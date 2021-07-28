CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the American Legislative Exchange Council Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
JILL COLVIN and LINDSAY WHITEHURST
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — As he rallied conservatives on Wednesday, one of the Republican Party's most prominent rising stars mocked new government recommendations calling for more widespread use of masks to blunt a coronavirus surge.

“Did you not get the CDC’s memo?” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis joked before an almost entirely unmasked audience of activists and lawmakers crammed into an indoor hotel ballroom in Salt Lake City. “I don’t see you guys complying.”

From Texas to South Dakota, Republican leaders responded with hostility and defiance to updated masking guidance from public health officials, who advise that even fully vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors if they live in areas with high rates of virus transmission. The backlash reopened the culture war over pandemic restrictions just as efforts to persuade unvaccinated Americans to get shots appeared to be making headway.

Egged on by former President Donald Trump, the response reflects deep resistance among many GOP voters to restrictions aimed at containing a virus they feel poses minimal personal threat. The party is also tapping into growing frustration and confusion over ever-shifting rules and guidance.

But the resistance has real implications for a country desperate to emerge from the pandemic. Beyond vaccinations, there are few tools other than mask-wearing and social distancing to contain the spread of the delta variant, which studies have shown to be far more contagious than the original strain.

Many Republican leaders, however, are blocking preventative measures, potentially making it harder to tame virus outbreaks in conservative communities.

At least 18 Republican-led states have moved to prohibit vaccine passports or to ban public entities from requiring proof of vaccination. And some have prohibited schools from requiring any student or teacher to wear a mask or be vaccinated.

In its announcement, the CDC cited troubling new — thus far unpublished — research that found that fully vaccinated people can spread the delta variant just like the unvaccinated, putting those who haven’t received the shots or who have compromised immune systems at heightened risk. The CDC also recommended that all teachers, staff and students wear masks inside school buildings, regardless of vaccination status.

The backlash was swift.

“We won’t go back. We won’t mask our children,” declared Trump, who routinely cast doubt on the value of mask-wearing and rarely wore one in public while he was in office. “Why do Democrats distrust the science?”

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called the new guidance “disappointing and concerning” and “inconsistent with the overwhelming evidence surrounding the efficacy of the vaccines and their proven results.”

He, like others, warned that the measure would undermine efforts to encourage vaccine holdouts to get their shots by casting further doubt on the efficacy of approved vaccines, which have been shown to dramatically decrease the risk of death or hospitalization, despite the occurrence of breakthrough cases.

Last week, White House officials reported that vaccination rates were on the rise in some states where COVID-19 cases were soaring, as more Republican leaders implored their constituents to lay lingering doubts aside and get the shots to protect themselves. That includes Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey, who has pleaded with unvaccinated residents, saying they are the ones “letting us down.”

“This self-inflicted setback encourages skepticism and vaccine hesitancy at a time when the goal is to prevent serious illnesses and deaths from COVID-19 through vaccination,” Parson tweeted. “This decision only promotes fear & further division among our citizens.”

The announcement “will unfortunately only diminish confidence in the vaccine and create more challenges for public health officials 一 people who have worked tirelessly to increase vaccination rates,” echoed Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, who has banned mask and vaccine mandates in his state.

In his Wednesday speech, DeSantis took particular aim at the CDC’s call for kids to wear masks in the classroom.

“It’s not healthy for these students to be sitting there all day, 6-year-old kids in kindergarten covered in masks,” he said — though there is no evidence that wearing masks is harmful to children older than toddler age.

And in South Dakota, Gov. Kristi Noem called out the CDC for shifting its position on masking “AGAIN.” She said that those who are worried about the virus can get vaccinated, wear a mask or stay home, but that “Changing CDC guidelines don’t help ensure the public’s trust.”

On Capitol Hill, some Republicans were in revolt after the Capitol’s attending physician sent a memo informing members that masks would again have to be worn inside the House at all times.

The change set off a round robin of insults, with Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi calling Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy “a moron” after McCarthy tweeted, “The threat of bringing masks back is not a decision based on science, but a decision conjured up by liberal government officials who want to continue to live in a perpetual pandemic state.”

The mandate also prompted an angry confrontation, as Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., verbally assailed Rep. Burgess Owens, R-Utah, who exited the House chamber and walked past her without a face covering.

Conservatives also forced a vote to adjourn the chamber in protest to the mandate, which was defeated along mostly party lines.

