CDC: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines are 90% effective in real-world conditions

Marisa Fernandez
·1 min read

People who are fully vaccinated with the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer or Moderna are 90% less likely to get infected with COVID-19, according to a CDC study that tested nearly 4,000 health care workers and other essential workers for the virus weekly.

Why it matters: The data show how well the vaccine performs in non-clinical trial settings. During the mRNA clinical trials for both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, effectiveness from full vaccination was about 95%.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

By the numbers: The vaccine was 90% against infections regardless of symptom status, the report says.

  • Vaccine effectiveness of partial immunization — greater than 14 days after first dose, but before second dose — was 80%.

  • The findings provide researchers with more evidence that vaccines reduce the risk of infections, including asymptomatic ones.

What they're saying: “These findings should offer hope to the millions of Americans receiving COVID-19 vaccines each day and to those who will have the opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated in the weeks ahead," CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, said in a statement.

More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

Recommended Stories

  • Amy Schumer wears her 'fanciest dress' to get COVID vaccine

    Amy Schumer wore her "fanciest dress" to get her COVID-19 vaccine — and told some jokes while she waited.

  • Why a 4th COVID-19 wave may look different than previous surges

    As coronavirus cases and hospitalizations creep up across the country, health officials are continuing to urge caution, warning that despite the acceleration in the pace of vaccinations, the nation could face a potential fourth wave of COVID-19 infections, if Americans let their guards down too rapidly. “We’re seeing rising cases in several locations around the world, including in some U.S. states so a fourth wave seems possible,” Rachel Baker, an epidemiologist at Princeton University, told ABC News. At a White House briefing earlier this week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), said on that she is concerned the U.S. could see "another avoidable surge" in COVID cases if mitigation measures – such as testing, mask-wearing, social distancing, hand-washing and avoiding crowds – are not observed.

  • Hong Kong says initial investigation of BioNTech vaccines shows no 'obvious systemic factors'

    Hong Kong's government said an initial investigation by Germany's BioNTech and Fosun Industrial into its coronavirus vaccine did not show any "obvious systemic factors" during packaging after use of the vaccine was suspended in the city and neighbouring Macau this week. Authorities on Wednesday halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by BioNTech citing defective packaging, triggering confusion in inoculation centres across the city.

  • Coronavirus latest news: Moderna Covid vaccine to be introduced in UK from April

    How lockdown fatigue and lack of vaccine put Africa at risk of Covid surge On Monday we can put pandemic behind us, says NHS chief Exclusive: How the UK sought Taiwan's help to control Coronavirus Care staff may have to sign new job contracts so they take up jab Lost in lockdown: ‘It has been a living nightmare’ Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial A third covid vaccine - Moderna - will arrive in the UK next month, ministers have confirmed. In total, Britain has ordered 17 million doses of the vaccine, which works in a similar way to the Pfizer jab. More than than 500,000 doses of Moderna are due to arrive in the first batch, the Mail on Sunday reports. On current trends, this could be used in less than a day. But it will add to stocks of Pfizer and Astra Zeneca, as the programme continues to administer second doses to millions of people aged 50 and over, and growing numbers of younger people. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden clarified that April is the month when the Moderna vaccine is expected to arrive in the UK. He told The Andrew Marr Show on the BBC that the vaccination programme remains "on course", adding: "We expect that in April Moderna will come." Professor Anthony Harnden, deputy chair of the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI), said the data on the Moderna vaccine was very promising. When asked on BBC Breakfast on Sunday if the Moderna vaccine could open the door to people under 50 being vaccinated, he said: "We examined the data from Moderna which looks very promising. "If we've caught up with all those over-50s we want to reach out to, it makes sense to go toward our next age group, which is the 40 to 49-year-old age group." Follow the latest updates below.

  • Getting your COVID shot? SC doctors want you to know what to expect before and after

    Should I take Tylenol? How long will the side effects last? What if I’m pregnant or breastfeeding? Your COVID-19 vaccine questions, answered by doctors.

  • Another danger for kids in the age of COVID: Failing grades

    Like millions of American children, Brody Cotton has not seen the inside of a classroom in more than a year. The number of Fs received by students in Carlsbad, a small, affluent, mostly white city 30 miles north of San Diego, increased by more than three times during the first semester of the 2020-2021 school year compared to the same period in 2019-2020, according to school district data. Under the guidance of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, many districts plan to bring students back to campus full-time next fall, if not sooner.

