cominetti said the impact of losing work was “particularly high” for older workers.