“We have a crisis at our border, and we’re playing footsie with mask mandates in the people’s House,” railed Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, the motion’s sponsor. “The American people are fed up. They want to go back to life. They want to go back to business. They want to go back to school without their children being forced to wear masks.”

The nation is averaging nearly 62,000 new COVID-19 cases a day, and the vast majority of those hospitalized and dying haven’t been vaccinated. As of Sunday, 69% of American adults had received one vaccine dose, and 60% had been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC.

Last year, early on in the pandemic, public health officials told Americans that masks offered little protection against the virus (and could even increase the risk of infection). The guidance was driven by a lack of knowledge about how the novel virus spread and a desire to save limited mask supplies for medical workers. But the CDC soon changed course and advised Americans to wear masks indoors and outdoors if they were within 6 feet (1.8 meters) of one another.

Then in April of this year, as vaccination rates rose sharply, the agency eased its guidelines, saying fully vaccinated Americans no longer needed to wear masks outdoors unless they were in big crowds of strangers. In May, the guidance was eased further, saying fully vaccinated people could safely stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings.

Subsequent CDC guidance said fully vaccinated people no longer needed to wear masks at schools, either.

Karine Jean-Pierre, the White House principal deputy press secretary, on Wednesday defended the changes, saying the CDC “did exactly what it was supposed to do.”

“The CDC has to adapt to the virus,” she said, “and unfortunately because not enough Americans have stepped up to get vaccinated, they had to provide new guidance to help save lives.”

___

Colvin reported from Washington. Associated Press writers Jonathan J. Cooper in Phoenix, Alan Fram in Washington, Summer Ballentine in Jefferson City, Mo., and Alexandra Jaffe aboard Air Force One contributed to this report.

___

This story has been corrected to delete an erroneous reference to Alabama having prohibited schools from requiring masks. The state is allowing local school districts to make that decision.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • FDA allows automatic 'generic' swap for brand-name insulin

    U.S. regulators took action Wednesday that will make it easier to get a cheaper, near-copy of a brand-name insulin at the drugstore. Doctors now have to specifically prescribe what’s called a biosimilar or OK substituting it for a more expensive brand-name insulin. Wednesday’s move by the Food and Drug Administration will allow pharmacists to automatically substitute the cheaper version, just as they do with generic pills for other kinds of drugs.

  • Key Republican senators, Biden agree on 'major issues' to move forward with infrastructure deal

    Sen. Rob Portman and a group of several key Republicans announced the infrastructure agreement with the White House on Wednesday.

  • 10 Florida residents sue state governor Ron DeSantis for ending $300 unemployment benefits 2 months early

    The 10 Florida residents asked Gov. DeSantis to reinstate the FPUC benefits and send retroactive payments for the benefits they missed.

  • UPDATE 6-U.S. urges vaccinated Americans to wear masks indoors in many places

    Americans fully vaccinated against COVID-19 should go back to wearing masks in indoor public places in regions where the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, U.S. health authorities said on Tuesday. In a toughening of guidance issued earlier this month, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommended all students, teachers and staff at schools for kindergarten through 12th grade wear masks regardless of whether they were vaccinated. U.S. President Joe Biden said that increased vaccination and mask wearing would help the United States avoid the pandemic lockdowns, shutdowns and school closures that the country faced in 2020.

  • Ohashi emerging as an unlikely Olympic star for Japan

    Little-known Japanese swimmer Yui Ohashi giggled politely at the suggestion that she might have become one of the stars of her home country's Olympics in the absence of Naomi Osaka. Ohashi had no major victories and no recent significant results coming into the Tokyo Olympics. Ohashi is now a double Olympic champion, winning the exhausting 400-meter individual medley on Sunday and following that with the 200 IM gold on Wednesday, the first major swimming titles of her career and collected in the space of four days.

  • Prince of Wales unveils tribute to the ‘valour and sacrifice’ of fallen police officers

    The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the “valour and sacrifice” of police officers and staff as a national memorial in Staffordshire was dedicated to those who have “laid down their lives to keep us safe”. Standing in the shadow of the new UK Police Memorial, Prince Charles expressed thanks on behalf of the country to the men and women who have put themselves in harm’s way to protect the nation. On Wednesday, he unveiled a plaque at the monument, which commemorates almost 5,000 police officers an

  • Biden to launch vaccine push for millions of federal workers

    Hoping to set a model for employers nationwide, President Joe Biden will announce Thursday that millions of federal workers must show proof they’ve received a coronavirus vaccine or submit to regular testing and stringent social distancing, masking and travel restrictions. An individual familiar with the president's plans, who spoke on condition of anonymity to confirm details that had yet to be announced publicly, emphasized that the new guidance is not a vaccine mandate for federal employees and that those who decide not to get vaccinated aren’t at risk of being fired. The new policy amounts to a recognition by the Biden administration that the government — the nation’s biggest employer — must do more to boost sluggish vaccination rates, as coronavirus cases and hospitalizations rebound, driven largely by the spread of the more infectious delta variant.

