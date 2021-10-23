CDC: More Americans getting COVID booster shot than those who remain unvaccinated

Time

President Joe Biden said on Thursday he would be open to doing away with the filibuster in pursuit of protecting Americans’ voting rights, bolstering voting rights’ advocates calls to abolish the controversial rule after Republicans blocked federal voting legislation from advancing for the third time this year. Wednesday’s 49-51 Senate vote barred any debate from occurring on the Freedom to Vote Act, a bill that would have enacted automatic voter registration, guaranteed at least 15 consecutive days of early in-person voting and allowed for no-excuse mail voting in federal elections among other measures. For many Democratic lawmakers and voting rights advocates, the vote reinforced their view that getting rid of or carving out an exception to the filibuster —the Senate rule that requires a supermajority of 60 votes to end debate on an issue —is the only path forward to pass federal legislation targeting voter suppression and gerrymandering.