  • Cases rising again in the US; vaccines safe and effective for babies, study shows: COVID-19 updates

    Disregard for public health measures from spring breakers and tourists will likely result in a COVID-19 case spike, experts say. Latest COVID news.

  • COVID: Remember how we segregated smokers? It could be a lot worse for the unvaccinated

    A majority of Americans don't want to be around unvaccinated people. But keeping the two groups separate could be as tough as it is messy.

  • Philippines sees 10,000 new COVID-19 cases as tight curbs return to capital

    The Philippine passed the 10,000 mark for new daily coronavirus infections for the first time on Monday and put its capital region back on one of its toughest levels of lockdown, to try to tackle a spike in cases that is testing its healthcare capacity. Manila and surrounding provinces were put back under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), the highest tier in its containment protocols, for the first time since May 2020 to try to quell the surge in cases, despite inroads late last year towards controlling its epidemic. Health authorities blame the spike on poor public compliance with prevention measures and the presence of new and more transmissible coronavirus variants in the capital region, which accounts for about a third of economic activity.

  • WHO draft report says animals likely source of COVID-19

    A joint World Health Organization-China study on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely,” according to a draft copy obtained by The Associated Press. The report, which is expected to be made public Tuesday, is being closely watched since discovering the origins of the virus could help scientists prevent future pandemics — but it's also extremely sensitive since China bristles at any suggestion that it is to blame for the current one. Repeated delays in the report’s release have raised questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew its conclusions.

  • South Korea's expert panel says J&J COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for approval

    A panel of South Korean advisers recommended a coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson was safe and effective, the food and drug safety ministry said on Monday, moving the single-dose shot a step closer to receiving regulatory approval. When granted a greenlight, the J&J vaccine will be the third COVID-19 vaccine authorized in South Korea, following ones from AstraZeneca and Pfizer/BioNTech, both of which require two doses. South Korea has an agreement to get 6 million doses of the J&J vaccine and has said it will be ready for inoculation from the second quarter.

  • Germany must suppress virus now or risk losing control, Merkel aide says

    Germany must bring down coronavirus infections in the next few weeks or risk new virus mutations that are resistant to vaccines, and should impose night-time curfews in regions with high caseloads, said a top aide to Chancellor Angela Merkel. "We are in the most dangerous phase of the pandemic," Merkel's chief of staff Helge Braun told the Bild am Sonntag newspaper. If the number of infections rises rapidly again there is a growing danger that the next virus mutation will become resistant to the vaccine, Braun said.

  • Michigan football WR Giles Jackson set to transfer

    Michigan football receiver Giles Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal Monday, becoming the seventh scholarship player to do so since mid-January.

  • Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular patients at home

    A Stanford study has determined that the Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular disease patients when they're at home — it's about as good as a clinic.

  • Eli Lilly, Vir and Glaxo say Phase 2 trial combining antibodies reduced viral load by 70% at day 7

    Eli Lilly & Co. , Vir Biotechnology Inc. and GlaxoSmithKline PLC on Monday reported positive data from a Phase 2 trial evaluating the combination of two monoclonal antibodies in treating low-risk adult COVID-19 patients. The trial found combining Lilly's bamlanivimab with Vir's VIR-7831 showed a 70% reduction in persistently high viral load at day 7 compared to placebo. "These virology data support our belief that bamlanivimab and VIR-7831 together could be a promising option for COVID-19 treatment," Lilly' s Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Daniel Skovronsky said in a statement. The trial is expected to enroll up to 1,000 patients. Eil Lilly shares were down 0.4% premarket, while Vir was up 0.3%.