  • What’s next for Simone Biles after pulling out of 2 events

    Plus, Katie Ledecky takes gold in Olympics swimming as COVID-19 and sweltering heat raise concerns.

  • Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Meets with Wild L.A. Vaccine Skeptic Despite Flooded Hospitals

    Joe Raedle/Getty ImagesHours before federal officials on Tuesday issued new mask guidance to combat the surge of the Delta coronavirus variant across America, and even as his state’s hospitals were veering toward disaster, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis quietly met with anti-maskers.Among the attendees at the Monday night meeting behind closed doors was at least one L.A.-based doctor who embraced conspiracist rhetoric about the same vaccines DeSantis has purported to champion as his only strategy to

  • Schumer: Climate change 'worse than COVID' without action

    Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared that global warming and climate change will be worse than the coronavirus pandemic without action like Democrats are planning in large spending packages.

  • Lamar Jackson misses first practice of training camp after testing positive for COVID-19

    The Ravens won't have Lamar Jackson for their first full-team training camp practice.

  • Florida gov. speaks to conservative group in Utah

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a possible contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, spoke about a "Faucian dystopia" Wednesday at a conservative political conference in Utah. (July 28)

  • Chinese farmer who praised lawyers sentenced to 18 years

    A prominent Chinese pig farmer who was detained after praising lawyers during a crackdown on legal activists by President Xi Jinping’s government was sentenced Thursday to 18 years in prison on charges of organizing an attack on officials and other offenses. Sun Dawu, chairman of Dawu Agriculture Group, was among 20 defendants who stood trial in Gaobeidian, southwest of Beijing in Hebei province. Sun also was fined 3.1 million yuan ($480,000), the People's Court of Gaobeidian said in a statement.

  • ‘Updates soon’: Mayor Quinton Lucas says city is looking at new CDC COVID guidance

    The CDC was expected to recommend Tuesday that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S.

  • CNN’s Don Lemon defends Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s right to ‘not be ambushed’

    CNN host Don Lemon found himself in the uncomfortable position of defending Fox News host Tucker Carlson, who was harassed in a Montana fishing store over the weekend while shopping with his daughter. The confrontation between Carlson and another customer, who called the right-wing pundit “the worst human,” was caught on video over the weekend. “I never thought I’d be in the position to maybe ...

  • Jets report for camp with heavy hearts, Wilson unsigned

    Robert Saleh and the New York Jets were focused on football again after spending the last several days mourning the loss of their friend, colleague and mentor. The death of assistant coach Greg Knapp last Thursday stunned the organization and the entire NFL community. “It is an absolute tragedy and knowing Knapper, I mean, he'd be really, really upset if we didn't move on with a positive attitude,” Saleh said Tuesday.

  • Senate Moves Forward With Bipartisan Infrastructure Deal, A Key Priority For Joe Biden – Update

    2ND UPDATE, 4:18 PM: The Senate voted Wednesday to move forward with a key priority for Joe Biden — a massive bipartisan infrastructure package. Even with a procedural vote of 67-32, the bill faces not just final approval in the Senate but buy-in from the House. That’s where progressives want their deal tied to a […]

  • Quarantined Olympic skateboarder Candy Jacobs calls lack of fresh air 'inhuman'

    Candy Jacobs will miss the Tokyo Olympics after testing positive for COVID-19.

  • Police officers recount horrors from the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol

    Four police officers who faced attacks and racial slurs as they defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6 from a riot by then-President Donald Trump's supporters were the first on Tuesday to testify https://www.reuters.com/world/us/police-who-defended-us-capitol-testify-riot-probes-first-hearing-2021-07-27 before a U.S. House of Representatives investigatory committee. "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful," Fanone said, raising his voice and pounding the table.

  • Opinion: Lamar Jackson's COVID-induced absence could prompt more NFL players to receive vaccine

    Lamar Jackson could be out for a while after testing positive for COVID-19, and the QB's example might provide a lesson for some Ravens teammates.