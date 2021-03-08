CDC Releases Behavioral Guidelines for Vaccinated Americans

Zachary Evans
·1 min read

Americans who are fully vaccinated against coronavirus can meet without masks in small group settings, according to new guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday.

Fully vaccinated people may gather without masks or social-distancing indoors, the CDC said, and unvaccinated family members may gather with vaccinated family. Additionally, a fully vaccinated person is no longer urged to quarantine after being exposed to a coronavirus patient. The vaccinated person is recommended to quarantine only if they develop symptoms following exposure.

“There are some activities that fully vaccinated people can begin to resume now in the privacy of their own homes,” CDC director Rochelle Walensky said in a statement.

A person is considered completely vaccinated two weeks after receiving the second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after the single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

However, Walensky cautioned, “everyone — even those who are vaccinated — should continue with all mitigation strategies when in public settings.”

The CDC still recommends that vaccinated Americans practice social distancing and mask-wearing in public settings and in large groups of people. The agency has not updated its travel guidelines for vaccinated people, meaning that even those who are vaccinated are urged to get tested for coronavirus before and after traveling.

The agency released its guidelines after delaying them last week, for unclear reasons.

Over 17 percent of Americans have received at least one coronavirus vaccine shot, according to data from the CDC, while 9 percent of the population is fully inoculated. The U.S. is currently administering over two million doses of the vaccine per day, according to the Bloomberg coronavirus vaccine tracker.

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • CDC says vaccinated people can gather indoors in small groups without masks

    Federal health officials said Monday that fully vaccinated people can socialize together indoors in small groups without taking any preventative measures such as wearing a mask or social distancing if it takes place at least two weeks after completing their COVID-19 vaccination regimen. This includes people who have received both doses of the Pfizer Inc. or Moderna Inc. vaccines or one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, also said during a White House briefing that vaccinated households can socialize indoors with one other unvaccinated household without taking preventative measures (as long as no one in the unvaccinated group is at high risk for severe disease), and that vaccinated people do not need to quarantine after being exposed to someone who tests positive for COVID-19 as long as they do not have symptoms. The CDC's new guidance does not address travel. Walensky also noted that "there is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated."

  • If This Happens, COVID Will Keep Killing Us, Warns CDC Chief

    Last week, Texas and Mississippi opted to end their mask mandates and fully reopened businesses back to 100 percent. However, officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) continue to warn that returning to life as usual in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic could have devastating results, despite the fact that three vaccines are currently available and Americans are getting vaccinated daily. During an interview with NPR, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, Director of the CDC, warned of a potential surge, and revealed how it could be effectively prevented. Read on to hear what she had to say—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had Coronavirus. We Have “Too Many Cases” Now to Pull Back Restrictions, Warns CDC ChiefDr. Walensky started by revealing that the number of infections declined over the last couple of weeks, that the numbers seem to be stabilizing to around 60,000-70,000 infections per day, “too many cases to try and put an end to this pandemic,” she points out. And, now that the more highly transmissible variants are quickly becoming dominant, it “really threatens the progress that we've been making to date,” she points out. “And so with these levels of virus circulating and the hyper transmissible strain, I'm just worried about what the future looks like.” That, paired with the undeniable fatigue being demonstrated by the public, could be a recipe for disaster. “It's such an important point that we are all exhausted,” she said. “We are all exhausted, and this is not the message that I want to be sending as I first enter into this new position.”She pointed out that we are so close to the end of the pandemic—if we continue walking the walk. “Six months ago, we didn't see any vision of what the future might look like. But today, the day after the President announced that by the end of May, we will have enough vaccine to vaccinate the entire country, there is a vision that there's a light at the end of the tunnel that we could vaccinate the entire country, that we really could get to a place where we don't have so much virus circulating. And so today in my mind is not the time to relax these things as exhaustive as we all are, because we do really see that real promise of getting to vaccinate everyone,” she said.However, we are at a crossroads. “I think the next two or three months could go in one of two directions,” she revealed. “If things open up, if we're not really cautious, we could end up with a post spring break surge the way we saw a post Christmas surge. We could see much more disease, we could see much more deaths.” However, “in an alternative vision,” there is hope. “I see we really hunkered down for a couple of more months. We get so many people vaccinated and we get to a really great place by summer. And what I'm just encouraging people to do despite the exhaustion, and I feel it too, is to share the vision of that second place,” she said. RELATED: If You Feel This You May Have Already Had COVID Says Dr. FauciHow to Stay Safe During This PandemicSo follow Fauci’s fundamentals and help end this pandemic, no matter where you live—wear a face mask that fits snugly and is double layered, don’t travel, social distance, avoid large crowds, don't go indoors with people you're not sheltering with (especially in bars), practice good hand hygiene, get vaccinated when it becomes available to you, and to protect your life and the lives of others, don't visit any of these 35 Places You're Most Likely to Catch COVID.

  • ‘We need to hang on’: Fauci pleads for states to stop lifting Covid restrictions and warns of new surge

    Texas and Mississippi governors have rolled back on coronavirus measures

  • New York lawmaker says 'walls are closing in' on Cuomo, calls for resignation

    Rep. Claudia Tenney R-N.Y., joins 'Fox Report' to discuss allegations of sexual harassment against the New York governor, nursing home data cover-up.

