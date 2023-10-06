CDC will no longer print or issue COVID-19 vaccination cards

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will no longer print or issue COVID-19 vaccination cards, the agency said in guidance updated this week.

The agency also said it does not maintain vaccination records.

According to the CDC, your state health department immunization information system can provide you a digital or paper copy of your full vaccination record, including your COVID-19 vaccinations, but cannot issue you a new vaccination card.

The move comes after the decision to distribute the latest edition of COVID vaccines through the commercial market. Previously, the vaccines were bought and distributed by the federal government. Most people can still get them for free or via their health insurance plan.

While the days of carrying your vaccination card in your wallet, pocket or purse to ensure entrance into restaurants, bars and entertainment venues are long gone, the Justice Department in 2021 issued a warning that "any act of creating, distributing, selling or buying fake COVID-19 vaccination record cards and any act of forging COVID-19 vaccination information is illegal and punishable under federal law."

The federal government shipped more than 980 millions cards between late 2020 and May 10, 2023, according to the Associated Press. If you've held on to your card, it is still valid as proof of vaccination.

