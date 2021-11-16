Boosters for all adults in US closer with panel meeting set

FILE - Nurse Mary Ezzat prepares to administer a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot, Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021, at UCI Medical Center in Orange, Calif. (Jeff Gritchen/The Orange County Register via AP)
MIKE STOBBE
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — An influential U.S. advisory panel will discuss expanding eligibility for COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to all adults Friday, a move that could make the shots available nationwide as early as this weekend.

Some cities and states already allow all adults to get boosters of Pfizer's vaccine, but it is not yet official U.S. policy. In the last week, California, New Mexico, Arkansas, West Virginia and Colorado expanded the shots to all adults. New York City made a similar move.

Pfizer asked U.S. regulators last week to allow boosters of its COVID-19 vaccine for anyone 18 or older. The Food and Drug Administration is expected to sign off on Pfizer's application before the advisory panel meets Friday. The final step — CDC's official recommendation — could come soon after the meeting.

The move would greatly expand who is eligible. Boosters are now recommended for people who initially received their second Pfizer or Moderna shots at least six months ago if they’re 65 or older or are at high risk of COVID-19 because of health problems or their job or living conditions. Boosters are also recommended for people who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Nearly 31 million Americans have already received a dose beyond their original vaccination, including those with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients and organ transplant recipients who need an extra dose to be fully vaccinated.

While all three vaccines used in the U.S. continue to offer strong protection against severe COVID-19 illness and death, the shots’ effectiveness against milder infection can wane over time.

Pfizer has submitted early results of a booster study in 10,000 people to make its case that it’s time to further expand the booster campaign. The study found that a booster could restore protection against symptomatic infection to about 95%, even as the extra-contagious delta variant was surging. Side effects were similar to those seen with the company’s first two shots.

Members of the panel, the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, have debated in prior meetings whether there is sufficient evidence that boosters are currently needed for all adults.

___

Associated Press writer Matthew Perrone contributed to this story from Washington.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • With demand for COVID booster shots low, Murphy says NJ may waive eligibility requirements

    Only 24% of the 4 million in New Jersey eligible for a booster shot have received one, and COVID transmission will likely rise during holidays.

  • U.S. Rep. Bennie Thompson: Jackson to receive $20M grant to rebuild Medgar Evers Boulevard

    The project will reconstruct a 1.5-mile section of the former highway, and include sidewalks and energy efficient streetlights, among other amenities.

  • FedEx victims ask city for $2.1 million over red flag failure

    Several members of the Sikh community whose lives were affected by the FedEx shooting are seeking compensation from the city.

  • Arson suspect in Fawn Fire currently incompetent to stand trial, court says

    Alexandra Souverneva, the Palo Alto woman accused of starting the Fawn Fire in September, has been found incompetent to stand trial.

  • Make your holiday gatherings COVID-safer with rapid tests

    Add some rapid COVID-19 tests to your holiday shopping list. Once you've got them, here's what you should know about how, when and why to use them ahead of Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas or other holiday gatherings.

  • Biden administration plans imminent booster expansion to all adults

    The Biden administration is expected to begin the process of expanding the booster authorization to all adults as early as this week, according to a source familiar with internal planning.Why it matters: America's booster campaign got off to an underwhelming start, potentially leaving millions of vulnerable people at risk as the holidays approach.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: The pandemic still isn't over, and

  • COVID-19, flu, RSV fill Beaumont hospitals amid latest surge

    For the fourth time since the COVID-19 pandemic started, Michigan hospitals are again overwhelmed with cases but it's different this time as the flu and RSV are mixed in as well.

  • NYC easing access to boosters for adults; NJ moving in same direction

    On Monday, both the mayor of New York City and the governor of New Jersey urged adults over 18 who are already vaccinated to get a booster shot.

  • Pfizer and Moderna announce moves to help get vital COVID medicines to low-income countries, and Arkansas joins U.S. states expanding booster program to all adults

    Pfizer and Moderna announced moves early Tuesday that will support the effort to get vital medicines to lower-income countries to help them battle COVID-19, securing supplies of the former's antiviral treatment and the latter's vaccine.

