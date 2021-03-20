CDC report: Disparities in COVID-19 vaccinations seen in 'majority' of states, vulnerable counties impacted most

Nada Hassanein, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A majority of states are experiencing disparities in getting the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable communities, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows.

Vulnerable counties tend to have lower COVID-19 vaccination rates, according to the CDC’s Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report released this week.

The CDC used a Social Vulnerability Index (SVI) to rank counties based on a combination of certain factors: a high percentage of racial or ethnic minorities, seniors, single-parent households, people living below poverty, mobile homes residents, people with disabilities, or those without a car, among others characteristics.

The study then looked at vaccine administration data for more than 49 million U.S. residents between Dec. 2020 and March 1 and found that, on average, less vulnerable counties had a vaccination rate 2.5 percentage points higher than counties with high social vulnerability.

Researchers found the disparity nationwide.

“Although vaccination coverage estimates by county-level social vulnerability varied widely among states, disparities in vaccination coverage were observed in the majority of states,” wrote the authors, which included CDC epidemiologist Michelle Hughes and coordinator of the CDC’s SVI Danielle Sharpe, among several others.

They found the largest disparities in counties that ranked high in socioeconomic vulnerability, such as high rates of poverty or unemployment.

“In the first 2.5 months of the program, vaccination coverage was lower in high vulnerability counties nationwide, demonstrating that additional efforts are needed to achieve equity in vaccination coverage for those who have been most affected by COVID-19,” the authors wrote, imploring public health officials to improve COVID-19 vaccine coverage in majority-minority counties by monitoring community-level metrics for “tailored” vaccine delivery.

A mother and daughter receive COVID-19 vaccines as Floridians continue to receive shots at the FEMA-supported Vaccination Site at Valencia College West Campus in Orlando, Florida.
Dharma Cortés, a sociologist and senior scientist with the Health Equity Research Lab and Harvard Medical School-affiliated Cambridge Health Alliance, said the results aren’t surprising.

“These complex factors that shape the lives of these people have a tremendous impact on their ability to get vaccinated,” said Cortés, a medical anthropology expert. “The same factors that shape the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on these populations are again shaping the way they are actually getting vaccinated or not.”

She added many people struggling to make ends meet are working multiple jobs, making it difficult to take time off to get the shot.

“When people have more than one job, they don’t have time to go and spend hours calling to make an appointment to get a vaccine or surfing the internet to find a site where they actually can sign up for these vaccines,” she said. “Another barrier is transportation. If you have to travel far to get vaccine, spend hours waiting, that definitely has an impact on their livelihood.”

Communities that are achieving equity

But some states, such as Arizona and Montana, achieved the opposite of the prevailing disparity – with higher vaccination rates among people living in vulnerable communities.

The researchers noticed a pattern: States with high equity often prioritized people of color during the early stages of rollout, monitored barriers to getting the shot and worked with community or tribal organizations. These states also offered free transportation to vaccination sites.

“More investigation is needed to understand these differences to identify best practices to achieve COVID-19 vaccination equity,” the authors wrote.

Also, the researchers found equal vaccination rates among low and high vulnerability counties when it came to certain measures such as the percentage of people with limited English proficiency or with disabilities. Since COVID-19 disproportionately impacts those populations, they noted the finding was encouraging.

Since “COVID-19 vaccination equity varied among states,” the researchers also recommended states and counties to identify Census tracts with the highest risk factors to prioritize vaccine delivery at a more granular, targeted level.

“Despite these positive findings, equity in access to COVID-19 vaccination has not been achieved nationwide,” the authors wrote.

