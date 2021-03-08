CDC: People on the cusp of being overweight have the lowest COVID-19 risk

Gabby Landsverk
·3 min read
Health Weightloss Scale
Crystal Cox/Business Insider

  • The CDC found people with obesity or severely underweight have the highest COVID-19 risk.

  • A BMI on the cusp of overweight was linked to the lowest risk of death, hospitalization, or intensive care.

  • BMI is an imperfect measure of health, but it's one tool for protecting at-risk people with obesity or underweight.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

People who are nearly or slightly overweight may be least in danger of severe complications from COVID-19, according to a new report.

While obesity has long been considered a risk factor for COVID-19 complications, a report issued Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says that people with a body mass slightly higher than defined as "normal" may have a lower risk of death and serious illness.

BMI categorizes anything above 24.9 as overweight.

CDC researchers studied data on 148,494 American adults who were hospitalized with COVID-19 from March to December 2020. They found that people on or just over the edge of being overweight - with a BMI between 23.7 and 25.9 - were the least likely to be hospitalized, require intensive care, or die of COVID-19, after accounting for age.

Supporting previous evidence, they people with obesity and people with a lower than normal BMI, such as 18.5 or less, had a much higher risk of COVID-19 complications.

These results suggest that the relationship between COVID-19 and body weight isn't straightforward, and more nuanced studies like this one are crucial in assessing individual coronavirus risk.

BMI is an imperfect measure of health

BMI is a measurement of body weight relative to height (you can calculate yours on the CDC website). While it's often used to assess risk of chronic illnesses, someone can have a higher BMI and be perfectly healthy.

"On an individual level, BMI may not be a perfect indicator of someone's health risk. It's one of several measurements that we have to assess health risks," Dr. W. Scott Butsch, director of obesity medicine at the Cleveland Clinic, previously told Business Insider.

That's because BMI doesn't take into account body composition (the ratio of muscle to fat), or where body fat is distributed. Both of these factors can be important for health, and for risk of conditions such as metabolic dysfunction, cardiovascular disease, and diabetes.

BMI was created in the 19th century and based on standards for white Europeans at that time, so it may not be accurate for assessing the health of different demographics, including people of different races.

Despite its limitations, higher BMI is a good reason to get vaccinated

While a higher BMI doesn't guarantee health problems, there's good evidence that people with obesity are at higher risk of serious complications from COVID-19.

For this reason, obesity is considered a qualifying condition for early access to a vaccine in many states.

It can also complicate a person's relationship to the medical industry, since weight stigma is widespread, leading people to feel shamed and marginalized for having obesity, even by some doctors.

This can discourage people from getting vaccinated if they have obesity.

However, despite the nuanced relationship between weight and health, it's best to sign up for that vaccine if you're able, both to protect yourself and the community, experts previously told Insider's Anna Miller.

"If you can avoid getting COVID, you can save yourself from potentially having to endure not only severe illness and residual complications, but also weight-biased medical care that could possibly worsen your outcomes," Christy Harrison, an anti-diet registered dietitian who hosts the Food Psych podcast, previously told Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Discount retailers like TJ Maxx and dollar stores are opening new locations in 2021, bucking the retail apocalypse trend

    Discount stores are defying a larger trend of closing retail stores in favor of e-commerce, including at giant's like Disney and Macy's.

  • Inside the troubled past of billionaire Nikola founder Trevor Milton

    Insider spoke with 38 people who have worked for Trevor Milton or interacted with him. Some said he has a long history of bending the truth.

  • Dow surges 2% to hit 32,000, but tech stocks hobbled by yield rise

    U.S. stocks mostly gained ground Monday afternoon, even as rising Treasury yields weighed on tech-related shares, after the Senate's weekend passage of a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package.

