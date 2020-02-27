The CDC outlined an ominous hypothetical scenario about what could happen in the US as the coronavirus spreads. Here's what to expect.

The US now has 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus, and it's highly likely there will be more.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has outlined a hypothetical scenario of what could happen in the US as the coronavirus spreads.

It predicts more cases, person-to-person spreading, and an "overwhelmed" and "overloaded healthcare system."

People take precautions for the coronavirus in New York.

Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided information about how the novel coronavirus could affect the US.

Globally, the coronavirus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has infected 82,000 people and killed 2,800 people, mostly in China.

On Tuesday, US health officials told the country to prepare for the coronavirus. Nancy Messonnier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a press briefing, "It's not so much of a question of if this will happen anymore but rather more of a question of exactly when this will happen."

By Wednesday, the US had 60 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Of these, 42 were from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan.

On its website, the CDC has outlined, somewhat ominously, how the coronavirus could affect the US. It said more cases are likely. As the virus starts spreading from person to person, healthcare systems could become "overwhelmed" and "overloaded, with elevated rates of hospitalizations and deaths." Public places could empty out as people stay home to avoid getting the virus or giving it to anyone else.

Here's what the CDC predicts could happen next, step-by-step.

"More cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States."



Coronavirus quarantine US

Behrouz Mehri/AFP/Getty Images

There are now 60 confirmed cases in the US.

The majority of them were repatriated cases in which Americans caught the virus while traveling. All the people infected with the COVID-19 virus in the US are in isolation in hospitals or quarantined at US military bases.

On Wednesday, the CDC confirmed that a person in California had the coronavirus, but the person had no known connection to another patient and hadn't traveled internationally. This could be the first case of "community spread," which is when the virus' origin is not known.

If it is, Jennifer Nuzzo, an epidemiologist at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security, told The Washington Post, "It would confirm what we have long suspected — that there is a good chance there already are people infected in this country and that the virus is circulating undetected. It points to the need for expanded surveillance so we know how many more are out there and how to respond."



"It's also likely that person-to-person spread will continue to occur, including in the United States."



Commuters work their way across a crowded subway platform in New York.

Mark Lennihan / AP

The spread of the coronavirus will be difficult to stop, but cities and counties in the US are preparing for it.

As of Wednesday in California, San Francisco, Orange County, San Diego County, and Santa Clara County had all declared health emergencies. This was done to make sure there was access to funding to prepare for a coronavirus outbreak.

According to the CDC, the coronavirus spreads between people in close contact, often through droplets excreted by coughing or sneezing. It can also spread through people touching objects that the virus is already on.