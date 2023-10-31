CDC hiring for remote positions: See what it takes to land up to 6 figures

The Center for Disease Control is accepting applications for several remote positions in the medical field, according to USAJOBS, the official website of the U.S. Government.

A remote job in the federal government will not expect you to report to an official agency worksite, but may require you work from an alternative location, from home or somewhere outside the 50-mile radius the agency considers a commuting area. The positions may require travel.

The CDC does its own hiring from a pool of applications collected during open application periods like the current one.

The CDC will accept applications through Jan. 23, 2024. “Applications may be periodically referred to hiring managers both during the open period and after the closing date,” according to the CDC job notice. “Because of the large number of applications anticipated, applicants’ status will not be updated.”

The positions are open to the public and for any grade level. The grade of a government job refers to the pay scale, which sets the level and the experience required.

The annual salaries for the open positions range from $24,464 to $177,978. The full time jobs may be term appointments or permanent positions and may have a probation period of up to a year.

Positions are subject to background checks and random drug tests.

Basic qualifications for each position

Nursing Series: Applicants must be licensed and have a college degree from an accredited professional nursing program.

At GS-5 grade level, the applicant can have a bachelor’s degree in nursing with no experience or a diploma/associate’s degree in professional nursing and a full year of professional experience.

At level GS-9 and above, the positions may require specialization. If it is in a specialized field, the applicant must hold a degree from an accredited program in that field.

Areas of specialization include acute care, anesthesia, community health, family, geriatrics, home health, midwifery, neonatal,oncology, pediatric, psychiatric, allergy and immunology, women’s health, cardiovascular, dermatology, occupational health, orthopedic and respiratory.

In addition to the requirements listed above, those applying for GS-11 positions need a doctoral degree and at least one year of experience.

Physician Series: To qualify for GS-11 or above, applicants must have doctoral degrees and be licensed or registered as a physician in the U.S. Applicants also need at least one year of supervised experience in an internship, residency or fellowship. Graduate teaching experience also counts.

For GS-12 positions, the applicant needs two years of graduate training in the specialty of the position or the equivalent experience and training. Each additional year of experience raises the grade level.

Pharmacy Series: In addition to a doctoral degree in pharmacy and a license to practice in your state, the pharmacy positions require specific experience in the field. That experience includes knowledge in dispensing medicine; evaluating medication use patterns and outcomes; procedures for storing medication; legal requirements for maintaining medication records; and continued research in medical literature to stay up to date.