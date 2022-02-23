CDC: Some people should wait longer for 2nd COVID shot

MIKE STOBBE
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Some people getting Pfizer or Moderna COVID-19 vaccines should consider waiting up to eight weeks between the first and second doses, instead of the three or four weeks previously recommended, U.S. health officials said.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday quietly changed its advice on spacing the shots.

CDC officials said they were reacting to research showing that the longer interval can provide more enduring protection against the coronavirus. Research suggests that 12- to 64-year-olds — especially males ages 12 to 39 — can benefit from the longer spacing, the CDC said.

They also say the longer wait may help diminish an already rare vaccination side effect: a form of heart inflammation seen in some young men.

The change won't affect many people, coming 14 months after the beginning of the U.S. vaccination campaign. The CDC says 73% of people age 12 and older already have gotten two doses of vaccine.

Also, the suggestion to wait up to two months doesn't apply to all. The original, shorter interval is still recommended for people with weakened immune systems; people 65 and older; and anyone who needs fast protection due to risk of severe disease.

Dr. William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University vaccines expert, said the action makes sense.

Early in the pandemic, there was intense pressure to adopt as tight a vaccination schedule as possible. “The virus was spreading. People were dying. We wanted to get the vaccine into their arms as quickly as possible," Schaffner said.

Based on studies done by vaccine makers, the government authorized the Pfizer shots as a two-dose series spaced three weeks apart, and the Moderna shots to be spaced four weeks apart.

Some people — mostly adolescent and young adult males — developed a side effect involving inflammation in or around the heart after the second shot. The CDC says that among males ages 18 to 39, the condition has been reported in about 68 per 1 million getting the second Moderna dose and about 47 per 1 million getting the second Pfizer dose.

Some research has suggested that delaying the second dose until eight weeks reduces that risk, CDC officials said.

If already-vaccinated people are worried that they got less than the maximum amount of protection by getting shots according to the original schedule, they can allay those fears by getting a booster shot, Schaffner said.

“We really have very good data indicating that two doses plus the booster provide very strong protection against severe disease,” he said.

___

The Associated Press Health & Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • A New Study Says Doing Chores Like Washing Dishes and Gardening Can Decrease Heart Disease Risks Among Women

    Research published in the Journal of the American Heart Association found that everything from washing dishes to gardening can boost "daily life movements" and help protect the heart.

  • America prepares for a potential 4th COVID shot

    Even as the Omicron wave winds down, federal health officials, experts and the vaccine makers are already preparing for a potential fourth COVID shot to protect against whatever may come next. The catch: It's not yet clear whether another booster shot will be needed. And if it is, there are even more questions around who should receive one and what kind of shot would be most effective.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: ​​"The potential

  • Sanofi-Glaxo Vaccine May Threaten Pfizer, Moderna in Covid-19 Booster Market

    Sanofi and GlaxoSmithKline plan to submit their long-awaited Covid-19 vaccine for regulatory approval. Data suggest it's a contender against Pfizer and Moderna boosters.

  • Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID?

    Is omicron leading us closer to herd immunity against COVID-19? “ Herd immunity is an elusive concept and doesn’t apply to coronavirus,” says Dr. Don Milton at the University of Maryland School of Public Health. Herd immunity is when enough of a population is immune to a virus that it’s hard for the germ to spread to those who aren’t protected by vaccination or a prior infection.

  • Winter is back and NY could get a foot of snow in latest storm. See estimated inch counts

    The warm temeratures were short-lived and a snow storm will move through the state Thursday and Friday.

  • COVID-19 cases in the US have dropped more than 90% since reaching a pandemic peak in January

    The CDC has said that it's reviewing all its COVID-19 guidance based on metrics including the number of cases and hospitalizations.

  • Parents who started homeschooling during the pandemic don't want to send their kids back

    Escambia and Santa Rosa counties experienced over 60% rises in the number of children being homeschooled between the 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years.

