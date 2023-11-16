CDC releases 77,000 additional doses of Sanofi-AstraZeneca's RSV drug

FILE PHOTO: The logo of French drugmaker Sanofi is seen a the Sanofi Genzyme Polyclonals in Lyon

(Reuters) -The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday it has released more than 77,000 additional doses of Sanofi and AstraZeneca's respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) drug Beyfortus.

The additional doses, which the CDC said will be distributed immediately to physicians and hospitals, will help improve the availability of the drug at a time when a surge in cases of the disease is outpacing supply.

CDC said the agency, along with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will continue to be in close contact with the manufacturers to ensure availability of additional doses through the end of this year and early 2024 to meet the demand.

Beyfortus was approved earlier this year to prevent the disease in infants and toddlers.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara and Bhanvi Satija in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)