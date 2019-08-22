CDC reports 153 possible cases of vaping-related illnesses, many involving THC

Like to vape? Dabble in dabbing? Be careful: The number of vaping-related illnesses among teens and young adults is on the rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced this week that 153 possible cases of severe lung illness linked to vaping were reported across 16 states in just the past two months. Many cases involved the use of products containing tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive chemical found in cannabis.

The cases were reported in: California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Michigan, North Carolina, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Similar cases have also been reported in three additional states – Ohio, Virginia and Tennessee – according to NBC News. Wisconsin has seen at least 15 cases, including vaping-related lung illnesses among older people.

People who experienced symptoms reported breathing difficulty, shortness of breath and/or chest pain before hospitalization, the CDC said. Some reported gastrointestinal illness including vomiting and diarrhea, as well as fatigue.

The Food and Drug Administration has joined investigation efforts and is providing technical and laboratory assistance to help identify any products or substances used.

No vaping-related deaths have been reported, the CDC said.

Marshfield High School Principal Robert Keuther displays vaping devices that were confiscated from students in such places as restrooms or hallways at the school in Marshfield, Mass., on April 10, 2018. More

Although the CDC has not identified a cause of the lung illnesses, it's unlikely that an infectious disease is to blame. All reported cases have involved the use of e-cigarettes.

Gregory Conley, president of the American Vaping Association, a pro-vaping organization, said THC may be playing a key role in these illnesses.

"Several health departments are now linking street vapes containing THC or synthetic drugs to these illnesses and we remain confident that this is the case across the country," Conley said.

Conley commended the ongoing health investigations, adding that "nicotine vaping products remain a far safer alternative to smoking."

Popular e-cigarette maker Juul said in a statement that it is aware of these health reports and is monitoring the ongoing investigations.

'He nearly died on us'

Dr. Melodi Pirzada, Chief of Pediatric Pulmonology at NYU Winthrop Hospital, told USA TODAY that she has seen at least two patients with vaping-related illnesses this summer.

One of those patients was the 18-year-old son of Long Island resident Mike Mojica, 60. Mojica said last month his son had returned from the movies with his girlfriend only to begin throwing up. His symptoms – fever, coughing, vomiting and chest pain – developed rapidly, and, within days, he was on life support in a medically induced coma.

“All they kept on doing was treating it like pneumonia," Mojica said. “Everything came back negative until my daughter, his twin, told us it could be vaping. She looked into his room and found a Juul.”

Mojica said he had no idea that his son vaped, but he later found out that his son had begun vaping with friends a couple years ago, usually at parties. With steroids and aggressive management, doctors were able to save his life.

“He nearly died on us that night. It was a horrible, horrible night," Mojica said. “If we could educate just one person to the dangers of vaping – or of smoking in general – and save a family from going through what we went through, that would be worth it.”

When Pirzada sent out Mojica's vape cartridge for testing, it came back with traces of THC, suggesting that Mojica had been vaping cannabis oil, a practice known as "dabbing."