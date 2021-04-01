CDC to release new COVID air travel guidance for vaccinated Americans, officials say

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Wilner, Francesca Chambers
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Biden administration is finalizing new travel guidance for vaccinated Americans that addresses air travel and may issue it as soon as Friday morning, two federal officials told McClatchy.

One official said that leaders at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention were preparing to release the guidance “imminently,” and were still deciding Thursday evening exactly when to issue the highly anticipated recommendations. “They’re very close,” the official said.

A second official said that Dr. Rochelle Walensky, the CDC director, planned to outline the guidance at a White House coronavirus briefing on Friday morning.

The new guidance comes amid rising cases of COVID-19 at home and abroad, but also as pressure has increased on the CDC to issue new pandemic travel policies as more Americans get vaccinated.

So far, the CDC has released limited guidance on what activities Americans can safely resume after getting vaccinated. In March the public health agency said that vaccinated people could safely gather with other vaccinated people indoors and without masks, but suggested they keep their gatherings small.

The White House has faced growing calls from airline and travel industry groups in recent days to issue updated federal guidelines for vaccinated Americans eager to travel this summer.

Top officials such as Dr. Anthony Fauci, the president’s chief medical advisor, said three weeks ago that new guidance for vaccinated individuals would be coming out “very soon.” He said recommendations would address travel, the workplace and houses of worship.

Separately, as Europe grapples with rising cases and stalled vaccination campaigns, administration officials have put off high-level discussions on changing travel restrictions on visitors from overseas that have been in place for over a year.

“Guided by our public health experts, the administration reviews all travel policy in light of the changing epidemiology domestically and abroad,” an administration official said earlier this week.

Coronavirus cases are soaring across mainland Europe, and Walensky warned in recent days that the United States may be on the verge of a similar surge. Average daily cases of COVID-19 are up in over 30 states.

“We know that travel is up, and I just worry that we will see the surges that we saw over the summer and over the winter again,” Walensky said on Monday. “We have been consistently discouraging travel, saying, ‘please keep it limited to only essential travel,’” the CDC director said.

At the beginning of the Biden administration, officials implemented a new policy for all incoming international travelers – including U.S. citizens – requiring them to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result before flying into the United States. They also recommend individuals quarantine for seven days after arrival.

Travel industries devastated by the coronavirus pandemic had been hopeful some of those guidelines would become less restrictive this summer after President Joe Biden pledged every American adult will be eligible for the vaccines by May 1. He has also promised enough vaccine supply for every adult in the United States by the end of May.

But discussions around easing restrictions for foreign travelers – a key source of revenue for tourism businesses in the United States – are currently at a low level in the administration, far from the decision phase, according to two administration officials.

TRAVEL INDUSTRY PUSH

With more Americans getting vaccinated, travel industry leaders have been pressing the Biden administration to relax international restrictions before a summer season that will be critical for beleaguered travel and tourism businesses.

The U.S. Travel Association, Airlines for America, Association of Flight Attendants, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the American Hotel & Lodging Association and more than a dozen other aviation, travel and tourist organizations have asked the Biden administration to partner with them to come up with a plan by May 1 to roll back pandemic restrictions on international travel.

In a letter to the White House, those associations said vaccinated individuals should be exempt from international testing requirements. The groups also want the CDC to update its guidance to say that vaccinated individuals can travel safely by plane and the U.S. government to begin negotiating an ease in travel restrictions with foreign governments.

“For us, it was essential that we try and get ahead of the summer travel season by ensuring that a very clear roadmap exists, not just for industry,” Sharon Pinkerton, senior vice president of legislative policy for Airlines for America, said, “but also for passengers so that they can have some type of understanding about what the ground rules will be for travel this summer.”

The CDC currently requires a negative test or proof of recovery from COVID-19 in order to board a flight to the United States. It further recommends that international travelers quarantine for seven days after arriving in the United States. Proof of vaccination does not exempt travelers from meeting those standards.

Recommended Stories

  • Vaccinated People Do Not Appear to Carry or Spread COVID-19, CDC Director Says

    A large, real-world CDC study had vaccinated people test themselves for COVID-19 every week and the low number of cases indicates that they can’t even carry the virus asymptomatically

  • Ready to travel abroad? Here’s where you can go — if you’re vaccinated against COVID

    Here’s what to know before you go.

