    The CDC retracted its virus guidance

    

    Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

    Today in healthcare news: health insurance startup Bright Health just raised another $500 million, bringing its total raised to about $1.5 billion. It's a big time for health insurance companies — Oscar Health is reportedly looking at a 2021 IPO. Both have now raised about the same amount of capital, so consider me intrigued for what comes next. 

    For reference, here's a look at how the health insurance startups (Bright, Oscar, Devoted, and more) fared through the first half of 2020. 

    This photo of a sneezer caught in the act was taken by Professor Marshall Jennison from MIT, and published in a 1941 research paper.
    This photo of a sneezer caught in the act was taken by Professor Marshall Jennison from MIT, and published in a 1941 research paper.

    

    The CDC is retracting new guidance that the coronavirus can float beyond 6 feet in poorly ventilated spaces

    Read the full story from Hilary Brueck here>>

    

    United Airlines

    Even more evidence shows the coronavirus spreads easily on long plane flights

    • A CDC study offers even more evidence that the coronavirus spreads on airplanes.

    • Epidemiologists traced 16 coronavirus cases back to a single 10-hour flight where one symptomatic passenger was seated in business class.

    • The case study showed that 92% of passengers sitting two seats or fewer away from the passenger contracted the coronavirus.

    • It's unlikely most of the passengers on the flight were wearing masks.

    Read the full story from Susie Neilson here>>

    A lab technician examines a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi's laboratory on July 10, 2020.
    A lab technician examines a reagent bottle before performing vaccine tests at French pharmaceutical company Sanofi's laboratory on July 10, 2020.

    


    The rollout of a COVID-19 vaccine is under threat: Leading experts tell us they're worried about a shortage of glass vials, cargo planes, and cold-storage units

    Read the full story from Norman Miller here>>

