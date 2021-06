Reuters

Pfizer and German partner BioNTech said on Thursday they have agreed to supply the U.S. government with 500 million doses of their COVID-19 vaccine to donate to poorer countries over the next two years. The shots, which will be produced at Pfizer's U.S. production sites, will be provided at a not-for-profit price. "Our partnership with the U.S. government will help bring hundreds of millions of doses of our vaccine to the poorest countries around the world as quickly as possible," said Pfizer Chief Executive Albert Bourla.