  • Experts say it's unlikely COVID-19 passports will come about: 'The vaccine passport could wind up being irrelevant'

    The travel industry is hoping a COVID-19 passport will get people flying again, but opponents say there are issues with standardization and privacy.

  • Five Questions for Senator Ron Johnson

    1) You were very helpful to me and many other Trump nominees. The Democrats delayed nominees as long as possible. Why are you being so nice to Biden’s nominees? When I meet with nominees of both parties, I try give them some friendly words of advice. My best advice to nominees is that a confirmation hearing is something to get through, and not necessarily an occasion to make all kinds of wonderful points or win arguments with U.S. senators. From my standpoint, there are way too many confirmable positions and a president should be able to quickly staff his administration and build the team he wants. Being president of the United States is the toughest job in the world, and presidents of both parties have to sit around and wait to staff their administrations because of obstruction in the Senate. It’s ridiculous. From my viewpoint, there probably ought to be no more than a couple of hundred administration positions subject to confirmation. Obviously, cabinet secretaries and other top officials, but for staffing the remainder of any administration, the president elected by the people ought to be able to fill most positions without waiting for the U.S. Senate to act. This time around, because of COVID-19, we don’t meet. It’s all phone interviews. I even enjoyed my conversation with Neera Tanden — we had a great phone interview. I never got to vote for or against her. They killed that nomination on their own. But make no mistake, there’s a huge, huge difference between how we are treating President Biden’s nominees and what President Trump’s team went through. It was so bad that there was pressure put on us by President Trump, House members, other conservative supporters to end the filibuster. We didn’t cave to that pressure because we realized it was not a good thing for the country or for the institution of the Senate. If you get rid of the filibuster, why even have a senate? Just expand the house by 100 members. 2) Do you think there are more Democratic senators that understand the importance of the filibuster but are afraid of saying anything that might enrage “the squad” and the rest? There are some pretty radical proposals out there. Do you think the far Left will have its way on economic policy? You might find it hard to believe, but the Senate is still quite collegial. It’s a bit like that old cartoon with the sheep dog and the wolf, Sam and Ralph. They walk to work each morning as best friends, but once they’re punched in, they beat the crap out of each other. And then at the end of the day, the wolf’s in a cast and all bandaged up, but they clock out and probably head out for a drink. Let me say, as an example of collegiality, that Bernie Sanders is holding some pretty interesting budget hearings on income inequality. I generally disagree with his take on things, but he is running some great hearings. After that hearing, Tim Kaine and I had a great conversation about a tax idea we both like, which is to treat all income the same, rather than arbitrarily having different rates for every different types of income. So the Senate is a very collegial place, at least for most people most of the time. But it’s also important to understand the current group of Democrats in the Senate is a much more radical bunch than there’s ever been. We are hearing rumors that there may be six or seven Democrat senators that are keeping their heads down but also don’t like the prospect of voting to end the filibuster, because they have the intelligence to realize that what goes around comes around. But only two have declared their support for maintaining the filibuster, and they’re taking all the heat. You have to respect that courage. But I do think there are other Democrat senators laying in the weeds hoping that they never have to vote on the filibuster. Remember, 33 Democrat senators (28 are still serving) joined a Susan Collins letter in 2017 urging Senate colleagues to retain the filibuster. You have to ask what changed most of their minds. 