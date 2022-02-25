🌱 CDC: Many Can Ditch Masks in ATL + Russian Invasion=Gas Hikes

Morning, people of Atlanta! It's me again, Kathy Cioffi, your host of the Atlanta Daily.

Here are the top 5 stories today in Atlanta:

Friday, the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a new strategy on mask-wearing that will allow most people to stop wearing masks in most indoor settings, including classrooms. The new approach categorizes counties by "low," "medium" or "high" risk and, according to a CDC map released Friday, and all of metro Atlanta and much of the rest of the state is in a “low” or “medium” category based on the new formula. What that means is, excluding people who have underlying health conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19, about 70 percent of Americans will be able to shed their masks while indoors. (Atlanta Patch) Atlanta is already experiencing a ripple effect on consumer and commodity markets related to Russia's invasion of Ukraine, particularly the impact higher oil prices is having at the gas pump. Around Atlanta Friday, GasBuddy's price map showed a couple locations in the Buckhead area where gas is at $4 or more a gallon. Elsewhere in the metro area, prices ranged from $3.30 in Pittsburg and Sylvan Hills to $3.90 in parts of Midtown. According to GasBuddy's Patrick De Haan, the average price nationally is $3.58 a gallon, while the average for Atlanta is $3.45. (11Alive.com WXIA) An average raise of 4.6%, , or $2,962, could be coming to Atlanta Public Schools’ teachers next school year under a preliminary pay proposal that also includes stipends for some specialty instructors. Thursday, the Board of Education’s budget commission reviewed a draft $12 million compensation package that would make sure all eligible employees on the teacher pay scale receive $2,000, an amount proposed in Gov. Brian Kemp’s state budget, along with a step increase based on years of service. The teacher pay proposal is pending final board approval, which won’t happen until members adopt the district’s budget in June. (The Atlanta Journal Constitution) What's the hardest college to get into in Georgia? The answer is Emory University, based on an index of admissions rates and SAT scores. In the 2020-2021 school year, a reported 19.2% of all 28,211 applicants were admitted. What's more, the combined median math and critical reading SAT scores among students admitted in fall 2019 was 1445 out of a possible 1600. (24/7 Wall St. - Atlanta) Atlanta has been ranked the second-best city for Black professionals by the online rental finding site Apartment List. The yearly ranking looked at 80 cities and metropolitan areas, with Washington, D.C., edging out Atlanta for the top spot, and three Texas cities — San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas, respectively — followed. The study found that Georgia ranked high among states for Black professionals, along with North Carolina, Maryland and the District of Columbia, because of historically Black colleges and universities where many remained to start their careers after graduation. (Atlanta Patch)

Today in Atlanta:

Mardi Gras streetcar adventure is Atlanta's largest Mardi Gras event (costume encouraged) parading ticket goers around for an afternoon of adventure and exploration in downtown Atlanta and the Old Fourth Ward riding the Atlanta Streetcar with 35+ participating bars, restaurants and attractions. (12:00 PM)

Have a barbecue feast at the 1 0th Annual Beer, Bourbon & BBQ Festival in the Pinnacle Lot at Atlantic Station. Spend your Saturday outdoors with friends and family while treating your tastebuds to all the pleasures true Southerners live by: beer, bourbon, barbecue, bacon and biscuits. (2:00 PM)

Adults and children can sign up to design and create their own Gnome Home with artist Larissa Fogelman of Gnome Homes at Children's Museum of Atlanta. (2:00 PM)

Manga African dance auditions (African dance and tap dance) at Little Five Points Center for Arts and Community (3:00 PM)

Taste wines made by Black winemakers and wines featured from Black winery owners while enjoying Ethiopian food at Wine Shoe. Ticket includes price of wines and food. (3:00 PM)

From my notebook:

Nextdoor Neighbor, Briarcliff Woods: "I am looking for a part-time nanny for two boys aged 10 and 12 (one elementary and one middle schooler). This can be a full-time position upon discussion." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Drew Valley: "Free·load·er •noun•someone who takes advantage of others' generosity without giving anything in return. - Hope this makes someone smile today! 🤣" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Brookhaven Fields: "Our nanny for the past 14 months is looking for her next career and we’d like to help her. - She’s extremely hard working, eager to learn, loyal and great with people of all ages. She has a college degree and additional certifications, and her previous experience includes speech therapy, education and management in those settings. For her next chapter she’s looking for something more corporate, with a path to management. Given this extremely tight job market I wanted to provide a strong referral for any employers looking. Feel free to contact me if you would like an introduction and I’ll send you her contact info." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Highpoint: "Kudos to Sandy Springs Public Works Department!! - I don’t know who’s responsible for the natural area on the right side of Forest Hills as you turn off Roswell, but the debris (leaves, branches, mud) had been building up for some time. Cars and pedestrians had to drive/walk around it, causing some dangerous situations, especially at dusk. I called SS Public Works, and within TWO DAYS they sent a contractor out to remove the debris - despite not being responsible for cleaning neighborhood streets. 🙌🙌🙌" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Briarcliff Woods East: "My daughter still has a LOT of Girl Scout cookies to sell! I’ll deliver for free within 2 miles! I can take PayPal, Venmo, Zelle, cash or check. Please text me your order at 4/408-9531 and I’ll have your cookies outside waiting for you within minutes. Thanks for supporting the Girl Scouts!" (Nextdoor)

