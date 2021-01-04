The CDC recommends everyone wear a cloth face mask in public - here are 15 of the highest-rated options on Etsy

Amir Ismael

When you buy through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Etsy face mask
Etsy

  • With medical-grade surgical masks and N95 masks in extremely high demand for healthcare workers and COVID-19 patients, the CDC suggests that the general public not buy them in an effort to keep them in stock for people who need them most.

  • Instead, the CDC recommends that all people wear some sort of cloth face covering when in public - whether it be a homemade or purchased mask.

  • Wearing a cloth mask won't completely protect you from contracting the new coronavirus, but it can reduce the possibility of spreading it, whether you're showing symptoms or not.

  • Etsy has become a popular place to shop for homemade masks, so we rounded up several highly-rated options. However, we recommend specifically choosing ones with adjustable nose bridges for more secure coverage.

  • This article was medically reviewed by Tania Elliott, MD, who specializes in infectious diseases related to allergies and immunology for internal medicine at NYU Langone Health.

As the novel coronavirus continues to spread, medical-grade surgical masks and N95 respirators are in extremely high demand. However, the CDC has issued guidance that recommends all medical-grade masks and respirator supplies be reserved for sick patients and healthcare workers on the front lines.

Instead, the CDC still recommends that everyone wear cloth masks in public, whether it's for essential trips to places like grocery stores, hospitals, and pharmacies or for non-essential gatherings like small, socially distant holiday events.

With many states requiring that everyone outside wear face coverings and certain businesses making them mandatory for entry or service, people are resorting to buying homemade masks, and Etsy has become a popular place to find them.

It's worth noting that items sold on Etsy, such as masks and hand sanitizers, aren't medical-grade, and that Etsy sellers cannot make medical or health claims. However, the CDC has created a list of recommended guidelines for people interested in creating them at home for personal use or for selling online. 

Why is it important to wear a face mask?

Wearing a cloth face mask may not prevent you from contracting the coronavirus or any other virus, but it can decrease the likelihood of spreading germs.

The CDC's guidelines say that "cloth face coverings may prevent the person wearing the mask from spreading respiratory droplets when talking, sneezing, or coughing. If everyone wears a cloth face covering when out in public, such as going to the grocery store, the risk of exposure to SARS-CoV-2 can be reduced for the community."

According to Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, somewhere between 25% and 50% of people infected with the new coronavirus may be asymptomatic or presymptomatic. 

Whether you're asymptomatic, pre-symptomatic, or showing mild symptoms that could be brushed off as a common cold, there's still a possibility you've contracted the new coronavirus and can unknowingly spread it to others. For this reason, the CDC recommends that everyone, not just those who show symptoms, wear a face mask outside the home.

Note that cloth face masks are not medical grade and that additions like filters, unless they are carbon or HEPA, have not been proven to be any safer or more effective. 

The CDC recommends that face masks have the following features:

    • A snug fit that sits comfortably against the side of the face

    • Ties or ear loops that keep it secure

    • Multiple layers of fabric

    • Allow for breathing without restriction

    • The ability to be laundered and machine dried without damage or change to its shape

It should be noted that there are some people who should not wear masks. According to the CDC, this includes "children under age 2, or anyone who has trouble breathing, is unconscious, incapacitated or otherwise unable to remove the mask without assistance."

To help you pick out cloth masks for you and your family, we've rounded up some of the highest-rated options on Etsy. All of them are machine-washable and should be washed immediately when you receive them as well as in between every wear. When shopping, you'll want to be mindful of long delivery times due to high demand and no returns due to the nature of the product.

Although we haven't tested them personally, these options have gotten solid reviews from customers. You can also check out specific categories here to meet your needs:

Shop all non-medical face masks on Etsy, or see top-rated options below.

Updated on 1/4/2021 by Amir Ismael: Added new masks. The CDC now notes that cold-weather gear like scarves, ski masks, and balaclavas are not suitable replacements for face masks. They should instead be worn over your face mask.

Adult Face Mask by LemonArtStudio

Etsy face masks
Etsy

Adult Face Mask with adjustable nose, $9.99

LemonArtStudio's adult face mask features two head straps that can be worn straight or crossed for personalized comfort. The mask is made of soft cotton and has a built-in adjustable nose bridge to create a secure fit. It also helps to reduce fog for glasses wearers.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Washable Face Mask by ThipandCo

Etsy face masks
Etsy

Washable Face Mask, $11.99

If you're looking for a mask that goes with your office workwear, you'll probably find it here. ThipandCo's selection of masks includes herringbone, houndstooth, stripes, and plaid patterns, as well as solid colors like khaki, navy, and black.