3) Well, it might still be like Sam and Ralph, but it does seem that many people are deciding not to run again. What do you think is driving that? My guess is that it has gotten to be a more frustrating place. But it’s hard for me to answer the question, Kevin, because I’ve never served in a functioning Senate. It was pretty well broken by the time I got here in 2011. There may be some people who miss the good old days, but it has been a mess ever since I got here. Harry Reid really started us down a path that has spiraled out of control. He made the decision to completely violate precedent and change the rules in the middle of a session with a mere 51 votes in order to pack the court. And McConnell warned Democrats that they would regret that decision at some point in the future. Harry Reid went a long way toward destroying the Senate as it had traditionally operated. It’s an enormously frustrating place, because it’s very hard to accomplish things you want to accomplish. You would think we could at least slog through twelve appropriation bills every year, get them on the floor for a week, offer amendments, and get things passed, and move on. But we can’t even do that. We end up with these massive omnibus spending bills, which end up being big Christmas trees, and nobody knows everything that is in the things. There’s no way you have time to read these bills that are often 1,000 to 2,000 pages long. You and your staff never even see these bills until they’ve been introduced on the floor of the Senate. 4) You have always been a budget hawk. We just spent about $5.3 trillion protecting the economy from the COVID-19 crisis. How do you think it ends? In a crisis. That crisis is going to hit because nobody here will do anything about it until a crisis hits. Collectively, there simply is not the willpower to do anything about this. I first ran in 2010 and still consider myself more part of the Tea Party than the Republican Party. Two issues I ran on were Obamacare and the deficit. I agreed with John McCain that the deficit issue is not just an economic issue, it is also a moral one. I think when I entered office, the debt was $14 trillion. Now it’s double that. That’s a bill we are just handing to our kids. My guess is that we will eventually inflate our way down to a more reasonable debt-to-GDP ratio, but that process will be very painful, and grossly unfair to low- and fixed-income Americans, and anyone holding current U.S. debt. I know we had to do something incredibly fast because of COVID-19 — we had to do something massive. We couldn’t allow a lack of confidence to lead to panic about our financial institutions. So that’s the main reason I supported the CARES Act. And what we did worked. But we could have gotten away with spending so much less had we more effectively targeted the spending. I mean, again, it just breaks my deficit-hawk heart that so much money was wasted. 5) Looking back at Trump’s policies before the pandemic, what do you think the bottom line should be about their effectiveness? My feeling is that progress was made, but we missed some big opportunities. We obviously made our tax system more competitive, but we didn’t simplify or rationalize it. I think we overshot in how much we lowered the corporate-tax rate. We didn’t really do much in terms of taking away tax preferences and simplifying the tax code. During the tax debate, I kept telling the members of my conference — and anyone who would listen — that we were too focused on rates and not focused enough on tax simplification and tax rationalization. One of my favorite sayings is “All change is not progress, all movement is not forward.” So we didn’t take the once-in-a-generation opportunity to dramatically simplify and rationalize our tax code. What I said in the budget hearing I reference earlier, and then discussed later with Tim Kaine, is just one example. I mean, it’s crazy that we have an arbitrary and different tax rate for capital gains. Now, I don’t think you should tax inflationary gains. Simply index inflation out of the gain, and then tax the remaining gain as ordinary income using the same individual taxpayer rates. If we really simplify, we could even do away with the corporate tax and tax everything at the individual rate. I would prefer a flat tax, but I accept the fact that progressive tax rates are what Americans want, and a progressive system is here to stay. But we tax business income at the ownership level for Sub-S, LLCs and partnerships, and those business types are something like 95 percent of all American businesses. I proposed this way of taxing business income during the 2017 Tax Reform debate. I called it “The True Warren Buffet Tax.” There are many advantages to this system, including a more efficient allocation of capital and making stock ownership more advantageous and attractive to lower-income Americans. I am continuing to push this idea and hope to have more information in the near future. But to be sure, the policy victories passed by Republicans and the Trump administration did have a big and positive impact on the economy and the lives of ordinary Americans. But you can always do better.

