The CDC recommends humidifiers to ease coronavirus symptoms—these are the best ones

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With recent reports showing signs that the coronavirus may be peaking, it's more important than ever to stay home—and stay safe and healthy. And according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a humidifier could help you do just that. The CDC says that humidifiers—besides keeping your home cozy and comfortable—can also help relieve symptoms of the coronavirus like a sore throat and cough. But which humidifier is right for your home? Based on our experts' thorough testing, these are the five best humidifiers you can buy right now.

1. Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier

This is the best humidifier we've ever tested. More

There's more than one reason why we chose the Vicks Warm Mist Humidifier as the number one humidifier out there. Thanks to its large one-gallon capacity, it can run for 10 straight hours (!!) before needing to be refilled and is incredibly powerful (it increased the humidity of our testing room by 34 percent in under five hours). Bonus: The Vicks humidifier also has a medicine cup that sits over the exhaust which can be used with essential oils or medicinal inhalants.

Get the Vicks Warm Must Humidifier from Staples for $64.89

2. Honeywell Filter-Free Warm Moisture Humidifier

This humidifier is virtually silent. More

Like the Vicks humidifier, this one from Honeywell has a large one-gallon capacity and a lot of power (it actually out-performed the Vicks by one percentage point in our humidity test!). It also has a cup for use with medicinal oils and inhalants so you can infuse your room with the scents of your choice.

Get the Honeywell Filter-Free Warm Moisture Humidifier from The Home Depot for $37.19

3. Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier

It comes in 9 pretty colors. More

Perhaps one of the most attractive humidifiers (i.e. you won't mind having it sit out in plain sight), the Crane Cool Mist Humidifier can run for up to 15 hours straight and performed second-best out of all the cool mist humidifiers we tested. Its 10,000+ reviewers on Amazon also appreciate that it has an automatic shut-off safety function (it turns itself off when the water runs out) and that it's very easy to clean.

Get the Crane Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier from The Home Depot for $49.97

4. Pure Enrichment MistAire

This is one of the most popular humidifiers on Amazon. More

If you're looking for a humidifier that will last all night, look no further than the MistAire, which can run for 16 hours. We love that it's very easy to use (there's just one button!) and that it has a soothing nightlight function so you aren't fumbling around in the dark. It also has over 20,000 reviews on Amazon for being both super quiet and super effective at getting rid of dry air.