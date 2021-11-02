CDC panel approves Pfizer COVID vaccine for kids 5-11
A CDC panel voted 14-0 in favor of adminstering the Pfizer COVID vaccine to children 5-11.
A lawyer for Rittenhouse repeated the N-word twice in his opening statement while quoting Joseph Rosenbaum, who his client is accused of killing.
The Navy still wasn't sure last week, but it has now completed its investigation into the incident involving USS Connecticut, a new report says.
Fox NewsFox News anchor Martha MacCallum found herself admitting on Tuesday that it was a “little bit of a misnomer” to claim critical race theory was being taught to young Virginia children after one parent called out such misinformation on Fox’s airwaves.Hours before the polls closed in the closely watched Virginia gubernatorial race, MacCallum sat down with two Loudoun County mothers—a Democrat and a Republican—who had already cast their ballots, asking them about the issues they found most i
Practicality is in.
Miranda Lambert and her husband dressed up as Charlie and Maverick from Top Gun for Halloween, and fans and celebrities are freaking out over the look.
A 4-year-old girl was rescued “alive and well” on Wednesday more than three weeks after she was suspected to have been snatched from a tent during a family camping trip on Australia’s remote west coast, police said. Police found Cleo Smith in a house in the coastal town of Carnavon and a man had been taken into custody in an early morning raid, Western Australia Police Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said.
TikTok user Chelsie Gleason went viral after sharing this shocking gym video
Instagram/Tarrant County Sheriff’s OfficeA man charged with murdering an exotic dancer in Fort Worth, Texas, was a customer at the club where she worked and had stalked and threatened her after claiming to have paid her thousands of dollars, authorities said.Stanley Szeliga, 54, is accused of fatally shooting Abigail Saldaña, an exotic dancer at Rick’s Cabaret, last week while she was behind the wheel of her car not far from the club.“I don’t know where she was going that night,” Saldaña’s mom,
Bad name; good costume.
Bruce Willis' daughter Scout Willis, 30, commented, "This mask remains horrifying. What a family heirloom"
Kody Brown is also married to Meri Brown, Janelle Brown and Robyn Brown
Grab these assets before the billionaires do.
Some QAnon conspiracy theorists gathered in Dallas as a theory circulated that John F. Kennedy Jr. would reappear and announce Trump was reinstated.
Patterson met with some of his ex assistants to go over his game plan for No. 14 Baylor.
Kate Beckinsale shows off her totally sculpted legs in a brand new Instagram photo. The 48-year-old actress says yoga and compound exercises keep her in shape.
Parents of Black students at a Florida high school are infuriated after they say their children were suspended for getting into an altercation with a […]
On Tuesday, voters in Virginia will elect a replacement for outgoing Gov. Ralph Northam. Here’s what the latest polls and betting odds tell us.
An encounter with an alligator on a golf course in Gulfport, Mississippi, had a foursome of golfers laughing, and for good reason.
The 53-year-old actress and 39-year-old musician Josh Bryant got engaged in New York City on Wednesday.
The British actress shows off a new two-piece.