  • These 3 States Have the Most “Deadly” COVID Variants, Warns CDC

    Since the more contagious and deadlier COVID-19 mutation, B.1.1.7, was identified in the UK in late 2020, it has continued to spread around the world. In fact, health experts—including Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have predicted that it will soon be the dominant strain of the virus. This week, the CDC revealed that the mutation continues to spread rapidly, with three states in particular experiencing the largest number of cases. Read on to find out where the more transmissible and deadly COVID mutation is more prevalent—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 Florida Has the Most Cases of the Variant According to the latest CDC stats, there have been at least 12,053 cases of COVID mutations—including the UK’s B.1.1.7, South Africa’s B.1.351, and Brazil’s P.1. The majority of them—11,569—are the more contagious variant from the UK, which has already been identified in 49 states in addition to Puerto Rico and Washington DC. In addition, there are 312 cases of the South African variant in 30 states and Washington DC, and 172 cases of P.1 in 22 states.There are three states in particular experiencing the highest number of variant cases. Florida has the most with 2,351 reported cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 49 cases of P.1 and 15 cases of B.1.351. 2 Michigan Has the Second Most Cases of the Variant Next up, Michigan, with 1,237 cases of B.1.1.7 and five cases of B.1.351. “The state also announced 70 new school-related outbreaks on Monday. The largest with 36 cases is at Lake Superior State University in Chippewa County. Another 204 ongoing outbreaks were also reported. The 274 total outbreaks includes 9,462 cases,” says the Detroit Free Press. 3 California Has the Third Most Cases of the Variant California has the third highest number with 822 cases of the B.1.1.7 variant, 33 cases of P.1 and 10 cases of B.1.351. “COVID-19 cases are starting to climb again across much of the U.S., prompting officials to warn of a possible fourth wave of the deadly virus even amid the vaccine rollout. Could California be headed for the same fate?” asks Mercury News. “Infectious disease experts in the Bay Area say the Golden State may be well positioned to escape another surge — but things could change if too many unvaccinated people succumb to the allure of unsafe springtime gatherings.”RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting Sick 4 CDC Chief Warned of “Impending Doom” On Monday, Dr. Walensky revealed that she has a “recurring feeling” of “impending doom” due to the current surge of cases not only as a result of the variants, but people letting down their guard too soon. "I'm speaking today not necessarily as your CDC director, and not only as your CDC director, but as a wife, as a mother, as a daughter, to ask you to just please hold on a little while longer," she said. "I so badly want to be done, I know you all so badly want to be done, we're just almost there, but not quite yet. And so, I'm asking you to just hold on a little longer, to get vaccinated when you can, so that all of those people that we all love will still be here when this pandemic ends." So get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • CDC Says “DO NOT” Do These Things Right Now

    As the more highly transmissible and deadly strain of COVID-19, the UK’s B.1.1.7, continues to spread across the country, currently “the predominant strain of at least five regions of the United States,” health experts are concerned that if action isn’t taken, the fourth surge of the pandemic will continue to worsen. During the White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing on Wednesday, top health officials begged Americans to avoid doing a few things in order to slow the spread of the virus and variants. Read on to find out what the CDC says not to do—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise. 1 First, the CDC Chief Warned of the COVID Variants Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pointed out that we're starting to see B.1.1.7 to “creep up,” which is concerning. “We do know it's more transmissible—somewhere between 50 and 70% more transmissible than the wild type strain,” she said. She expects that cases will continue to surge. “So to the extent that people are not practicing the standard mitigation strategies, we do think that more infections will result because of B.1.1.7,” she stated, adding that the current mitigation strategies, including masking and social distancing, are just as effective against the new strain as the original. 2 The CDC’s Do’s and Don’ts “I think we've been pretty clear with regard to our guidance and, and strategies and setting specific strategies as to how people can remain safe in these settings,” she continued. Walensky then went on to list the do’s—masking and distancing—and the don’ts, which include traveling and congregating in crowds. During previous conferences she has expressed concern that recent photos of people enjoying spring break vacations will result in even more infection. Keep reading for more of what to not do. 3 “Don’t Travel Unless It’s Absolutely Essential” Andy Slavitt, the White House Senior Advisor for COVID Response, seconded Walensky’s advice. “Let me just reiterate,” he said, “I think three times a week, for the last 10 weeks, Dr. Walensky has made the same points over and over and over again, because repetition is good and it's important. People want to know that they're getting consistent answers and consistently three times a week for 10 weeks, Dr. Walensky has said, wear a mask, avoid crowds, socially distance, and don't travel unless it's absolutely essential—three times a week for 10 weeks. We repeat that in all our conversations with governors. We repeat that in all our conversations with local officials, and we're not the only ones saying it—public health officials from departments and agencies across the country make the same point. So people who are in violation of that are choosing to do that. They are not confused about where we stand.” 4 Get Vaccinated, Says Dr. Fauci, to Protect Yourself From More Transmissible Variants With variants on the loose, Dr. Anthony Fauci revealed new research that showed the vaccines offer protection against them: “The bottom line message to everyone is why it's so important to get vaccinated because vaccination is not only going to protect us against the wild type, but it has the potential to a greater or lesser degree to also protect against a range of variants. So when vaccination becomes available, get vaccinated.” 5 Do Your Part in Ending the Pandemic So follow the public health fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • CDC Chief Just Issued This “Critical” COVID Warning

