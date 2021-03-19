CDC’s About-Face on Social Distancing Likely to Pave Way for More Children to Return to Class, but Teachers Unions Express Skepticism

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Linda Jacobson
·6 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Updated

Three feet of social distancing is sufficient in classrooms as long as students wear masks, according to new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance announced Friday.

But 6 feet should be maintained between adults and students, in common areas and during activities such as singing or exercise, the CDC said. In situations where community transmission rates are high, the guidance said middle and high school students should be kept six feet apart unless they are taught in small groups. The update also removes a recommendation that schools place physical barriers between students.

“I think this will matter,” Emily Oster, a Brown University economics professor, who has conducted research on the issue, said about the changes.

The decision adds weight to parents’ and district leaders’ push to get more students back in school full time. Scientists largely agree 3 feet, which is a more common standard in schools outside of the U.S., is acceptable as long as mask wearing is strictly enforced. But teachers unions are expressing skepticism after being largely supportive of the Biden administration’s push to reopen.

“While we hope the CDC is right and these new studies convince the community that the most enduring safety standard of this pandemic—the 6-foot rule—can be jettisoned if we all wear masks, we will reserve judgement until we review them, especially as they apply in districts with high community spread and older buildings with ventilation challenges, American Federation of Teachers President Randi Weingarten said in a statement.

Related: Inside the Massachusetts Study that Helped Change the CDC’s Stance on Social Distancing

National Education Association President Becky Pringle had stronger words, saying the guidelines would be “particularly challenging for large urban school districts and those without the resources necessary to fully implement the very COVID-19 mitigation measures that the CDC says are essential to safe in-person instruction.”

National polls have shown that Black parents are nearly twice as likely as white parents to say they won’t send their children back to in-person learning.

Both Pringle and Weingarten have said that it’s important to have more research on the distancing guidelines from diverse, urban schools. Those schools might be older and lack the kind of updated ventilation systems the CDC views as part of a“layered” approach to making schools safe to reopen.

Muting ‘negative reactions’

Leslie Finger, an assistant professor of political science at the University of North Texas, said that coming on the heels of the $1.9 trillion federal relief package, any criticism of the guidance from the AFT and NEA will likely be mixed with continued support for the Biden administration.

“I imagine the new stimulus funds going to school districts will help mute negative reactions to the 3-feet guidelines,” she said.

And Dale Chu, a senior visiting fellow with the conservative Thomas B. Fordham Institute, said the 3-feet rule is generally a win for both sides. “School reopening proponents feel like their concerns have been heard while the unions can wax skeptical and maintain appearances of having the backs of their locals,” he said.

In a briefing Friday, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky addressed the union’s lobbying efforts to keep the guidance unchanged. “I’ve spoken to the teachers unions,” she said. “They know we need to follow the science.”

Finger added, however, that some local union affiliates will have “harsher criticism” for districts that move ahead with closer spacing.

That’s already the case in Chicago, where the union voiced strong opposition to the Illinois State Board of Education reducing the requirement to 3 feet. Union President Jesse Sharkey suggested that the updated guidance won’t encourage more parents to bring their children back.

Even in districts where most students have returned, the guidance is unlikely to change the minds of parents who have opted to remain remote.

“I would think that there may be some families who would want to come back with the change, but anticipate that number being pretty low,” said Matt Miller, superintendent of the Lakota Local School District, north of Cincinnati, Ohio.

The importance of masking

The update comes about five weeks after the CDC issued strategies for schools to reopen, including maintaining 6 feet of distance. Since that time, officials have “continually reviewed the evolving evidence on … transmission in K12 schools, as well as the latest science on the effectiveness of different prevention strategies,” according to the release.

In addition, the CDC released the results of three studies that it says support the new guidelines, but also reinforce the mask requirements — from Florida, St. Louis and Salt Lake City. Walensky said that as long as schools are strict about mask requirements, students should still be protected against the more serious variants of the disease, which have led to more children becoming sick in European countries, such as Italy.

“The same mitigation strategies — the masking, the distancing — work just the same with the variants as they do with the wild-type disease,” she said.

In the United States, the argument over distance will likely be the most heated in areas that have been the slowest to reopen. Some states, such as Utah, have already been using 3 feet as a guideline, and some have even been spacing students as they did before the pandemic, according to Dr. Daniel Benjamin, a professor of pediatrics at Duke University who has studied the effects of reopening schools in North Carolina.

