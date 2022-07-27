CDC to make monkeypox nationally notifiable condition - Politico

(Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to make the rapidly spreading monkeypox disease a nationally notifiable condition, the Politico reported on Wednesday, a move that would streamline reporting of cases.

Through the designation, which will likely take effect on Aug. 1, the agency will direct all states to share surveillance data, including case numbers, the report said, citing people with knowledge of the matter and a letter sent to state epidemiologists on Monday. (https://politi.co/3vkIYlK)

States will be required to report confirmed or probable monkeypox cases within 24 hours, Politico reported. State health departments are not yet required to provide the federal government with standardized data on monkeypox.

Over 3,500 monkeypox cases were reported in the United States as of Tuesday, according to CDC. (https://bit.ly/3zc7qXz)