    Just days after sharing her message of “impending doom” earlier in the week, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, has issued Americans a “critical” warning surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. During Wednesday’s White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing she revealed that infections and hospitalizations continue to rise, pointing out that deaths could soon follow. Read on to learn about her fears—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.COVID Cases and Deaths are RisingAs usual, Dr. Walensky started off by going over the cold, hard facts. According to the most recent CDC data, the seven day average of new cases is slightly less than 62,000 cases per day—up almost 12 percent from the previous seven day period. Hospitalizations have also increased, with the latest seven day average of 4,900 per day compared to 4,600 in the precious period. And, deaths are still above 900 per day. “As I said on Monday, this is a critical moment in our fight against the pandemic,” she said. “As we see increases in cases, we can't afford to let our guard down. We are so close. So very close to getting back to the everyday activities we all missed so much. But now we're not quite there yet.”In order to get there, she pointed out that people need to continue following the fundamentals. “We need to keep taking the mitigation measures, like wearing a mask and social distancing as we continue to get more and more Americans every single day.”She also revealed some stunning mortality figures. According to CDC data, there was an increase of deaths to the tune of 19 percent from 2019 to 2020. “The underlying cause of death after heart disease and cancer was approximately 378,000 COVID-19 deaths accounting for roughly 11% of all deaths in the United States,” she explained, adding that older adults, males and ethnic and racial minority groups were the most impacted. “The data should start again as a catalyst for each of us, continue to do our part to drive down cases and reduce the spread of COVID-19 and get people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” she said. RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting SickDr. Walensky Says She Knows This is Not Easy but Please “Hang in There”“I know this is not easy,” she admitted. “And so many of us are frustrated with the disruption this pandemic has had on our everyday lives, but we can do this as a nation working together. There's reason to be hopeful because we now know so much more about this virus, how to stop its spread and we now have three historic safe and effective vaccines that we didn't have just four months ago.” “Thank you for hanging in there with us for just a little bit longer and for doing your part to help others,” she concluded. So follow Dr. Anthony Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest U.S. school district, targeted by massive ransomware attack

    Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school district in the United States, said Thursday it had been the target of a massive ransomware attack, according to AP.Why it matters: In March, hackers encrypted some of the Fort Lauderdale-based district's data and demanded a $40 million cryptocurrency payment or they would erase the files and publish the personal information of students and employees online. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Broward said Thursday it made no extortion payment and that no personal information had been published online, according to AP.The district added that it is working with cybersecurity experts to shore up its computer systems and restore affected systems.The big pictures: Screenshots of negotiations between Broward County Public Schools and the hackers show that at one point the school district offered $500,000 to restore the data, according to WPTV, an NBC-affiliated television station.The attack briefly shutdown the district’s computer system in early March, but classes were not disrupted. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Coronavirus variants are partly to blame for surging cases in the US, according to Fauci. Here's why experts are concerned about these strains.

    The US is recording more than 60,000 new coronavirus cases a day, up from fewer than 50,000 in mid-March.