Reach Nada Hassanein at nhassanein@usatoday.com or on Twitter @nhassanein_.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: CDC report: Vulnerable counties have lower COVID-19 vaccine rates

  • California's vaccine delivery is among most unequal in the US, report finds

    CDC data found that the state has given a smaller proportion of vaccines to counties with the most vulnerable residents A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccines to farm workers in Morgan Hill, California. Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA California has failed to equitably distribute vaccines to residents in its poorest and most vulnerable regions, according to a new report from federal researchers that found the nation’s most populous state has one of most unequal vaccine programs. The report from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) found that California ranked among the worst five states for unequal vaccine distribution. Researchers from the CDC analyzed vaccines administered from 14 December to 1 March, and compared where doses were distributed against county-level demographic data. In the first two and a half months of its vaccine program, California has doled out a smaller proportion of its vaccines to counties with the most vulnerable residents than it has to counties with the least vulnerable. The CDC data lines up with the state’s own statistics, which found lower levels of vaccination in vulnerable neighborhoods, where a larger proportion of people are low-income, have less access to healthcare and have higher rates of Covid-19 risk factors such as asthma and heart disease. An analysis by the Kaiser Family Foundation also found stark racial disparities in the state: only 21% of vaccine doses have gone to Hispanic residents, though they account for 40% of the population and 55% of those who have tested positive for Covid-19 so far. Only 3% of the state’s vaccine doses have gone to Black residents, even though they make up 6.5% of the population. In February, advocacy groups, doctors and public health researchers wrote a letter to the state’s governor, Gavin Newsom, asking him to “immediately correct the unequal rollout that is leaving too many frontline communities behind”. Facing mounting criticism, Newsom announced at the beginning of March that California would dedicate 40% of its vaccine doses to the neighborhoods and zip codes hardest hit by the pandemic, including some of the poorest neighborhoods in the Central Valley and Los Angeles. Andrew White III receives a Covid-19 vaccine outside the Los Angeles Mission, located in the Skid Row community. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images “Our hope is the data will start to look better in the next few weeks,” said Kiran Savage-Sangwan, the executive director of California Pan-Ethnic Health Network, a health equity advocacy group. In the meantime, policymakers and local providers need to “double down on removing barriers to vaccine access”, she said. In recent weeks, Newsom’s administration has also loosened the verification process for gaining access to vaccines, so that uninsured and undocumented residents can more easily get vaccinated without needing to procure documentation from doctors or employers to prove that they are disabled or essential workers, and therefore qualify for a shot. But at some vaccine distribution centers, residents have nevertheless reported being asked for documentation. Others have faced language barriers, or have been unable to make it to appointments during their work days. “It’s clear that we have work to do,” said Savage-Sangwan. The CDC report has its limitations. It looked at county-level, rather than neighborhood-level data – which, in a state like California, with vast counties that contain both highly vulnerable and highly privileged neighborhoods within them, could skew results. “While this is just a first look at how the vaccine is being administered nationwide, it tells us we need to continue to ramp up our efforts to ensure fair and equitable access to Covid-19 vaccine,” said Michelle Hughes, CDC epidemiologist Michelle Hughes, to the San Francisco Chronicle. The report found that Montana, Alaska and Arizona had done the best job of distributing vaccines to vulnerable counties. States that prioritized minority groups and allocated more vaccines to economically vulnerable areas had smaller disparities, the researchers found. But ultimately, they said, “vaccination coverage was lower in high vulnerability counties nationwide, demonstrating that additional efforts are needed to achieve equity”. Darrel Ng, a spokesperson for California’s Covid-19 vaccine taskforce said that the report “reinforces California’s own data showing that those most impacted by the pandemic aren’t receiving vaccines at a rate commensurate with the rest of the population”. “Vaccines are the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need to make sure that light is equally bright for all,” Ng said. The vaccine distribution, like every other stage of the pandemic, has deepened disparities in “communities that were already suffering from enormous inequities and decades-long underinvestment”, said Wilma Franco, the executive director of the Southeast Los Angeles Collaborative, a group of non-profit organizations focused on education, health and environmental justice. Going forward, officials will have to contend with the systemic inequalities, and invest in communities like south-east LA, she said, where more people died of Covid-19 per capita than anywhere else in the county. Earlier this week, the CDC announced a $2.25bn initiative to address the health disparities that were exposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

  Texas Roadhouse CEO died by suicide amid 'unbearable' post-COVID symptoms, family says

    “Kent battled and fought hard like the former track champion that he was,” his family says.