  • CDC Unveils Guidelines for Vaccinated Americans, Including Small Gatherings With Unvaccinated People

    On Monday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated the guidelines for Americans who have received their full COVID-19 vaccine.

  • Vaccinated people can gather in small groups without masks, CDC rules

    Vaccinated individuals can gather indoors with other vaccinated people without wearing a mask

  • How plans to slim down monarchy have spiralled into racism row

    For a monarch determined to slim down and modernise the Royal family for the 21st century, the Queen’s decision not to give her great-grandson Archie the title of prince made perfect sense. Following controversy over the roles and publicly funded privilege of minor members of The Firm, the Queen and the Prince of Wales had already decided to shift the focus to Her Majesty and just six others. What they could not have predicted was that two years later, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would try to weave that perceived snub into a new narrative – one of racism at the heart of the House of Windsor. “They didn't want him to be a prince,” the Duchess told Oprah Winfrey, “which would be different from protocol ... we have in tandem the conversation of, ‘He won't be given security. He’s not going to be given a title.’ And also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he’s born.” Regardless of its veracity, Harry and Meghan’s claim that there were concerns about the colour of their baby’s skin has the power to do permanent damage to the royal brand. Irrespective of who made the alleged comment about Archie’s skin, the Duke and Duchess have put the Prince of Wales in the eye of the storm by claiming he ignored warnings of possible racist attacks on Archie when decisions were made about his security. A source close to the Sussexes said the couple had seen intelligence and security reports that suggested their son was at a heightened risk, partly because of his mixed race heritage. “Security was paramount to them,” the source said. “On that basis, as a couple, they wanted him to be a prince and that was made clear to the Royal family.”

  • 'We can do big things,' Schumer says as Senate approves aid

    Tensions were raw ahead of midnight as Republican leader Mitch McConnell rose in the Senate for the purpose of publicly ridiculing Majority Leader Chuck Schumer over the daylong delay as Democrats argued among themselves over the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 rescue package. Senate passage of the sweeping relief bill Saturday puts President Joe Biden’s top priority closer to becoming law, poised to unleash billion for vaccines, $1,400 direct payments and other aid, and shows Schumer, in his first big test as majority leader, can unify the ever-so-slim Democratic majority and deliver the votes.

  • CDC greenlights small indoor gatherings for Americans with COVID-19 vaccines

    President Biden's administration is unveiling new rules for Americans after receiving their COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Over-56s invited for Covid vaccine jabs as July target date on track

    Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial People aged between 56 and 59 are being invited to book Covid-19 vaccinations this week, NHS England said. Hundreds of thousands of letters for the age group began landing on doorsteps on Saturday, and the latest round of invitations comes after eight in 10 people aged 65-69 took up the offer of a jab, it added. More than 18 million people across England - more than one-third of the adult population - have already received a vaccine. Across the whole of the UK, more than a million people have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine, while almost 21.4 million people have had one dose.

  • Cuomo says ‘there is no way I resign’ amid mounting calls from accusers and own party

    ‘I was elected by the people of the state, I wasn’t elected by politicians,’ governor says, adding: ‘I’m not going to resign because of allegations’

  • Stephen Curry needs all-or-nothing last shot to win NBA All-Star three-point crown

    Golden State Warriors standout Stephen Curry's mind "kind of went blank" as he put up his final shot to win the NBA All-Star three-point contest for a second time.

  • South Korea, U.S. scale back military drill over coronavirus

    South Korea and the United States will conduct its springtime military exercise this week, but the joint drill will be smaller than usual because of the coronavirus pandemic, Seoul said on Sunday. The allies will begin a nine day "computer-simulated command post exercise" on Monday, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement. South Korea and the United States decided to move forward with the drills after "comprehensively taking into consideration the COVID-19 situation, the maintenance of the combat readiness posture, the denuclearisation of the Korean Peninsula and the establishment of peace," the JCS said, noting that the exercise is "defensive" in nature.

  • Elon Musk posted a rare family photo with Grimes and their baby, X Æ A-Xii, taken in the new city he hopes to create in Texas

    Musk and Grimes have been dating since about May 2018, when they made their debut as a couple at the Met Gala.