  • Dr. Fauci Warns “Don’t” Do This Before or After COVID Vaccine

    “Impending doom” are the words the CDC director used this week, as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, meant that cases are plateauing, and rising in some states, so now is not the time to be complacent. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, was asked today on CBS This Morning what he thought of those words. Read on to hear his own warning—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don’t miss these Signs Your Illness is Actually Coronavirus in Disguise.“Please Be Careful,” Warns Dr. Fauci. “Don't Declare Victory Prematurely.”“Baseball's opening day, which happens to be today. Spring break is also going on at the moment. A lot of people are going to be gathering Sunday for Easter. You put that all together, Dr. Fauci—I'm curious, we heard the CDC director talk of impending doom as people loosen up and gather, do you share her concerns?” asked the CBS hosts.“Well, you know, I don't know if I would use the word ‘impending doom,’” said Dr. Fauci. “If you talk to Dr. Walensky, which we do every single day, the point she's making is a very valid point. We're seeing the cases that have plateaued over the last couple of weeks, and now they're starting to inch up. So the point that she was making was very valid. Please be careful. Don't declare victory prematurely. Let's continue to abide by the public health measures that we all talk about because we have so much in our favor—what we have is we have 3 million people that are getting vaccinated every single day. We have over 50 million people who have been completely and fully vaccinated, others that have at least one dose of vaccine. So every day that goes by, we get more and more protected. So what I say, and what Dr. Wallensky is saying is, just hold on for a bit longer, because every day is more and more in our favor and don't pull back prematurely. We are going to be able to pull back. We didn't want people to believe that we're going to be in this situation forever. We're not, but don't pull back prematurely.”RELATED: Most COVID Patients Did This Before Getting SickHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • GameStop, WallStreetBets Inspire Opening Of Tip-Trading Bar In Tokyo And Young Investors Are Flocking

    A bar — inspired by Reddit community WallStreetBets — has opened its doors in Tokyo and emerged as a place for investors to talk about stocks, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. What Happened: The tavern — dubbed Stock Pickers — reportedly came into being in March after a successful crowdfunding endeavor raised more than $50,000. The establishment is the idea of Satoshi Uehara, a pseudonym used by a popular investing influencer on Twitter. Young investors are flocking up to meet Uehara but experienced traders are also turning up to offer advice to rookie traders, said Riki Yamauchi, the bar’s public relations manager. Beverages at the bar include “Margin Call”, “Lehman Shock” and “Abenomics.” See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Uehara took into consideration naming a drink “To the moon.” The drink, containing ardent spirits, was listed among several other r/WallStreetBets themed refreshments in a tweet that he reposted Wednesday. to the moonはぜひ採用したい https://t.co/NGs4vLI6nh — 上原＠外銀→投資家 (@uehara_sato4) March 31, 2021 A potential drink named after the Reddit favorite GameStop Corporation (NYSE: GME) would have its price linked to the retailer’s stock price. Why It Matters: Reddit investors, particularly on WallStreetBets, took part in a short squeeze that buoyed shares of companies such as GameStop, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMC), Nokia Oyj (NYSE: NOK), and BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE: BB). See Also: Palantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest Yamauchi credited the phenomenon for the popularity. “It’s because of Reddit and GameStop.” “People really care about what retail is thinking,” said Yamauchi. Japan’s retail investors make up for 21% of the stock market, a rise of 5% from before the pandemic’s outbreak, noted Bloomberg. In the United States, retail investors have doubled to nearly 20% of stock market volumes. Price Action: GameStop shares closed nearly 2.4% lower at $189.82 on Wednesday and gained 0.33% in the after-hours session. Read Next: Can Chewy's Earnings Beat Fuel GameStop Stock? See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from Benzinga5 Best-Performing Cryptocurrencies Of Q1 (No — Bitcoin, Dogecoin Don't Make The Cut)What Happened With Discovery B Stock Today?© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Hitting the road? Tips for navigating rest stops, gas stations and hotels

    Plan ahead and bring gloves for handling gas pumps and a mask in case they're required where you're going. Find resources for checking what's open.

  • New York’s 13% cannabis tax may be too high, since state has ‘one of the most sophisticated’ black markets in U.S., expert says

    After years of political wrangling and lobbying by advocacy groups, New York state has legalized cannabis for adult recreational use in a move that's expected to shake up the industry and inspire other states to move quickly to create their own programs.

  • Company producing J&J vaccine had history of violations

    The company at the center of quality problems that led Johnson & Johnson to discard 15 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine has a string of citations from U.S. health officials for quality control problems. Emergent BioSolutions, a little-known company vital to the vaccine supply chain, was a key to Johnson & Johnson's plan to deliver 100 million doses of its single-shot vaccine to the United States by the end of May. But the Food and Drug Administration repeatedly has cited Emergent for problems such as poorly trained employees, cracked vials and problems managing mold and other contamination around one of its facilities, according to records obtained by The Associated Press through the Freedom of Information Act. Johnson & Johnson said Wednesday that a batch of vaccine made by Emergent at its Baltimore factory, known as Bayview, cannot be used because it did not meet quality standards.

