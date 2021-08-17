CDC recommends COVID booster vaccine for some Americans. Here’s who qualifies

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending that people with compromised immune systems receive a booster COVID-19 vaccine to help stop the spread of the deadly coronavirus.

The recommendation is only for those who have moderately to severely compromised immune systems who are more vulnerable to the serious effects of COVID-19.

Data show that immunocompromised people have accounted for a large portion of the hospitalized breakthrough cases, according to the CDC, and that those people are more likely to spread the virus despite making up just 3% of the country’s population.

It might not be easy to convince some South Carolina residents to get a third shot, however, as just 45% of eligible residents are fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health and Environmental Control. It is one of the worst vaccination rates in the country.

Here’s what you need to know about the additional shot and whether you qualify:

Someone with a compromised immune system is generally someone who has a weakened immune system and can’t fight off infections and diseases like most people. Those with cancer, advanced HIV, diabetes, malnutrition, DiGeorge syndrome, Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome, have had a stem cell transplant in the last two years, or had an organ transplant typically fit this category.









Studies show that the immunocompromised population is unable to build the same level of immunity after vaccination the same way others normally do.

The booster shot is for those who already had two doses of Moderna or Pfizer.









People must wait at least 28 days after their second dose before getting their third shot.









The CDC is not recommending an additional dose for other populations right now, though about 1% of the country’s population has already had a third shot anyway.

No one should receive more than three doses.

It is preferred that a patient receive the same brand vaccine they had previously. But if unavailable, people can have a mix of either the Moderna or Pfizer doses.

The FDA and CDC recommendation does not apply to those who received the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine and only is for mRNA vaccines, such as Pfizer and Moderna. The CDC says there is not enough data to determine whether immunocompromised people who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have had an improved antibody response following a booster of that vaccine.

The State newspaper has created an interactive map to better help South Carolina residents find where to book their COVID-19 vaccinations while a third wave of cases sweeps the nation. To book your vaccine appoint in South Carolina, go to bit.ly/3gc3o8V.