CDC says if court rules for Florida in cruise lawsuit, Alaska sailing could be threatened

Richard Tribou, South Florida Sun Sentinel
·5 min read

New filings in the federal lawsuit between Florida and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over the restart of the cruise industry have raised the specter that a ruling in Florida’s favor could essentially end any chance for Alaska to welcome cruises this year.

In the suit filed by Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody back on April 8 against the CDC, Biden Administration and the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, the state claims the CDC has overstepped its authority amid the COVID-19 pandemic to regulate the cruise industry, which was shut down under a no-sail order from the CDC in March 2020, and has since fall been under a conditional sail order.

The conditional sail order requires ships to make arrangements with ports for medical services in the event of a coronavirus outbreak as well as enact a long list of COVID-19 protections on board. The industry did not receive guidance on how to move forward to prove out ships’ safety protocols until May, and the CDC has made adjustments to its guidance on a near-weekly basis since then. That includes simulated sailings unless a ship sails with mostly vaccinated crew and passengers.

A federal judge ordered the parties into mediation, which began last week, but in a new motion last week, the CDC asked it be allowed to file a memorandum outlining how the recent passage of a federal law signed by President Joe Biden that would allow cruise ships to sail from Alaska would come undone if the court granted Florida’s request for an injunction against the CDC and its conditional sail order.

The Alaska Tourism Recovery Act was passed in an effort to get at least a short season of Alaska cruising in. It allows for foreign-flagged ships to be able to sail from U.S. port to U.S. port without stopping in another country. This gets around a Canadian law that prohibits ships with more than 100 passengers at any of its ports until February 2022.

Several cruise lines including Norwegian, Royal Caribbean, Princess, Holland America and Carnival, have announced plans to sail in Alaska with fully vaccinated crew and passengers between July and September to take advantage of the law.

The law, though, states that ships have to have a conditional sailing certificate from the CDC.

If Florida wins its lawsuit, and the court provides an injunction against the CDC and its conditional sail order, then the ships in Alaska would not be allowed to sail under the provisions of the federal law.

That’s the argument the CDC makes in its briefing, while also noting that by passing the law, Congress has in essence ratified the conditional sail order.

Both Florida and Alaska filed motions in response, disagreeing with the stance, without objecting to its filing.

“Florida is, however, concerned that further briefing will only serve to delay a ruling on Florida’s motion for preliminary injunction. With each passing day that cruises — a singled-out industry — cannot operate, Florida suffers irreparable harm,” reads a filing from Moody. “As Florida’s cruise lines and ports address the CDC’s constantly changing labyrinth of requirements for safety plans and simulations, and businesses and employees suffer, time is of the essence.”

The CDC, in its filing also noted that so far, it had granted as of June 1, port agreements that covered 22 vessels at five ports of call. This includes at least PortMiami, Port Canaveral, Port Everglades and Galveston. So far, no Alaska port agreements have been made public. The CDC is also reviewing agreements for six more vessels.

It also has provisionally approved four requests for simulated voyages. That would include the Disney Dream on June 29 from Port Canaveral and Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas from PortMiami on June 20, and has six more requests under review.

In addition, the CDC has approved two conditional sailing certificates for ships using the CDC’s alternative of ensuring at least 98% of crew and 95% of passengers will be vaccinated when sailing. That includes Celebrity Edge, which on June 26 from Port Everglades, will become the first major cruise ship to sail on a revenue cruise from a U.S. port since March 2020.

Although the Celebrity cruise still faces the hurdle of dealing with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and his executive order as well as a law he signed that goes into effect July 1 that bans so-called vaccine passports. Businesses that require vaccines, such as what Celebrity Cruises would be doing, would face a $5,000 fine per instance under the law.

The CDC, in arguing against the state’s request for an injunction, points out Florida’s back-and-forth with the cruise industry over its vaccine law, and that business is already getting back to speed under its conditional sail order requirements.

“In short, cruising is set to resume as planned, and Florida cannot establish an irreparable injury that would occur in the absence of an injunction,” reads the CDC’s filing. “The speculative nature of the State’s ‘injury’ is therefore further underlined by the fact that an injunction would (a) end cruising in Alaska for the season (because ATRA only benefits ships operating with a Conditional Sailing Certificate under the CSO); (b) cast considerable doubt on public confidence in the industry, particularly in the State of Florida, which is publicly battling with the industry over its own laws; and (c) otherwise undermine the carefully laid plans for safe resumption of passenger operations.”

Recommended Stories

  • White House hires broadband expert Lisa Hone to oversee American Rescue Plan Act spending

    Lisa Hone, a longtime Federal Communications Commission attorney with deep expertise in broadband policy, has joined the National Economic Council team to steer the Biden administration's broadband expansion efforts.Why it matters: Expanding broadband internet service to all Americans is a top priority for the Biden White House. Hone's primary focus is ensuring that money Congress allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act is spent appropriately. Stay on top of the latest market trends and e

  • First cruise ship to arrive in Venice since early 2020 greeted by protesters

    The first cruise ship to arrive in Venice in 17 months passed through the city's historic Giudecca Canal on June 5, met by crowds of protesters on the water and on the streets. Here's why.