  • Envoy: US ready to confront attempts to tear Bosnia apart

    SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — The United States is paying very close attention to Bosnia's political crisis and has tools it can use against the divisive nationalist leaders in the war-scared, multiethnic Balkan country who would try to “tear it apart,” a senior U.S. official said Tuesday. “Our appeal to leaders (in Bosnia) ... is to rise above their own self-interest and to try to keep in mind the broader interest of their county,” U.S. State Department Counselor Derek Chollet told The Associated Press in an interview. Chollet, who serves as an adviser to the U.S. secretary of state, arrived in Bosnia on Monday for three days of meetings with its top political leaders amid the Balkan country’s worst political crisis since a U.S.-brokered peace deal ended more than 3 1/2 years of bloodshed in 1995.

  • Local COVID cases fall 16.4%, 2 deaths; state cases surge

    New coronavirus cases leaped in Tennessee in the week ending Sunday, rising 25.4% as 8,088 cases were reported.

  • Philips shares tumble as FDA raises concern about silicone foam

    Koninklijke Philips was on track for its worst single session in 19 years, falling 9.6%, after the Food and Drug Administration's inspection of a U.S. facility, following a recall of breathing assistance machines. The FDA said it obtained information during an inspection about the silicone-based foam used in a similar device marketed outside the U.S.,

  • Fauci says boosters for all key to U.S. reaching COVID-19 endemic level

    (Reuters) -Top U.S. infectious disease official Dr. Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday it is possible for COVID-19 to be reduced to an endemic illness from the current health emergency next year if the country ramps up vaccination rates. Booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines are vital for reaching that point, Fauci said in an interview during the Reuters Total Health conference, which runs virtually from Nov. 15-18. "To me, if you want to get to endemic, you have got to get the level of infection so low that it does not have an impact on society, on your life, on your economy," Fauci said.

  • Do I have to lie to get a COVID-19 booster shot? No, and here's why

    The stumbling block is the criteria listed to qualify for a booster shot when trying to book an appointment. Some have said they don't qualify for any of the categories.

  • 2,069 new COVID cases in S'pore for 2nd straight day; 18 deaths

    The 595th to 612th fatalities here were aged between 67 and 95. All of them had various underlying medical conditions.

  • Booster shots against COVID-19 'are a bit of a distraction,' doctor says

    While COVID-19 booster shot eligibility is continuing to expand in the U.S., not all doctors believe that’s where the focus should be in the fight against the coronavirus.

  • Beef Stew in Red Wine Sauce

    This is the quintessential recipe for beef stew with red wine. Jacques Pépin's mother served it at her restaurant, Le Pélican, where she made it with tougher cuts of meat.

  • Mom accuses teacher of giving 6-year-old a concussion with stapler, Georgia police say

    “He’s upset, he’s scared, he’s confused.”

  • Nigeria plans mass vaccination drive, considers booster shot

    Nigeria will start a mass COVID-19 vaccination campaign later this week, aiming to inoculate half of its targeted population by the end of January, government officials said. Africa's most-populous country has a goal to vaccinate 111 million people to reach herd immunity. The country has to date vaccinated only 2.9% of those eligible to get vaccines.

  • What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

    Lawsuits filed around the United States challenging the Biden administration's workplace COVID-19 vaccine rule are expected to be consolidated in a single federal appeals court on Tuesday, giving the government a chance to revive a rule that was blocked last week. Pfizer Inc said on Tuesday it will allow generic manufacturers to supply its experimental antiviral COVID-19 pill to 95 low- and middle-income countries through a licensing agreement with international public health group Medicines Patent Pool (MPP). The voluntary licensing agreement between Pfizer and the MPPwill allow the United Nations-backed group to grant sub-licencesto qualified generic drug manufacturers to make their ownversions of PF-07321332.