Filter insert: Yes

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Knit Fall Winter Face Mask by Masks2helpNYC

Etsy face mask
Etsy

Knit Fall Winter Face Mask, $18

Face masks might have been uncomfortably hot in the summer, but you'll appreciate the warmth of this knit mask in the winter. The backside features a soft material and a filter insert. The company also says that a portion of the proceeds is donated to charity.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Tie Dye face mask by FindyourMask

Etsy face mask
Etsy

Tie Dye face mask, $9.59

Tie-dye always has been and always will be undeniably cool. If you don't quite want rainbow tie-dye, Findyourmask offers some subtle iterations in blue and cocoa colors. 

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Winter Earmuffs Face Mask by Woorishopusa

Etsy face mask
Etsy

Winter Earmuffs Face Mask, $12.99

While lightweight face masks were in high demand over the summer, warmer face masks will be on many people's radar now that winter is here. With a fleece material and built-in ear muffs, this mask will help keep you safe and warm when temperatures drop.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Cotton face mask by BKBTailoring

il_1588xN.2350071919_ejkp
Etsy

Cotton face mask, starting at $7.99

Designed to be light and comfortable yet protective, BKBTailoring's mask is made from 100% cotton. With elastic straps and a one-size-fits-all construction, this one should work for most adults. You'll also save when you buy in bulk.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Four-layer face mask with filter by Airquilo

Etsy face mask
Etsy

Four-layer face mask with filter, $9.99

At less than $10, Airquilo's face mask is one of the most affordable options you can buy, especially for one with a filter insert and an adjustable nose wire. It's a solid value if you want to stock up on multiples for you and your family. The seller has more than 18,000 sales on Etsy and a five-star rating.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: No, but available separately through the seller

Adjustable nose wire: Yes

Filtered face mask by SHOPMILKNTOAST

Etsy
Etsy

Filtered face mask, $6.99

SHOPMILKNTOAST's mask is a great choice because it comes with five filters that can be inserted for more protection. The mask itself is made from 10-ounce cotton that's washable. With over 10,000 total sales on Etsy and a 5-star seller rating, this is a purchase you can feel good about.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Yes, five filters are included

Adjustable nose wire: No

Spandex and cotton filtered mask by SoulMonogram

Etsy mask
Etsy

Spandex and cotton face mask, $8.95

Made from spandex and cotton, SoulMonogram's mask is double-layered but still form-fitting and breathable. The interior of the mask has a filter insert, although you'll have to source your own. The Etsy store is well-trusted with more than 10,000 total sales and a five-star rating.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Women's satin tapered cut face mask by KGVCX

Etsy mask
Etsy

Women's satin tapered cut face mask, $28

While most masks are made of cotton, KGVCX's mask is made of satin with a luxe-looking sheen. Although there isn't a nose wire, the tapered cut appears to fit well on the face. The Etsy store has nearly 13,000 reviews and a 4.9-star rating, with reviews indicating that people are happy with the quality. 

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Children's cloth face mask by VSFashionMasks

Etsy kids mask
Etsy

Children's cloth face mask, $3.19

VSFashionMasks' children's masks come in 14 different colors, so you'll surely be able to find some that your little ones love. Each is made with two layers of cotton and is washable.

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Can be purchased as a bundle through seller

Adjustable nose wire: No

Reversible and washable face mask by BTouchCreations

1
Etsy

Reversible and washable face mask, $15.90

BTouchCreations' face mask is made from double-layered cotton and features a reversible and washable design. With over 3,400 total sales and a 5-star seller rating, this mask has become a bestseller on Etsy.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Washable cotton face mask by NeovicGoods

4
Etsy

Washable cotton face mask, $4.50

NeovicGoods' unisex design is offered in a variety of colors, making it easy to match your personal style. NeovicGoods has over 200,000 total sales on Etsy and over 7,000 positive reviews for these masks specifically. 

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Patterned cotton face mask and filter by PartyKatDesigns

Etsy
Etsy

Washable cotton face masks, starting at $6.95

With lots of fun colors and patterns, these organic cotton masks are great for larger families who want to keep track of whose mask is whose. The masks are available in kids' and adult sizes, and there's even an option to personalize with an embroidered name. This seller has nearly 14,000 sales on Etsy and a 4.9-star seller rating.

Filter insert: No

Adjustable nose wire: No

Cat face mask by Axeandco

cat face mask
Etsy

Cat face mask, starting at $9.49

If you're a cat lover, this mask is one you won't want to miss. The unisex design is available in a variety of cat styles, so you can likely find one that matches your favorite feline at home. 

Filter insert: Yes

Filter included: Yes, two filters are included

Adjustable nose wire: No

Adjustable nose strips for masks

adjustable nose strips for masks
Amazon

Adjustable nose strips for masks 100-Pack, $6.49

If you find a mask with a design you love, but that lacks an adjustable nose wire, these strips are a wonderful way to make your mask more comfortable. With adhesive backs, you can easily attach one of these adjustable metal strips to the front of any cloth mask. Whether you wear glasses and need to eliminate the fog or you simply prefer the way masks fit with a nose wire, you'll want to order these in bulk.

Here's how to create your own face mask, as recommended by the U.S. Surgeon General:

 

Read the original article on Insider