  • Scientifically safe, but Astrazeneca skeptics remain

    Despite multiple scientific studies saying the COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca it is safe and effective, some residents in Europe are turning down that particular shot.They include 60-year-old Nadine Roger who lives in Paris. She’s recovering from breast cancer and is in the high risk category.She told Reuters “The AstraZeneca (shot) frightens me," and said she’s prepared to wait for an alternative dose, despite wanting to get vaccinated as soon as possible."The AstraZeneca vaccine requires two doses spaced three months apart. Three months is a very long time, especially after one year of being deprived from going out. So, the vaccine is not yet proven against variants, there's too little data on variants."According to the most recent data made available by the French health ministry, for the end of February, France was only using about a quarter of its AstraZeneca doses, compared with 82% for vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech and 37% for the Moderna shot. Partly due to logistical bottlenecks, but also because some French people don't trust the AstraZeneca shot because of concerns over side effects.European regulators have concluded the side-effects cause by the AstraZenaca vaccine are not a cause to doubt its safety. A study in Scotland covering 5.4 million people showed it, and the Pfizer vaccine, were highly effective in preventing severe infections.Student nurse, Anais Marmol Palacio views any reaction as minor and certainly not worse than getting the virus."I got COVID, and I don't want to get it a second time. I'm 18 and I had to go to the emergency room. If I got it a second time, we don't know what can happen. I prefer to have less effects and just have the fever (from AstraZeneca vaccine) than to be on oxygen."After initial concerns, France, Germany, and Italy have changed tack and are now giving the Astrazeneca vaccine to people over 65.

  • CDC Just Warned “Do Not” Do This After Your COVID Vaccine

    The CDC has finally released a list of what you can—and cannot—do after getting your COVID-19 vaccine. “We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). “There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes.” And there are some things you cannot do. Read on for those—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. 1 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Cannot Visit Another Household Without a Mask If They Are At High Risk “CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit with unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing, as long as the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease,” says Walensky. As an example, she said: “If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease.” 2 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Cannot Stop Wearing a Mask When in Public Settings “Everyone, including those who are vaccinated, should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings,” says Walensky. That means keeping your mask on even when out. Why? Because you could still transfer the virus to someone who is not vaccinated. 3 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Cannot Stop Wearing a Mask When Visiting Unvaccinated People From Multiple Households You must “wear masks and physically distance when visiting unvaccinated people who are from multiple households,” says the CDC. “When fully vaccinated people are visiting with unvaccinated people from multiple households, everyone should wear masks and physically distance and meet outdoors in a well ventilated space.” 4 After Your COVID Vaccine, Everyone Should Wear a Mask and Physically Distance Around Any High Risk People “if an unvaccinated individual or any unvaccinated member of their household are at risk for severe disease, everyone, regardless of vaccination status, should still wear a mask and physically distance and choose to meet outdoors or in a well ventilated space,” says Walensky. 5 After Your COVID Vaccine You Should Not Travel “Everyone, whether vaccinated or not, should continue to avoid medium and large size gatherings as well as non-essential travel,” says Walensky. “And when in public spaces should continue to wear a well-fitted mask, physically distance and follow other public health measures to protect themselves as others, COVID-19 continues to exact a tremendous toll on our nation. Like you, I want to be able to return to everyday activities and engage with our friends, families, and communities science, and the protection of public health must guide us.”RELATED: Dr. Fauci Just Said When We'd Get Back to Normal 6 After Your COVID Vaccine, You Don’t Need to Get Tested for COVID if You’re Showing No Symptoms “CDCs new guidance also recommends that fully vaccinated people do not need quarantine or get tested, following a known exposure to someone with COVID-19 as long as they are asymptomatic at this time,” says Walensky. “The CDC is not adjusting current guidance on travel. We believe these new recommendations are an important first step to our in our efforts to reduce resume everyday activities in our communities. However, we remain in the midst of a serious pandemic and still over 90% of our population is not fully vaccinated, but we are working hard to get there.” Get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • The CDC Just Gave Unvaccinated People Permission to Do This

