CDC recommends pregnant women get COVID-19 vaccine

Michael Erman
·2 min read

By Michael Erman

(Reuters) -Pregnant women should be vaccinated against COVID-19, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday.

The CDC said it has found no safety concerns for pregnant people in either the new analysis or earlier studies. It said miscarriage rates after vaccination were similar to the expected rate. Pregnant women can receive any of the three vaccines given emergency authorization -- Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

The agency had not previously recommended pregnant women get vaccinated but had said that they should discuss vaccination with their health care providers.

Sascha Ellington, team lead for the Emergency Preparedness and Response team in CDC's Division of Reproductive Health, said that vaccine uptake in pregnant women has been low, with only 23% receiving at least one vaccine dose.

"We want to increase that," Ellington said, noting that the agency was working on strategies to have obstetricians and gynecologists become vaccine providers. "We want women to be protected. We're not seeing any safety signals and so the benefits of vaccination really do outweigh any potential or unknown risks."

Pregnancy increases the risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to the CDC, and COVID-19 during pregnancy increases the risk for preterm birth.

The CDC said it now recommends all people 12 years and older get vaccinated against COVID-19, including people who are pregnant, breastfeeding, trying to get pregnant or might become pregnant in the future.

"We are aware of the myths that have been spreading related to fertility. They are not based on any evidence. There's no science that backs that up," Ellington said. "We hope this helps."

The new guidance comes as cases and hospitalizations https://tmsnrt.rs/2WTOZDR have surged across the country in the past month. Some hospitals in Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana and Mississippi have run out of beds, and the outbreak is spreading beyond the epicenter in the U.S. South to Oregon and Washington state.

(Reporting by Michael Erman in New York; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • CDC urges COVID vaccines during pregnancy as delta surges

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. The updated guidance comes after a CDC analysis of new safety data on 2,500 women showed no increased risks of miscarriage for those who received at least one dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine before 20 weeks of pregnancy.

  • Florida still breaking records for daily COVID cases; single-day high reaches 28,317

    FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The coronavirus surge in Florida continues with another record-breaking day of new cases reported Monday. Florida’s daily case count reported Monday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows 28,317 new cases for Sunday and 28,316 for Saturday, both significantly higher than the record-breaking case count of 23,908 reported Friday. As cases rise, so does ...

  • New data shows benefits of COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh risks of side effects, CDC says

    The benefits of receiving a COVID-19 vaccine far outweigh the risks that have been identified, according to an updated analysis from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

  • CDC now recommends pregnant people get vaccinated

    The recommendation comes after months of ambiguous language​ that came short of formally advising pregnant people to get the shot.

  • Pandemic and staycationing lift Swedish book sales to record levels

    Book sales in Sweden hit an all-time high in the first half of 2021 as people travelled less and entertained themselves at home more than usual during the pandemic, setting the industry up for another stellar year after a record 2020. The Swedish Booksellers' Association said on Wednesday total sales were up 10% compared with the same period in 2020, with printed books up 7% and digital books up 14%. "The trends we have seen since the start of the pandemic continue - It is digital sales channels and formats that are increasing, while book sales in physical bookstores are declining," it said in a statement.

  • U.S. eases COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada -State Department

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. State Department has lowered the COVID-19 travel advisory for Canada to "Level 2 Exercise Increased Caution", according to a statement on Tuesday. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also eased Canada's travel recommendation rating to Level 2. Despite the change, the U.S. government shows no sign of easing restrictions for Canadian tourists, who are barred from entering United States land borders.

  • Increasing numbers of KY kids are getting COVID. This 2-year-old ended up in the hospital.

    Just four weeks ago, 33 COVID-19 cases were reported in Kentucky children under age 18. On Monday, the Department for Public Health reported 269 cases.

