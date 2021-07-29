'Here we go again': GOP not the only ones questioning updated CDC masking guidance

Ben Kesslen
·4 min read

Six months ago, Dr. Sarah Fortune could see an end to the pandemic.

Wednesday morning, Fortune, chair of the immunology and infectious diseases department at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, woke up with "existential dread" about the future of Covid-19.

That's despite new guidance released Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that suggests that everyone, vaccinated or not, wear masks indoors in places where Covid-19 is rapidly spreading.

Fortune supports the new guidance, which has been widely praised by experts like her, saying it will surely save lives.

Still, "masking is just not the solution," she said.

Case numbers are climbing as a fourth wave of infection caused by the delta variant sweeps the country. Hospitalizations in states with low vaccination rates are surging. Suddenly, cities and counties are reinstating indoor mask mandates that they just triumphantly repealed — now with the CDC's support.

The guidance announced Tuesday has been met with outrage from many Republican officials and caused frustration among the already vaccinated. To some who study infectious diseases, it feels like dispatching a single lifeboat to a sinking ship with 50 people on board.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt said Wednesday that he will sue the city of Kansas City over its new indoor mask mandate.

"This mask mandate is about politics & control, not science," Schmitt, a Republican who is running for the U.S. Senate, said on Twitter. "You are not subjects but citizens of what has been the freest country in the world & I will always fight for you."

He has been joined by a chorus of prominent voices on the right who are deriding the new guidance.

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., said "forcing masks undermines public trust in vaccines." Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said on Fox News that the guidance was "absurd" and "100 percent politics, not science." In a fiery speech on the House floor Wednesday, Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, asked, "Which is it, vaccines or masks?"

Their rebukes are no surprise; masks have been deeply politicized, and mandates have drawn strong opposition from Republicans since they were first imposed in spring 2020.

This time, however, they aren't alone in their resentment.

When Raven Hecht heard about the change, she couldn't help but feel a bit frustrated.

"It was like, 'Here we go again,'" said Hecht, 25, a radio promoter from New Jersey. Hecht was vaccinated and has always been diligent about wearing masks. She doesn't find it too much of an inconvenience and has still been wearing masks when she runs errands like going to the pharmacy.

"I've been doing my part this entire time," she said. "The U.S. as a whole just continues to undermine itself. We are so close to ending this."

Hecht said that on a micro level, the policy is a good thing but no panacea.

"I think the only way we are going to see real change on a macro level is if companies start mandating vaccines," she said. And more are.

On Wednesday, Google, Facebook and Lyft separately announced that they would mandate vaccinations for all employees returning to offices. President Joe Biden is expected to announce Thursday that all federal workers need to be vaccinated or face frequent testing. On Monday, the Department of Veteran Affairs became the first federal agency to require employees to be vaccinated.

That's more effective policy than requiring masks, some public health experts say.

"In terms of telling everyone who's been vaccinated that they need to now start wearing a mask again — I think that's going to be very little bang for our buck in terms of trying to reduce transmission right now," Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration who is a member of Pfizer's board, said in an interview Wednesday with NPR.

Like so many others, Fortune of Harvard is sick of wearing a mask at work and in public places.

Once the vaccines were available, "I was one of those people who was like, 'Let's take our masks off!'" Fortune said. "At Harvard, I was like: 'This mask mandate is crazy. We are home free.'"

Now, things feel different. "Not only are we not home free; the finish line is going to shift depending on the evolution of the virus," she said.

Fortune is worried that the country has created "the perfect cooker for the worst kind of virus." At the 50 percent vaccination levels in many parts of the country, there is "plenty of opportunity for the virus to see immunized individuals, infect them, set up shop and armageddon."

The only long-term solution is high vaccination coverage, she said. In lieu of that — which some people already think is a lost cause — Fortune can imagine a world where the virus continually evolves to escape coverage and there are more and more deadly waves.

In Cambridge, Massachusetts, where she lives and where cases remain low, she has ditched her mask in some but not all public indoor spaces. Soon she will be in New Orleans, where case numbers are much higher. There, she will be wearing her mask more often.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why Joe Biden is in no rush to let Britons back in to the US

    The UK’s announcement on Wednesday that it was opening its doors again to Americans was naturally welcomed on this side of the pond. If there had been hopes that Washington would reciprocate in kind, however, they were sorely dashed. A combination of the rise in cases of the delta variant in the UK, the complexities of the US political system and uncertainty over the status of AstraZeneca’s vaccine has made the Biden administration reluctant to make any such sudden move. Sources told the Telegra

  • House GOP: Attending physician’s renewed mask mandate ‘political’ and unscientific

    House Republicans ripped Congress’s attending physician, Brian Monahan, as being politically motivated and unscientific in his reasoning to reinstitute a mask mandate on the House floor and office buildings on Tuesday evening.

  • AMA past president backs CDC mask guidance

    The past president of the American Medical Association says the delta variant of COVID-19 has changed the landscape. She backs the CDC's new guidance and a return to mask wearing for many. (July 28)

  • Fiscal stimulus, vaccines likely fueled U.S. economic growth in the second quarter

    The Commerce Department will publish its snapshot of second-quarter GDP growth on Thursday at 8:30 a.m EDT (1230 GMT). "Consumers have plenty of income and wealth ammunition to support consumer spending, while business inventories remain lean and restocking efforts are poised to support business investment and overall GDP growth substantially in the second half of the year," said Sam Bullard, a senior economist at Wells Fargo in Charlotte, North Carolina.