    The majority of people across the U.S. are still not eligible to receive the COVID vaccine, and President Joe Biden recently said that it won't be until the end of May that there will be enough supply to inoculate every American. If you haven't yet gotten the shot, you might feel more restricted than ever. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) just released updated guidelines for what people can do once fully vaccinated, and they include one major update for unvaccinated people. Read on to find out what the new guidelines mean for you, and for more vaccination guidance, The CDC Says Don’t Do This Within 2 Weeks of Your COVID Vaccine. Unvaccinated people who aren't at risk for severe COVID can gather unmasked with vaccinated people. During a March 8 White House COVID-19 Response Team briefing, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, announced updated guidelines from the CDC on what fully vaccinated people can do now. In doing so, she also described a "more complicated scenario" that allows a little leeway for those who have not yet been vaccinated."The CDC recommends that fully vaccinated people can visit with unvaccinated people from one other household—indoors, without wearing masks or physical distancing—as long as the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household are not at high risk for severe COVID-19 disease," Walensky said. "Here's an example: If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family—even if they have not been vaccinated—so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease." And for more loosened restrictions, The CDC Says You Don't Have to Do This Anymore Once You're Vaccinated. Vaccinated people still have to wear masks when they're around unvaccinated people at risk for severe COVID. Restrictions should still be in place if you want to visit someone who is at high risk for severe COVID and not yet vaccinated, even if you yourself are vaccinated. "If an unvaccinated individual or any unvaccinated member of their household are at high risk for severe disease, everyone—regardless of vaccination status—should still wear a mask and physically distance. And choose to meet outdoors or in a well-ventilated space," Walensky said. "This is recommended to keep the individuals at high risk, who are unvaccinated, safe." And for more mask advice, If You're Layering These Masks, the CDC Says to Stop Immediately. There is a small risk that vaccinated people can transmit COVID to those who are not yet vaccinated. The COVID vaccine is highly effective at preventing severe disease, hospitalization, and death from the virus, but there is still a small chance that fully vaccinated people can transmit the virus to those who are unvaccinated—which is why the CDC has included this stipulation for those high-risk individuals, Walensky explained. "There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," she noted. According to Walensky, this is still an "ongoing area of research." And for more up-to-date information, sign up for our daily newsletter. There are several factors that put someone at high risk for severe COVID. There are several factors that put someone at high risk for severe illness from COVID, according to the CDC. High-risk individuals are those who are older than 65, pregnant, or have one or more underlying medical conditions that put them at increased risk. According to the CDC, adults of any age are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID if they have cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, obesity, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes, various heart conditions, smoke, or are immunocompromised."When fully vaccinated people visit with unvaccinated people, we have to consider the underlying risks of the unvaccinated people and any unvaccinated members of their household. We take this approach because all of our guidance is rooted in making sure we are keeping people safe," Walensky said during the briefing. And for more news on severe coronavirus, This Common Medication Could Save You From Severe COVID, New Study Says. The CDC director said this guidance will be updated as we learn more. As we've seen over the last year, our knowledge surrounding the coronavirus has changed and progressed over time. Walensky said that this will happen with the COVID vaccine as well, meaning these guidelines are likely to change over time. "It's important to note that this is initial guidance. The science of COVID-19 is complex and our understanding of the virus continues to rapidly evolve," she said. "The recommendations issued today are just a first step. As more people get vaccinated and the science and evidence expands, and as the disease dynamics of this country change, we will continue to update this guidance." And for more vaccine news, The Pfizer CEO Says This Is How Often You'll Need a COVID Vaccine.

  • Two-thirds of tropical rainforest destroyed or degraded globally, NGO says

    Humans have degraded or destroyed roughly two-thirds of the world's original tropical rainforest cover, new data reveals – raising alarm that a key natural buffer against climate change is quickly vanishing. The forest loss is also a major contributor of climate-warming emissions, with the dense tropical forest vegetation representing the largest living reservoir of carbon. Logging and land conversion, mainly for agriculture, have wiped out 34% of the world's original old-growth tropical rainforests, and degraded another 30%, leaving them more vulnerable to fire and future destruction, according to an analysis by the non-profit Rainforest Foundation Norway.

  • 'Sell the house': Latin Americans beg and borrow to pay COVID-19 debts

    ASUNCIÓN/LIMA (Reuters) - Sandra Contreras, camped outside Lima's Villa el Salvador hospital, is running out of funds to pay for her mother's COVID-19 treatment, a sign of thin welfare systems around Latin America that are dragging many into debt and poverty. "I have pawned all my things," Contreras, 34, told Reuters between tears outside the hospital, where she has set up a hammock as she waits for news of her mother, infected amid a resurgence of coronavirus cases in the Andean nation. Latin America, where countries are seeing a mix of reopening and new waves of COVID-19, has been hard hit by the pandemic, with 22 million people pushed into poverty and weak social safety nets, an annual U.N. report said on Thursday.

