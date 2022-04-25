CDC issues nationwide alert after 11 cases of severe hepatitis reported in healthy children

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization are investigating unusual cases of severe hepatitis in otherwise healthy children in the U.S. and Europe. CBS News’ chief medical correspondent Dr. Jon LaPook joins “CBS Mornings” with the latest on the investigation.