  • For Biden, a New Virus Dilemma: How to Handle a Looming Glut of Vaccine

    WASHINGTON — Biden administration officials are anticipating the supply of coronavirus vaccine to outstrip U.S. demand by mid-May if not sooner, and are grappling with what to do with looming surpluses when vaccine scarcity turns to glut. President Joe Biden has promised enough doses by the end of May to immunize all of the nation’s roughly 260 million adults. But between then and the end of July, the government has locked in commitments from manufacturers for enough vaccine to cover 400 million people — about 70 million more than the nation’s entire population. Whether to keep, modify or redirect those orders is a question with significant implications, not just for the nation’s efforts to contain the virus but also for how soon the pandemic can be brought to an end. Of the vaccine doses given globally, about three-quarters have gone to only 10 countries. At least 30 countries have not yet injected a single person. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times And global scarcity threatens to grow more acute as nations and regions clamp down on vaccine exports. With infections soaring, India, which had been a major vaccine distributor, is now holding back nearly all of the 2.4 million doses manufactured daily by a private company there. That action follows the European Union’s decision this week to move emergency legislation that would curb vaccine exports for the next six weeks. Biden administration officials who are inclined to hold on to the coming U.S. surplus point to unmet need and rising uncertainty: Children and adolescents are still unvaccinated, and no one is certain if or when immunity could wear off, which could require scores of millions of booster shots. “We want to, largely, be a part of the global solution here,” Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said this week. But she added, “There are still a number of factors that are unpredictable that we need to plan for to the best of our ability, including the variants and the impact and what will be most effective, as well as what will work best with children.” Vaccine manufacturers and some top federal officials say decisions about what to do with extra orders must be made within weeks, or the uncertainty could slow production lines. The manufacturing process can take up to 10 weeks, and changes for a foreign market need time. The regulatory rules that govern vaccine shipments present another hurdle, as does the limited storage life of the drug substances that make the vaccine. Vials in the nation’s bottling plants in Michigan and Indiana are being labeled for use at home. If their destination is unclear, either the production line must pause or vials directed for overseas may need to be relabeled. Once the doses are shipped out to states, federal regulations prohibit recalling them even if they are not needed domestically. And vials cannot sit in storage forever: While vaccine itself can last up to a year in a frozen state, once bottled it must be used within four to six months. All these variables threaten to complicate what has been relatively smooth sailing for the Biden administration. Thanks in part to the federal government’s determined assistance over many months, vaccine manufacturers have been steadily increasing their output, and states have snapped up new doses as fast as the government could deliver them. Where to go from here is a matter of intense debate. Clinical trials to determine which vaccines work for the nation’s adolescents and children are continuing and most likely will not neatly wind up at the same time. By the end of spring, for example, Moderna and Pfizer are hoping for interim results on how their vaccines would work for the nation’s 30-some-million adolescents. But Moderna, at least, does not expect results for children under 12 until after the school year starts next fall. The administration could hang on to doses from those two manufacturers while it awaits findings, only to discover later that another vaccine whose trials began later — say Johnson & Johnson’s — is a better option. If one or more of the three authorized vaccines turn out to provide only brief protection against COVID-19, scores of millions of more doses could be required for booster shots. But when that answer will come is also uncertain. Federal health officials have also discussed canceling or reducing some orders from Moderna and Pfizer in return for the promise of a fresh supply this fall of either pediatric doses or shots of a new vaccine that has been reconfigured to work against the fast-spreading variants. There is some push for that from the manufacturers, whose vaccines are coveted by other high-income countries. But it would also deprive federal officials of the power to decide which nations get the surplus doses, as well as the humanitarian and diplomatic credit it would reap from sending the vaccine to countries in greater need. For all these reasons, senior officials say, the administration is leaning toward keeping the doses it has ordered then at some point directing the excess to other nations in bilateral deals or giving it to COVAX, an international nonprofit organization backed by the World Health Organization that is trying to coordinate equitable distribution of vaccine. The Biden administration has already donated $4 billion to that international effort. Biden has stressed that his top priority is to protect Americans, but pressure is growing to share the U.S. stock. The United States has ordered 1 billion doses from the three federally authorized manufacturers and AstraZeneca, whose vaccine is not yet cleared for emergency use in the U.S. but has been authorized by more than 70 countries. It recently announced that it was negotiating a deal with Johnson & Johnson for enough doses to cover another 100 million. Taken together, the supply would be enough to vaccinate 650 million people — nearly twice the U.S. population. With the world’s highest death toll from COVID-19, the United States has fully vaccinated 14% of its population. Last week, the White House announced that it would share 4 million doses of AstraZeneca’s vaccine with Mexico and Canada, but emphasized that no Americans would lose out because the vaccine has not been deployed here yet. That is a trickle compared with the 300 million AstraZeneca doses the federal government has ordered, enough to cover 150 million people with the two-dose regimen. Senior administration officials say tens of millions of those doses can be released now or imminently, and tens of millions of unbottled doses possibly could also be given away. Brazil is particularly eager for help. With more than 300,000 lives lost, the country has the second-highest death toll and has fully vaccinated less than 2% of its population. “After we do take care of the really difficult situation we’ve had in our own country with over 535,000 deaths, we will obviously, in the future, have surplus vaccine, and there certainly is a consideration for making that vaccine available to countries that need it,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government’s top infectious disease expert, said at a White House news conference Wednesday. He has cast early May, when the Biden administration wants states to open up vaccinations to all adults, as a turning point. In an interview this week, he said it was likely that anyone who wants a vaccine would be able to get one then. Some will not want to be vaccinated, although their numbers appear to be dwindling. According to a Pew Research Center poll this month, 69% of the public intends to get inoculated or already has. In the summer, the U.S. production outlook brightens further. Pfizer and Moderna together have promised enough doses to cover another 100 million people by the end of July. Pfizer continues to beef up its production lines. And Moderna is hoping to win regulatory approval to increase the number of doses in each vial by at least 40%, although shortages of specialized syringes might hinder that plan. Johnson & Johnson has been slower to scale up its manufacturing in the United States and is now racing to deliver as many as 24 million doses manufactured at its Dutch plant by the end of the month, according to federal officials. The Food and Drug Administration just certified its new bottling operation in Indiana and is expected any day to approve its vaccine production lines at a Baltimore plant. But while Johnson & Johnson has lagged behind the other manufacturers, its technology carries enormous promise for mass production because it can deliver many more doses per lot. Later this year, when Merck & Co. is expected to begin producing Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, it could churn out 100 million doses a month — or as much as Pfizer and Moderna together deliver monthly. The White House hailed the deal between Johnson & Johnson and Merck, but by the time production gets up to speed, those doses may be bound for a growing surplus or for export. One option is to ship the frozen vaccine that will be manufactured in Merck’s plant overseas, where it can be bottled much more cheaply. Of the $10 that the federal government has agreed to pay for a dose of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine, the drug substance itself accounts for only about 30 cents, federal officials said. The rest is the so-called fill-and-finish cost. If AstraZeneca wins emergency use authorization from U.S. regulators, that will throw still more shots into the mix. Officials expect about 50 million doses to be ready for delivery in May. But Biden administration officials are skittish about AstraZeneca’s vaccine. It appears to be roughly as effective as Johnson & Johnson’s but requires an additional shot, meaning a more complicated rollout. Some health officials worry that if there are already enough doses in the pipeline to cover every adult who wants a shot, introducing a fourth vaccine will just confuse people. On the other hand, if the administration decides to donate the AstraZeneca doses without offering any to its own citizens, other countries might conclude that the United States lacks confidence in the vaccine’s safety or effectiveness. “As we gain more confidence in the doses that we have and the ability or the need or not to be boosting, then we can make a more definitive statement about what the role of the AZ product is going to be in the United States” should it gain clearance, Fauci said in an interview this week, “but right now I think it’s too premature to say anything.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • ‘He got played’: Trump mocked over tweet-like statement calling for John Durham’s report