  • Biden signs executive order to expand voting rights: ‘If you have the best ideas, you have nothing to hide’

    ‘Every eligible voter should be able to vote and have it counted’

  • Biden poised to sign final stimulus package with $1,400 checks within days

    House Democrats are voting Tuesday on the final version of the rescue package, which includes direct payments and other cash benefits for Americans.

  • A mask-less Trader Joe's customer in Texas had a meltdown after being denied entry - and it reveals how states' new rules endanger workers

    In Texas, frontline workers are forced to impose corporate rules on masks without the support of the state, exposing them to customer backlash.

  • A new lab study reveals troubling signs that Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 shots could be far less effective against the variant first found in South Africa

    A mutation called E484K appeared to help the variant, first found in South Africa, to evade antibodies produced by the vaccines, the authors said.

  • Girl who sparked online hate campaign ending in French teacher’s beheading 'never attended class’

    A schoolgirl who triggered an online hate campaign that ended in the grisly beheading of a French teacher has admitted to lying and spreading false claims about him, her lawyer said on Monday. The unnamed girl had claimed the teacher, Samuel Paty, who was beheaded by an Islamic extremist in the street in October last year, had asked Muslims to leave the class when he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a debate on free speech and blasphemy. The cartoons had previously been published in the Charlie Hebdo magazine. The girl's father later filed a legal complaint and posted his allegations online. That prompted a social media hate campaign that ended an 18-year-old Chechen refugee tracking down Mr Paty in the town of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine, northwest of Paris. On Monday, a lawyer for the girl, who had a history of disciplinary problems, confirmed she in fact never attended the class and was away on sick leave at the time. "She lied because she felt trapped in a spiral because her classmates had asked her to be a spokesperson," her lawyer Mbeko Tabula told AFP confirming a report from the Parisien newspaper. She has since been charged with slander, while her father and another man, an Islamist preacher and campaigner, have been charged with "complicity in murder" over the killing. Mr Paty's murderer, who was shot dead by police shortly after the attack was in contact with someone in Syria who is a member of a jihadist group just before the murder, according to Le Parisien. A draft security law under discussion in French parliament plans to punish circulating information online about a state employee, when this could knowingly cause them harm, with prison.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Sen. Joe Manchin, a Democrat, says he will fight for Republicans to get a say in Biden's infrastructure bill and block it if they don't

    Manchin, who has become a pivotal figure in the finely balanced Senate, wants to see Democrats seek bipartisan backing for bills.

  • Oprah shares 2 moments from her Meghan Markle and Prince Harry interview that surprised her the most

    Oprah Winfrey was surprised Meghan told her about her suicidal thoughts, and that royal family members had "concern" over Archie's skin tone.

  • Meghan Markle explained why Archie isn’t a prince. Here’s why that could change

    Archie Mountbatten-Windsor could become Prince Archie one day according to a royal order from 1917.

  • Woman Faces Possible Hate Crimes After Using Racial Slurs, Spitting on Asians Mountain View

    The Mountain View Police Department (MVPD) arrested a 39-year-old woman connected to a string of anti-Asian hate crimes last month, where she made racially-charged comments and spat on one of the Asian victims. Karen Inman was arrested around 11 a.m. on March 5 for attempting to steal candy and ice cream from a Smart and Final in East El Camino Real, according to Mountain View Police. Karen Inman held for theft, robbery & hate crimes for telling store workers she didn’t have to pay because they’re Asian, yelling racial epithets at & spitting toward diner of Asian descent & trying to steal candy & ice cream from @smartfinal, per @MountainViewPD pic.twitter.com/2iCgzlKJjg — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) March 6, 2021 Authorities accuse Inman of trying to steal merchandise from a market in Castro Street on Feb. 13.

  • Joe Manchin explains himself after Covid relief saga

    ‘I look for that moderate middle,’ West Virginia Democrat explains

  • CNN’s Chris Cuomo called out after saying he’s ‘Black on the inside’

    During the handoff from his show, Cuomo, singing the ‘Good Times’ theme, made the joke causing cringes. The Cuomo brothers are having a bad week. New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has been besieged by sexual misconduct accusations from at least two former female staffers plus three others, not to mention a persisting inquiry into his handling of moving elderly people between nursing homes and hospitals at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.