Related: Video: CDC Director Talks Revised Social Distancing Guidelines For Schools, Spotlights New Studies Showing That, in Many Situations, 3 Feet Between Students Is Safe

“The guidance on 6 feet originated in early March of 2020, prior to recognition of the importance of masking,” Benjamin said. “Moving to 3 feet at all education levels is both supported by the data and important for children’s health through improved access to the support provided by school.”

Keith Watkins, the assistant director of facilities for the City School District of New Rochelle in New York and past president of the National School Plant Management Association, said the speed at which schools will make the shift will likely be a “mixed bag.”

“Many schools have already developed plans and numbers for what this will look like,” he said of the change to 3 feet. “I think many are sitting back and waiting to see what other states, and their neighbors do.”

In districts that are currently using hybrid schedules, where only half of their students are in schools at a time, the new guidance means they could bring all students back five days a week, while allowing some families to continue to opt for virtual classes.

“If lower physical distancing policies can be adopted in schools without adversely affecting our students, it will enable more students to return to the classroom for a much needed traditional face-to-face education,” Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie said in a statement from Chiefs for Change.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona spoke with his predecessors Thursday about reopening schools. (CAA Foundation)
Education Secretary Miguel Cardona spoke with his predecessors Thursday about reopening schools. (CAA Foundation)

Miguel Cardona holds his Safe School Reopening Summit next Wednesday. On Thursday, in a conversation with former secretaries Arne Duncan and John King, Cardona discussed the additional $10 billion for COVID-19 testing schools will receive from the federal government. That’s on top of the $122 billion in the most recent relief bill specifically for K-12.

“I anticipate [schools] to be open in the fall, but I want them to be open in the spring,” he told Julia Rafal-Baer, chief operating officer for Chiefs for Change. “We hope that that can help spur that movement.”

Related: Sign up for The 74’s newsletter

Recommended Stories

  • CDC's new 3-foot rule in school is a 'welcome change,' experts say — but also presents new challenges

    The CDC updated its guidelines on schools reopening Friday, suggesting that 3 feet — instead of 6 — may be enough to curb the spread of COVID-19.

  • 'Very promising' data shows vaccines may stop Covid transmission, but big questions remain

    Encouraging signs have emerged that Covid-19 vaccines protect against asymptomatic infections, a factor that scientists say is crucial to ending the pandemic.

  • Mecklenburg COVID-19 advisory: Don’t travel this spring break, get tested if you must

    Residents are urged to stay home to avoid another coronavirus surge.

  • Baby aspirin may help fend off worst coronavirus effects; US reports record 949 new variant cases; 539K US deaths. Latest COVID-19 updates

    Europe's top medicines regulator says AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine is safe, despite reports of unusual blood clots. The latest COVID-19 news.

  • Prince William: Mental health, the complex subject that is close to my heart

    The Duke of Cambridge acknowledged on Friday night that mental health was a “complex” subject that was “very close” to his heart. His comments, made on the BBC’s Comic Relief, followed claims by the Duchess of Sussex that her own mental health concerns were ignored by the Royal family, despite repeated warnings that she felt suicidal. Both Meghan and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey that despite repeated pleas, they had received “no help at all”, describing the situation as “desperate”. Mental health has been a cornerstone of both brothers’ work since they launched the Heads Together campaign in 2016, which aims to encourage people to talk to one another about their struggles. Their determination to shine a light on the subject made the Sussexes’ revelations all the more resonant.

  • EXPLAINER-How worried should we be about reports of blood clots and AstraZeneca's vaccine?

    Europe's medicines watchdog concluded on Thursday that AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine still far outweighed any risks after investigating reports of rare blood clotting disorders but said it would add a warning to the product leaflet. "A causal link with the vaccine is not proven, but is possible and deserves further analysis," the European Medicines Agency (EMA) said. The World Health Organization has previously also said there was no proven link and that the benefits far outweighed any risks.

  • Leah McSweeney Supports Friend Tinsley Mortimer with Sex and the City Meme After Breakup

    PEOPLE exclusively confirmed on Thursday that Tinsley Mortimer and Scott Kluth have called it quits more than a year after getting engaged

  • Biden steps up family expulsions as U.S.-Mexico border arrivals keep climbing

    The United States is expelling migrants to Mexico far from where they are caught crossing the border, according to Reuters witnesses, in a move that circumvents the refusal of authorities in the Mexican state of Tamaulipas who stopped accepting the return of migrant families with younger children. The practice is a sign that President Joe Biden is toughening his approach to the growing humanitarian crisis on the U.S.-Mexican border after his administration's entreaties for Central American migrants to stay home have failed to stop thousands from heading north. Some families caught at the border in Texas' Rio Grande Valley said in interviews they were flown to El Paso, Texas, after being held in custody just a few days.