  • Feeling 22: College students share perspectives on school, COVID and their futures

    For Chelsea Dorosky and Chloe Mack this Twosday marks the day they welcome 22. And how many people can say they turned 22 on 2/22/22?

  • Coronavirus tally: Omicron subvariant is no more lethal than original strain, says WHO

    The BA.2 subvariant of the highly infectious omicron strain of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 still appears to be no more lethal than the original omicron, the World Health Organization said Tuesday. "BA.2 differs from BA.1 in its genetic sequence, including some amino acid differences in the spike protein and other proteins," the agency said in a weekly update, adding that it should continue to be monitored as a distinct sublineage of omicron by public health officials. While BA.2 is more

  • COVID-19 shots unlikely to prompt rare inflammation in kids

    COVID-19 vaccines are unlikely to trigger a rare inflammatory condition linked to coronavirus infection in children, according to an analysis of U.S. government data published Tuesday. The condition, formally known as multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, involves fever plus symptoms affecting at least two organs and often includes stomach pain, skin rash or bloodshot eyes. It's a rare complication in kids who have had COVID-19, and very rarely affects adults.

  • A rare hyper-inflammatory syndrome has been reported in teens after COVID vaccination. Why experts aren't worried.

    The CDC found 21 cases of MIS-C in teens who got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Six showed no evidence of prior coronavirus infection.

  • How the U.S. can still win in the Ukraine crisis

    World War III is the worst scenario. What's the best?

  • Vladdy Jr. makes jump in dynasty league drafts

    See which players our writers selected in our latest fantasy baseball dynasty mock draft, part of our 2022 MLB Draft Guide. (Peter Aiken-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Jumia Technologies eyes free shipping, logistics service to boost income

    African e-commerce firm Jumia Technologies will offer more free shipping of goods to its customers in selected locations to boost usage this year, it said on Wednesday. Jumia, which became the first Africa-focused tech startup on the New York Stock Exchange when it listed there in 2019, offers an online market place for vendors and food sellers, as well as associated services. Consumers were ordering more everyday products from the platform, Jumia said, helping it to make progress in its aim of increasing consumer orders of household products like soft drinks and soap, from a previous focus on electronics.

  • Readers pick the best sub sandwiches in Chicago

    After we recommended Italian subs at J.P Graziano and Tempesta Market last week, we learned that you love eating (and arguing about) Chicago subs as much as we do. We were deluged by your submissions, many for the same favorite spots. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThey're listed roughly in order of your most popular responses.Phil C: "You can't beat a Wiseguy or the Blockbuster from the original Fontano's in Little Italy! Make

  • Snow day for Mariposa County schools as winter storm passed through

    Mariposa County schools were closed Tuesday as a winter storm moved through the area.

  • What is 'tattleware'? How employers may be tracking you at home

    Employers may be tracking remote workers with 'tattleware' or 'bossware.' Here are tips for protecting your privacy.

  • thatDot launches Quine, a streaming graph engine

    Based on years of research that was supported by DARPA, the idea behind Quine is to take high-volume data streams and build them into stateful graphs. Quine, which was -- as you surely already guessed -- named after logician Willard Van Orman Quine, can then query this graph using what the team calls a 'standing query.' These are essentially real-time computations on the incoming data that Quine can then, in turn, stream out to other applications. "We've developed the streaming graph to really target the kind of the problem in the industry right now -- the rock and hard place that we all sit between of," Quine's creator and thatDot CEO and co-founder Ryan Wright told me.

  • Is a Daily Hour of 'Me Time' Unreasonable for a SAHM? Reddit Weighs In — & Oh Boy

    Is it selfish for a stay-at-home parent to expect their working partner to help with housecleaning and baby care during the week? One mom is asking for Reddit’s advice. The SAHM explained her quandary to Reddit’s Am I the A**hole forum writing, “My boyfriend loves his work, but he is on his feet all day […]

  • Vikings reportedly hiring Matt Daniels as special teams coordinator

    Another former Los Angeles Ram has found his way to Minnesota.