  • Poorer and minority older adults are suspicious of the US health care system – a new study shows why

    Research shows racial, economic and health inequities are deeply intertwined. monkeybusinessimages via Getty ImagesJust over two weeks before she died of complications from COVID-19 in December 2020, Dr. Susan G. Moore recorded a smartphone video from her bed in an Indiana hospital. In the recording, which went viral, the Black physician accused a white doctor of letting racial bias affect his medical decisions, from evading her requests for a CT scan, to playing down her pain complaints and refusing to prescribe additional narcotic painkillers. “He made me feel like I was a drug addict,” Moore, a 52-year-old family physician, said into the camera. “I maintain that if I was white, I wouldn’t have to go through that.” Moore’s experience and death sparked a national conversation on biases in the U.S. health care system. In a new study that we worked on with a team of fellow researchers, we found that health care providers are often not hearing their patients, especially those who are poorer or minorities. It’s not uncommon for people to feel that their care preferences aren’t being taken into account, according to our research. Further, the effect is magnified if the patient is poor or a person of color. A failing grade We analyzed information collected in a biannual national survey called the Health and Retirement Study. Along with colleagues at the LeadingAge LTSS Center at the University of Massachusetts Boston and the Center for Consumer Engagement in Health Innovation, we found that fully one-third of U.S. respondents age 50 and older reported the health care system “never,” or only “sometimes,” considered their care preferences. The other two-thirds reported their preferences were “usually” or “always” taken into account. One may or may not consider two-thirds a passing grade – in schools, this would be a “D” or “F” – but certainly everyone would agree there’s room for improvement. What troubled us most is that our study reveals significant differences in how health care workers relate to minorities and the nonwealthy, and the fact that many of those respondents believe no one is paying attention to their care preferences. We found that one in five individuals with incomes below the federal poverty line – US$12,880 a year for an individual, or $26,500 for a family of four – reported that health care providers accounted for their preferences “rarely” or “only sometimes.” Only one in 10 individuals living above the poverty line said the same. The wealthy, by comparison, were much more likely to report that health care providers listened to them. Regarding race, 16% of non-Hispanic Blacks, nearly one in six, reported that their preferences were “never” taken into account. Among Hispanics, 23% or nearly one in four reported the same. Compare this to non-Hispanic whites, where only 8% – fewer than one in 10 – said their health care providers never listen to them. Why it matters These disparities have life-and-death implications. We found that when patients feel their health care providers have ignored their preferences, they either engage less or stop seeking medical care altogether. Overall they are less likely to use health care services in the future, even when they report poor health. Our findings suggest a partial explanation for why coronavirus vaccination is proceeding more slowly in minority communities. Although Black individuals and other people of color tend to have more serious complications with COVID-19, they are still less inclined to get a vaccine. According to a mid-2020 study in the United Kingdom, part of the reason people opt out of getting vaccines is distrust of medical professionals. Our new study suggests that this distrust may stem from the belief they that don’t feel heard by providers. This problem isn’t just about the COVID-19 pandemic, however: Minority older populations also tend to have higher rates of hypertension and heart disease. So the consequences of any reluctance to use health services can be serious. Clearly stark wealth and income gaps in the U.S. are big parts of this problem. But Dr. Moore’s testimony suggested that racial bias, even if unconscious, can also play a large role. To assure that all individuals seek and receive good medical care – including treatment and vaccination for COVID-19 – health care providers need to refocus on a core tenet of “person-centered care”: paying attention to the expressed needs and preferences of all patients. Does racism play a role in health inequities? Measuring what matters The good news is that opportunities for change are out there: Programs that focus on goals that patients set themselves provide a useful model that could be emulated. This approach has mostly been tried in settings like nursing homes and assisted living centers, but it may also provide lessons for the broader health care system. We can strengthen reporting tools like the Star rating system, a quality rating system which in part measures patients’ experiences, and is used by Medicare to help consumers make better-informed choices. It is also used as a basis for providing financial incentives to health plans that perform well on these measures. The Age Friendly Health Systems Initiative, which is rapidly spreading with more than 1,900 health care systems joining the movement, emphasizes putting a focus on what matters most to older adults in all medical interactions and settings. Our findings associate a reliable source of care with the higher likelihood that providers are taking patients’ preferences into account, suggesting that it’s also essential to improve primary care. Hearing the consumer’s voice Care providers can improve immediately by letting patients and their families share, speak out and genuinely participate in care decisions. Such dialogues can take place beyond the confines of the exam room or the hospital bedside. One popular approach involves hospitals and clinics creating patient and family advisory councils, which then participate in the design of clinical programs. On-the-ground medical workers can’t do this without institutional support. Medical schools and employers need to invest in communications training to help care providers learn how to build bonds with patients based on trust and mutual respect. Implicitly, this also means that both care providers and their managers must consistently give patients enough time to express their issues and concerns. The deadly nature of this pandemic has combined with the existing weaknesses in our health care system to make these initiatives even more urgent. Our study shows that the U.S. desperately needs public policies that end racial disparities and ensure the economic security of older adults. Fortunately we already know some solutions that only need to be reinforced and scaled. President Biden campaigned on a promise to “build back better” from the pandemic. Our findings make clear that this needs to include the health care system too. Addressing these issues head on is critical to achieving a more equitable health care system that not only listens to patients, but also hears them. [The Conversation’s newsletter explains what’s going on with the coronavirus pandemic. Subscribe now.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marc Cohen, University of Massachusetts Boston and Jane Tavares, University of Massachusetts Boston. Read more:Many Black Americans aren’t rushing to get the COVID-19 vaccine – a long history of medical abuse suggests whyBlack biomedical scientists still lag in research funding – here’s why that matters to all Americans The SCAN Foundation provided external funding to support this project.