  • CDC says fully vaccinated people can take fewer precautions

    People who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can take fewer precautions in certain situations, including socializing indoors without masks when in the company of low-risk or other vaccinated individuals, according to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released Monday.Why it matters: Per the report, there's early evidence that suggests vaccinated people are less likely to have asymptomatic infection and are potentially less likely to transmit the virus to other people. At the time of its publication, the CDC said the guidance would apply to about 10% of Americans.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "If grandparents have been vaccinated, they can visit their daughter and her family, even if they have not been vaccinated ... so long as the daughter and her family are not at risk for severe disease," CDC director Rochelle Walensky said at a press conference on Monday.The state of play: A fully vaccinated person — someone who's been vaccinated two weeks after receiving their last dose — should still take standard precautions like masking and social distancing when in public. Those who are vaccinated are allowed to: Visit with other fully vaccinated people indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Visit with unvaccinated people from a single household who are at low risk for severe disease indoors without wearing masks or physical distancing.Refrain from quarantine and testing following a known exposure to COVID-19, if asymptomatic. Yes, but: The agency is not adjusting guidance on travel, Walensky said, because a majority of Americans remain unvaccinated. Mitigation steps are still in place due to ongoing research in tracking infection and transmission among vaccinated individuals."There is still a small risk that vaccinated people could become infected with milder or asymptomatic disease and potentially even transmit the virus to others who are not vaccinated," the CDC director said.The big picture: "Today's action represents an important first step. It is not our final destination," Walensky cautioned. "As more people get vaccinated, levels of COVID infection decline in communities, and as our understanding of COVID immunity improves, we look forward to updating these recommendations to the public."Read the full guidance. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

    Fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing, according to long-awaited guidance from federal health officials. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced the guidance Monday. “We know that people want to get vaccinated so they can get back to doing the things they enjoy with the people they love,” said CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, in a statement.

  • U.S. could send $1,400 COVID bill payments within days; child tax credit a bigger challenge

    With plenty of practice sending coronavirus relief payments to Americans, the federal government should be able to launch the delivery of $1,400 checks almost immediately once Congress finalizes the new aid bill and President Joe Biden signs it, tax experts say. Some Americans might see direct payments as soon as this week if the bill passes the House of Representatives on Tuesday as expected, compared with several weeks' lag in April 2020. Nearly 160 million households are expected to get payments, the White House estimates.

  • Republican Sen. Roy Blunt will not seek re-election in 2022

    Sen. Roy Blunt (R-Mo.), widely seen as a member of the Republican establishment in Congress, will not run for re-election in 2022, he announced on Twitter Monday.Why it matters: The 71-year-old senator is the No. 4 ranking Republican in the Senate, and the fifth GOP senator to announce he will not run for re-election in 2022 as the party faces questions about its post-Trump future.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe other GOP senators who have announced their retirement are:Sen. Richard Shelby (Ala., which Trump won in 2020 by +25.4%)Sen. Rob Portman (Ohio, Trump +8.1%)Sen. Richard Burr (N.C., Trump +1.3%)Sen. Pat Toomey (Pa., Biden +1.2%)What to watch: Sens. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) are also considering retiring in 2022.Background: Blunt was first elected to the Senate in 2010, after serving in the House for 14 years and as Missouri secretary of state for eight. In addition to being a member of leadership as chair of the Republican Policy Committee, Blunt is the top Republican on the powerful Senate Rules Committee.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Joe Manchin pledges to block Biden's infrastructure bill if Republicans aren't included

    Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), America's ultimate swing voter, told me on "Axios on HBO" that he'll insist Republicans have more of a voice on President Biden's next big package than they did on the COVID stimulus.The big picture: Manchin said he'll push for tax hikes to pay for Biden's upcoming infrastructure and climate proposal, and will use his Energy Committee chairmanship to force the GOP to confront climate reality.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhy it matters: My conversation yielded the most extensive preview yet of how Manchin — a Democrat from a Trump state, in a 50-50 Senate, who relishes standing up to a Democratic White House — will use his singular power. Manchin, 73, said Biden expects, and understands, the pushback: "He's the first president we've had to really, really understand the workings of the Senate since LBJ."Manchin said that with just a few concessions, it would have been possible to get some Republicans on the COVID relief package that passed the Senate this weekend on a party-line vote. And he said he'll block Biden's next big package — $2 trillion to $4 trillion for climate and infrastructure — if Republicans aren't included. "I'm not going to do it through reconciliation," which requires only a simple majority, like the COVID stimulus, Manchin said. "I am not going to get on a bill that cuts them out completely before we start trying."Asked if he believes it's possible to get 10 Republicans on the infrastructure package, which could yield the 60 votes needed under normal Senate rules, Manchin said: "I sure do."Manchin said the infrastructure bill can be big — as much as $4 trillion — as long as it's paid for with tax increases. He said he'll start his bargaining by requiring the package be 100% paid for.Manchin said that with all the debt we're piling up, he's worried about "a tremendous deep recession that could lead into a depression if we're not careful. ... We're just setting ourselves up."He talked up an array of tax increases, including raising the corporate tax rate from the current 21% to 25% "at least," and repealing "a lot of" the Trump tax cuts for the wealthy. Manchin, sitting down with HBO in the Energy Committee hearing room where he now holds the gavel, said he'll use his new position "to try and inject some reality" — starting with a hearing "on climate facts."Asked about Republican senators who won't say that humans have affected climate, Manchin said: "Well, I think I think they know it." Manchin warned fellow Democrats about ramming through legislation by simple majority: "I would say this to my friends. You've got power ... Don't abuse it. And that's exactly what you'll be doing if you throw the filibuster out."Watch a clip.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Tesla is making a giant battery to plug into the Texas power grid, and it could store enough energy for 20,000 homes

    Tesla CEO Elon Musk criticized Texas' power-grid operator after February's blackouts left millions in the state without power and water.