  • US extends expiration dates on J&J COVID vaccine to 6 months

    Federal health regulators on Wednesday again extended the expiration dates on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, providing health workers with six more weeks to use millions of doses of the shot. The Food and Drug Administration said in a letter to J&J that the shots remain safe and effective for at least six months when properly stored and refrigerated. It's the second time the FDA has extended the shelf life on the vaccines since June, when the agency said they could be used for up to 4 1/2 months.

  • CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

    As he rallied conservatives on Wednesday, one of the Republican Party's most prominent rising stars mocked new government recommendations calling for more widespread use of masks to blunt a coronavirus surge. “Did you not get the CDC’s memo?” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked before an almost entirely unmasked audience of activists and lawmakers crammed into an indoor hotel ballroom in Salt Lake City. From Texas to South Dakota, Republican leaders responded with hostility and defiance to updated masking guidance from public health officials, who advise that even fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission.

  • Governor Abbott Bans Ground Transportation of Migrants Who Pose COVID Risk in Texas

    Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott signed an executive order Wednesday restricting ground transportation of undocumented migrants who pose a risk of transmitting COVID in the Texas interior.

  • State audits of 2020 election could violate federal law, DOJ warns

    The Justice Department on Wednesday issued a second warning to states that so-called audits of the 2020 election could violate federal laws, emphasizing the agency's intent to protect voting rights.Why it matters: Several counties and states across the U.S. have completed or considered audits amid former President Trump's baseless claims of widespread election fraud. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeArizona's GOP-led audit trigge

  • CDC guidance could spur 'head-butting' in the workplace over masks

    The federal government made an about-face to its mask guidance on Tuesday, advising even some vaccinated people to wear masks indoors — making a decision that could push employers to rethink how they go about reopening their doors.

  • Arkansas recommends unvaccinated students, staff wear masks this fall

    In guidelines issued Tuesday, the governor's office, Arkansas Department of Education and Arkansas Department of Health recommend that unvaccinated students, faculty and staff wear masks indoors for the upcoming school year.Individuals exposed to COVID-19 will need to quarantine for 10 days, or seven days with a negative test.Vaccinated individuals exposed to COVID-19 will not need to quarantine unless they have symptoms.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Ma

  • UPDATE 1-CDC says nearly 67% of U.S. counties have substantial, high COVID-19 transmission

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said on Wednesday that 66.6% of U.S. counties had transmission rates of COVID-19 high enough to warrant indoor masking and should immediately resume the policy. The transmission rate was up from 63.4% as of Tuesday. In total, 49.9% of U.S. counties have high COVID-19 community transmission rates and 16.7% have substantial rates, the CDC said.

  • Can employers force workers to get vaccinated? Here's what we know

    A growing number of government agencies are requiring employees to provide proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or undergo regular testing.

  • California State University System Will Require All Students & Staff To Get Covid Vaccinations For In Person Fall Term Classes – Updated

    UPDATED with latest: Following in the footsteps of the University of California, the California State University system announced on Tuesday that it will also require all students and staff to be vaccinated against Covid-19 to take part in any in-person classes or activities for the fall term. The CSU had previously announced plans to require […]

  • Column: I wish I could be angry with the unvaccinated. Being Black makes that complicated

    There's a white privilege to denouncing everyone who refuses to get a COVID-19 vaccine. For those who are Black, there's systemic racism to consider.

  • Unvaccinated Californians 600% More Likely To Get Covid; Younger Residents, Ages 18-29, Driving Surge

    After weeks of urging all Californians to get vaccinated, state public health officials rolled out a requirement on Tuesday that all state and healthcare workers provide proof of vaccination or undergo regular Covid testing. Then they rolled out some eye-popping Covid-19 numbers that demonstrate just why that decision was taken. Cases on Wednesday were surging […]

  • Masks, vaccines could stop COVID spike within 2 weeks, CDC director says

    A renewed vaccine push mixed with masking could flatten America’s recent spike in coronavirus cases within two weeks, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wednesday morning. Dr. Rochelle Walensky sounded the hopeful note after her health agency reversed lenient face-covering guidelines on Tuesday, urging even vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors at schools ...

  • Olympics-Six days into the Tokyo Games, athletes are returning home

    It has only been six days since the opening of the Tokyo Olympic Games but already athletes are starting their return trips as strict COVID-19 measures in Japan forbid any extended stays to soak up more of the Games atmosphere. Australia's softball team departed for Sydney on Wednesday, as part of the first group of Team Australia's athletes to leave Tokyo, and will go into a 14-day quarantine back home. "While the team is vaccinated and have been tested every day while at the Games, like every returning Australian, they will remain in quarantine for 14 days and will undergo regular testing," Australian Olympic Committee Chief Executive Matt Carroll said.

  • CDC says vaccinated people may transmit virus, recommends masks indoors; L.A. mandates vaccination or weekly tests: Latest COVID-19 updates

    The CDC is expected to recommend that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high transmission.

  • Packers place 6 more players on non-football injury list, including Za’Darius Smith and Kevin King

    The Packers will have 11 total players with designations to start training camp on Wednesday.

  • Interior Secretary Accused of Defying U.S. Judge on Oil Leasing

    (Bloomberg) -- Six weeks after a federal judge ordered the Biden administration to resume selling oil and gas leases on federal land, there’s no sign it has and Interior Secretary Deb Haaland struggled Tuesday to explain why.“We are evaluating our options,” Haaland told the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee amid sharp criticism from Republicans. “There’s a lot of work that goes into moving that forward.”A Louisiana-based federal district judge issued a preliminary injunction June 15