  • Pentagon to mandate vaccination for service members; CDC advises against travel to France, Israel: Today's COVID-19 updates

    Children's hospitals are starting to fill up as schools get ready to allow students back into the classroom this fall. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • Mom shares how she 'had the same baby twice'

    Mom shares how she 'had the same baby twice'. This TikTok parent’s two kids were born 14 months apart, but they look so similar they could almost be twins!. This TikTok parent’s two kids were born 14 months apart, but they look so similar they could almost be twins!. Sheena Walters (@aria_and_luke) is a TikToker and parent of a 1-year-old named Luke and a 2-year-old named Aria. Sheena Walters (@aria_and_luke) is a TikToker and parent of a 1-year-old named Luke and a 2-year-old named Aria. Walters recently shared an adorable video revealing that, though they aren’t twins, Luke and Aria are almost identical to each other!. The video, which racked up 14 million views and counting, begins with a shot of Walters smiling at the camera. The video, which racked up 14 million views and counting, begins with a shot of Walters smiling at the camera. A caption reads, “I had the same baby twice. Baby fever warning!”. In the first photo, side-by-side photos of Luke and Aria appear on-screen with Luke on the left and Aria on the right. Both babies have dazzlingly blue eyes, chubby cheeks, and curly hair. The two children look remarkably similar. In the next set of photos, Luke and Aria would be difficult to tell apart if not for the different stuffed animals each child holds. In the next set of photos, Luke and Aria would be difficult to tell apart if not for the different stuffed animals each child holds. After a moment, the photos change again, revealing Luke and Aria once again staring into the camera with their identical blue eyes. While the two toddlers aren’t indistinguishable, they certainly look a lot alike!. Viewers could hardly believe Luke and Aria weren’t twins!. “You had twins, one just needed longer tummy time,” another viewer responded

  • CDC Exaggerates Florida’s Weekend COVID Case Counts

    On Monday, the CDC announced that Florida had reported new 28,317 cases for Sunday, August 8 — a figure that would have set a new record in the Sunshine State.

  • Team USA Women's Basketball Wins Gold, Sue Bird Kisses Megan Rapinoe

    The gold medal-winning team includes six out players.

  • Consider These Programs to Help You Repay Your Student Loans

    Check to see if you qualify for one of the income-driven repayment plans or a loan forgiveness program.

  • Kids do not need N95, KN95 masks at school amid COVID-19 surge, experts say

    As the number of pediatric COVID-19 cases continues to rise across the United States, parents are adding face masks to the top of their back-to-school shopping lists. For the 2021-2022 school year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now recommends all students ages 2 and older wear face masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status. Dr. Allison Bartlett, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at University of Chicago Medicine, is the mother of three sons who are all under age 12 and therefore not yet able to be vaccinated.

  • How many Garth Brooks fans got COVID vaccine at Kansas City show? It may surprise you

    More than 70,000 people showed up at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday to see the country singer’s performance.

  • Think the pandemic isn't a big deal? That the government is using it to gain power and control? CDC Director Rochelle Walensky has a message for you, she tells us in The EIC Interview

    CDC Director Rochelle Walensky on winning over vaccine-hesitant people: "Who is that trusted person in their life who could help send that message?"

  • How a prolific anti-vax doctor, known for endorsing claims that COVID-19 shots could make you magnetic, oversees a lucrative empire of junk science

    Sherri Tenpenny burst into view when she falsely claimed the COVID-19 vaccine may make people magnetic. But her influence goes far beyond that.

  • Here's how often you should really be cleaning your face masks

    How often, exactly, should you be washing cloth masks and coverings, and should you wash them by hand or in your washing machine?

  • Mom hospitalized with COVID-19 complications after not getting vaccine during pregnancy

    A South Carolina woman is fighting for her life in the intensive care unit after contracting COVID-19 while pregnant and giving birth in an emergency c-section. Cierra Chubb, of Lancaster, South Carolina, tested positive for COVID-19 in late July and was admitted to a local hospital on July 24, her 33rd birthday, according to her husband, Jamal Chubb. Jamal Chubb, who is vaccinated, did not get COVID-19.

  • Why we shrink with age – and what it tells us about our heart health

    Of all the trials and tribulations that come with ageing, there is one that's spoken about less than the rest: shrinking.

  • What to Do If You've Been Diagnosed with Prediabetes, According to a Dietitian

    If you're wondering where to start in your prediabetes journey, pull up a chair—this dietitian has some recommendations that you can start implementing today.