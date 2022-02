Axios

Former President Trump "said the criminal part out loud" when he claimed in a statement this week that Mike Pence "could have overturned the election," Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) told CBS News Tuesday.Details: "That makes it very clear what he was up to, but on the other hand, Donald Trump has been trying to sandbag and obstruct us by getting his greatest intimates in his entourage — like Roger Stone and Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows — not to testify," said Raskin, who's a member of the House pan