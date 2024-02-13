GO CDC hosts monthly produce giveaway

Feb. 13—ASHTABULA — The G.O. Community Development Corporation hosts a produce giveaway each month.

The food pantry is open every third Monday of every month from 10 a.m. to noon. You do not need to be a resident of Ashtabula to come and get food.

According to organization's website, more than 70 local families are served at each food pantry giveaway.

"Times right now are hard for everyone," said Director of Operations Frances Norman. "There's fruits and vegetables — sometimes we have bread and desserts. It's a variety. We get everything from the Greater Cleveland Food Bank."

"We have partnered with GO Ministries for over 10 years," said Chief Programs Officer Jessica Morgan. "They're helping to meet really important community needs at a time of very high food insecurity rates."

The participants walked through the line while smiling volunteers handed over fresh produce.

"It's a joy to serve," said volunteer Mary Richardson, of Erie, Pennsylvania. "When I see the people come in, I'm overjoyed to be of service to them. Serving them is serving the Lord and I believe in serving the Lord with gladness."

With grocery prices so high right now, this giveaway is helping individuals and families who need that assistance.

"It's a very good cause and helping out people such as myself that need a little bit of help buying groceries," said Conneaut participant Angie Gasch.

Other assistance entities were also in attendance.

"GO Ministry invites other agencies around the community to come in and promote what they're promoting," said Hispanic Outreach Coordinator Estelle Tomasio. "I'm promoting my Parent Cafe through Catholic Charities. We have somebody from Anthem who is promoting their services. It's really effective because I've gotten some people to come into the Parent Cafe that I've met from this produce giveaway."

G.O. Community Development Corporation will host a clothing bank event at 2 p.m. on Thursday. Volunteers are sought to act as door greeters and to register visitors and answer telephones.

GO Community Development Corporation is located at 3703 Station Ave.