  • Pfizer says COVID vaccine was 100% effective in trial of children ages 12 to 15

    Pfizer and BioNTech announced Wednesday that their coronavirus vaccine was found to be 100% effective at protecting against COVID-19 in a trial of more than 2,200 children between the ages of 12 and 15.The big picture: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said the companies plan to submit clinical trial data to the FDA for emergency use authorization in the coming weeks, with the hope of vaccinations for adolescents beginning before the start of the next school year.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe trial's data will also be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for emergency use authorization.What they're saying: "Across the globe, we are longing for a normal life. This is especially true for our children," said Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech."The initial results we have seen in the adolescent studies suggest that children are particularly well protected by vaccination, which is very encouraging given the trends we have seen in recent weeks regarding the spread of the B.1.1.7 UK variant," he added.Details: The clinical trial was conducted in the U.S. with 2,260 adolescents ages 12 to 15. The vaccines illustrated "100% efficacy and robust antibody responses," and achieved better results than a previous study conducted on 16-25 year olds.18 cases of COVID-19 were observed in the group of participants who received a placebo, while none were observed in those who were vaccinated.Pfizer and BioNTech also announced that the first doses were administered last week in a trial of children ages six months to 11 yearsMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • El-Erian: Archegos 'is the third near accident this year so far'

    Losses stemming from Archegos Capital Management’s forced liquidation of more than $20 billion in holdings “is the third near accident this year so far,” Allianz Chief Economic Adviser Mohamed El-Erian told Yahoo Finance on Tuesday.

  • Fact check: Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla received COVID-19 vaccine

    Pfizer CEO and Chairman Albert Bourla has confirmed that he has received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

  • COVID pandemic increased stillbirth and maternal death rates -study

    Pooling data from 40 studies across 17 countries, the review found that lockdowns, disruption to maternity services, and fear of attending healthcare facilities all added to pregnancy risks, leading to generally worse results for women and infants. "The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on healthcare systems," said professor Asma Khalil, who co-led the research at St George's University of London.

  • 911 dispatcher stabbed to death by 19-year-old son, Texas police say. ‘Tragic loss’

    “She will always be remembered for her bold spirit.”