    Lawyer resigned in February but retained his special counsel designation

  • Auston Matthews scores in OT to lift Maple Leafs past Oilers

    Auston Matthews scored 54 seconds into overtime to give the Toronto Maple Leafs a 4-3 victory over the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday night. Matthews took a pass from Morgan Rielly in the extra period and fired a shot that hit the stick of Edmonton’s Leon Draisaitl before bouncing in off defenseman Darnell Nurse’s skate and past goalie Mike Smith. “I’m going to take that, for sure,” Matthews said.

  • Angela Merkel threatens to take control of lockdown from regional leaders in new stand-off

    Angela Merkel is pressing for a hard coronavirus lockdown in a new stand-off with German regional leaders. In a television interview on Sunday night, Mrs Merkel, the German chancellor, threatened to take control of lockdown measures away from Germany’s 16 regional governments. “We have to do more,” Mrs Merkel told Anne Will, one of Germany’s most influential talk show hosts. “If necessary I will invoke the Infection Protection Act to force the state to act. I am not prepared to stand by and do nothing for the next two weeks.” Concern is mounting in Germany over rapidly rising infections, although deaths continue to fall. Under Germany’s federal system, it is currently the regions that have the say over lockdown. As chancellor, Mrs Merkel can use emergency laws to take control, but she has so far been reluctant to do so, citing the need for consensus.

  • Support for Merkel's party falls further in poll, Greens closing in

    Support for German Chancellor Angela Merkel's party has fallen further, a poll released on Sunday indicated, with the ecologist Greens closing in to just two points behind them ahead of a national election September. With popular frustration growing over Merkel's government's management of the coronavirus pandemic, support for Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU) and their Bavarian CSU sister party - together dubbed the ‘Union’ - dropped to 25%, the Kantar poll showed.