  • Scientist behind coronavirus shot says next target is cancer

    The scientist who won the race to deliver the first widely used coronavirus vaccine says people can rest assured the shots are safe, and the technology behind it will soon be used to fight another global scourge — cancer. Ozlem Tureci, who co-founded the German company BioNTech with her husband, was working on a way to harness the body's immune system to tackle tumors when they learned last year of an unknown virus infecting people in China. Within 11 months, Britain had authorized the use of the mRNA vaccine BioNTech developed with U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, followed a week later by the United States.

  • Do kids need COVID vaccines for school to return to normal? Here’s what experts say

    Fall looks like the nation’s best estimate for a normal school year.

  • States are slowly moving to ban the homophobic ‘gay panic’ defence

    A step forward in New Mexico could see another state join the ranks of those banning a pernicious legal principle

  • Forecast for spring: Nasty drought worsens for much of US

    With nearly two-thirds of the United States abnormally dry or worse, the government’s spring forecast offers little hope for relief, especially in the West where a devastating megadrought has taken root and worsened. Weather service and agriculture officials warned of possible water use cutbacks in California and the Southwest, increased wildfires, low levels in key reservoirs such as Lake Mead and Lake Powell and damage to wheat crops. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s official spring outlook Thursday sees an expanding drought with a drier than normal April, May and June for a large swath of the country from Louisiana to Oregon.

  • I Got A $600 Waterline Tattoo & It Was Worth Every Penny

    The idea of any tattoo is enough to make a needle-phobe squirm, but some spots are more cause for squeamishness than others — like, say, the eyes. However, the area isn’t an uncommon place for ink, particularly when it comes to cosmetic enhancements. In the latest episode of Macro Beauty, our subject, Jackie, decides the potential discomfort is worth it, and goes to Fiction Cosmetic Tattooing in Los Angeles for a lash enhancement tattoo. “Anyone looking for more definition in their eyes or who wants their eyelashes to look thicker is a great candidate for lash enhancement,” says Kahli Smith, cosmetic tattoo pro and the owner of the studio. Jackie explains that her lash journey has consisted of mascaras, curlers, serums, glue-on strips, and eyelash extensions, but nothing as long-lasting as a tattoo. “I want to do this procedure because doing my makeup is a chore,” she says. “I want to do anything that will make my life easier.” Smith says that a lash enhancement tattoo shouldn’t be confused with an eyeliner tattoo; in fact, the procedures are very different. Eyeliner tattoos are permanent and done on the outer eyelid, while lash enhancements are semi-permanent and done in the inner waterline. “Lash enhancements last between one to three years depending on the client and their lifestyle,” Smith says. For Jackie, Smith mixed black and red pigments to get the color exactly right. “I add a bit of red to help the pigment from cooling down, so it doesn’t turn gray or blue,” she says. “It’s going to stay true black over time.” To prepare Jackie’s skin, Smith applied numbing cream for ten minutes before tattooing each eye. “She shouldn’t feel any stinging or pain,” Smith says, “more of a vibrating sensation.” After “breaking” the skin with the first tattoo layer, Smith applied more numbing cream before depositing ink on Jackie’s waterline. She continued using alternating layers of numbing cream and ink three to four times until she reached her desired level of pigment. The final result was a thick, barely-there line of black ink that made Smith’s client’s lash line subtly pop. Click play to see her complete transformation. Like what you see? How about some more R29 goodness, right here?

  • Trooping the Colour cancelled for second year with plans for pared down Windsor Castle event considered instead

    Trooping the Colour, the Queen’s official birthday parade, has been cancelled for a second consecutive year. The June 12 event marking the Queen's 95th birthday, which would traditionally see thousands of well-wishers line the streets of central London, will not go ahead in its usual form, Buckingham Palace has said. Instead, plans for an “alternative parade” in the quadrangle at Windsor Castle are being considered. Last summer, an event dubbed “mini Trooping” was staged at Windsor, where the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh decamped last March ahead of the first lockdown. The Welsh Guard and massed Bands of the Household Division led the scaled down celebration, to the visible delight of Her Majesty (below).

  • Students and educators describe the most challenging part of their personal lives

    Students and educators describe the most challenging part of their personal lives since the coronavirus pandemic shifted their lives

  • California Woman Stops Mountain Lion Attacking Her Dog By Scaring the Big Cat with Her Car

    The San Mateo County Sheriff's Office said the dog owner's quick thinking saved her pet's life.

  • Paris goes into lockdown as COVID-19 variant rampages

    France imposed a month-long lockdown on Paris and parts of the north after a faltering vaccine rollout and spread of highly contagious coronavirus variants forced President Emmanuel Macron to shift course. Since late January, when he defied the calls of scientists and some in his government to lock the country down, Macron has said he would do whatever it took to keep the euro zone's second largest economy as open as possible. However, this week he ran out of options just as France and other European countries briefly suspended use of the AstraZenca vaccine.

  • Daniel Radcliffe to Play Villain in ‘The Lost City of D’ With Sandra Bullock

    Daniel Radcliffe is taking on a rare villain role and has joined the cast of “The Lost City of D,” the adventure comedy and romance starring Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum and Paramount. Adam and Aaron Nee are directing “The Lost City of D,” which is the story of a reclusive romance novelist (Bullock) who gets stuck on tour with her bumbling cover model (Tatum), only for them to get caught up in a kidnapping attempt that sweeps them into the cutthroat jungle in an adventure and romance much like one of her paperback fictions. No specific details were provided about Radcliffe’s character. Also Read: Daniel Radcliffe Suggests Playing 'Kimmy Schmidt' Interactive Special as If You're 'The Worst Human Being Possible' Patti Harrison and Da’Vine Joy Randolph also star in the film. Adam and Aaron Nee are directing as well as working with Dana Fox on the production draft of the script. Bullock is producing through her Fortis Films banner, with Liza Chasin and her company, 3dot Productions, and Seth Gordon is also attached to produce via Exhibit A. Daniel Radcliffe since his “Harry Potter” days has most recently starred on the TBS series “Miracle Workers” and also was recently seen in the films “Escape From Pretoria” and “Guns Akimbo.” Some of his other post-Potter credits have included “Beast of Burden,” “Victor Frankenstein,” “Now You See Me 2” and “Swiss Army Man,” an indie dark comedy where he played a farting corpse. Radcliffe is represented by ARG and Felker Toczek Suddleson Abramson. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story Daniel Radcliffe to Play Villain in ‘The Lost City of D’ With Sandra Bullock At TheWrap

  • Europe and Brazil are getting slammed by COVID-19 again. The U.S. is in better shape but not immune.

    "Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults," The Associated Press reports. "But across Europe, dread is setting in with another wave of infections that is closing schools and cafes and bringing new lockdowns." Truly what on earth is happening with Europe pic.twitter.com/UaVooXTAzT — Derek Thompson (@DKThomp) March 12, 2021 "Each of these countries has had nadirs like we are having now, and each took an upward trend after they disregarded known mitigation strategies," Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said Monday. "They simply took their eye off the ball." Health experts say America's much more successful vaccination campaign could blunt a Europe-like resurgence, but the U.S. should also view Europe as a cautionary tale. Brazil is also being roiled by its worst COVID-19 outbreak yet, CNN reports. Brazil's latest #COVID19 wave is becoming tragic beyond measure. has "plunged into crisis". Patients are dying waiting for ICU beds. #P1 variant is 2-2.5x faster transmission. More younger 20-30s patients now dying, unlike before. Thx @MattRiversCNNpic.twitter.com/zqEzlav4Ix — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) March 17, 2021 And the U.S. isn't immune — yet. "After weeks of declining coronavirus deaths and hospitalizations, new hot spots of infection have emerged" in the Northeast, Upper Midwest, and Mid-Atlantic states, The Washington Post reports. A majority of Americans 65 and over have been vaccinated, which should keep the hospitalization and fatality numbers down, but the variants — especially the more contagious, deadlier B.1.1.7 strain first found in Britain — are a worrisome wild card. Europe didn't get slammed until more than half of new cases were from the U.K. variant, University of Minnesota infectious disease expert Michael Osterholm tells the Post. "What Europe is telling us is that we haven't yet begun to see the impact of B.1.1.7 here." America's best option, health experts say, is combining mitigation measures — masks, social distancing, vigilance — with an urgent vaccination effort. "I think it is a race against time," Dr. Stephen Thomas at Upstate Medical University tells The New York Times. "Every single person that we can get vaccinated or every single person that we can get a mask on is one less opportunity that a variant has." Dr. Amesh Adalja at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security agrees. "Vaccination with no speed limit, 24/7, that's what's going to protect us from what's happening in Europe," he told AP. More stories from theweek.comBeware the lonely, angry menIs Rand Paul a real doctor?The lies women internalize about the police

  • CDC’s Walensky explains why 3-feet distancing guidance is appropriate for schools but not for adults in workplaces

    At Friday’s White House COVID-19 response team briefing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, clarified why distancing guidance for schoolchildren was changed to 3 feet but the same recommendation couldn’t be made for adults in workplaces.