  • Bucking GOP trend, Vermont's Republican governor signs bill expanding voting access

    Vermont Gov. Phil Scott (R) signed a bill Monday that expands voting rights in a move that bucks the current GOP trend.Why it matters: Republican governors in states like Georgia and Florida have signed laws that restrict voting access in recent months. Over 100 voting restriction bills have been introduced in state legislatures this year. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe new Vermont law requires the state to send mail-in bal

  • Exclusive: Scottish teenagers refusing pleas to undergo regular Covid testing

    Scotland’s teenagers and most teachers are refusing pleas to undergo regular Covid testing, raising fears that hidden outbreaks in schools may be fuelling a virus surge. Earlier this year SNP ministers announced a mass-testing programme across the country’s secondary schools, with staff and students to be "strongly encouraged" to take twice weekly home tests in an effort to hunt down cases. However, new figures show that in the week to May 30, fewer than one in every 20 pupils in S3 to S6 took p

  • FaceTime is coming to PC and Android via a web app

    When iOS 15 arrives later this year, it will come with some significant upgrades to FaceTime.

  • Serena Williams loses at French Open; Federer withdraws

    No one knows how many more French Open appearances each will make, and this year's tournament ended for both on Sunday. Williams fell way behind and could not put together a comeback against a much younger and less-experienced opponent in the fourth round at Roland Garros, losing 6-3, 7-5 to Elena Rybakina — who wasn't even born when the American made her tournament debut in 1998. Wimbledon — which Federer has won eight times and Williams seven — begins June 28.

  • Spain opens borders to all vaccinated tourists

    Spain is opening to fully vaccinated travellers from around the world in an attempt to kick start its summer tourism season. Carolina Darias, Spain’s minister of health, said the country was “a safe destination and we are in a position to soon regain our world tourism leadership”, adding that the easing of border controls “[places] us closer to returning to normal every day”. Spain has a seven-day rolling case rate of 62 cases per 100,000, compared to the UK’s 49. British holidaymakers have been

  • Exclusive: Cuba and wealthy creditors hope to save landmark accord

    Cuba's top debt negotiator is in France for a critical meeting on Thursday aimed at renegotiating a deal with 14 wealthy nations grouped together within the Paris Club, according to diplomats from four of the countries involved. Cuba's Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas was expected to argue that his government is not to blame for new U.S. sanctions and the pandemic and explain why the country may default again this year, the diplomats, who requested anonymity, said. The negotiations will cover unpaid maturities and penalties, as well as the scheme of future payments.

  • After a Texas bakery said it lost business over Pride Month cookies, fans showed up and bought all the shop's desserts 2 days in a row

    Confections, a Texas bakery, said on Facebook that it got a hateful message about its rainbow Pride cookies and had an order of 60 desserts canceled.

  • Supreme Court agrees to hear 2nd 'state secrets' case

    The Supreme Court agreed on Monday to decide whether a lawsuit can go forward in which a group of Muslim residents of California allege the FBI targeted them for surveillance because of their religion. It's the second case the court has accepted for the fall involving a government claim of “state secrets,” the idea that the government can block the release of information it claims would harm national security if disclosed. In the other state secrets case the justices have accepted they'll decide whether a Palestinian man captured after the Sept. 11 attacks and detained at the prison on the U.S. base at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, can get access to information the government classifies as state secrets.

  • How to Watch the Tour de France

    From cable TV to live streaming from multiple camera angles, here are your options for watching the 2021 Tour.

  • White House briefing room returns to full capacity

    The White House briefing room is at full capacity for the first time in more than a year.

  • Democrats prep infrastructure bill in U.S. Congress

    U.S. Democrats will start the process on Wednesday of preparing an infrastructure bill for a vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, with or without Republican support.U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told CBS on Sunday that the latest Republican offer did not meet President Joe Biden's objectives."We've got to remember that right now the American people are with us. The American people want us to act. They believe in the need to invest in - not just roads and bridges - but making sure that it's more affordable to be an American. And, the American people are with us in terms of how we want to pay for this, which is by insuring that corporations and the wealthy pay their fair share. So we think there is a very strong wind at our back. And we've seen a lot of Republicans, certainly around the country but also a lot of Republicans in office, state their interest in doing something real on infrastructure. We just need to see if we can get it into enough of an overlapping consensus that we can get a bill done together, because the president strongly prefers a bipartisan approach."Biden rejected a proposal from the main Republican negotiator, West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito, last week.Republicans proposed $300 billion in new spending to fix roads, bridges, broadband, and other public works.Biden is asking for at least $1 trillion in new spending.He will meet with Capito again on Monday, their third time face-to-face.

  • Why the U.K. is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases

    Why the U.K. is seeing an uptick in COVID-19 cases

  • Chip Shortage: Winners, Losers And Long-Term Impacts

    The chip shortage is one of the hottest topics of discussion on Wall Street right now, with far-reaching implications and no easy fix. Robert Maire, president of consulting firm Semiconductor Advisors, provides insights about the issue at hand, how it's expected to play out and who the biggest winners are.

  • Antibody test won’t reveal if you gained immunity from your COVID vaccine, experts say

    Advice is conflicting for people with weakened immune systems, however.

  • Fauci says Republicans' criticism over his leaked email is 'all nonsense'

    Fauci has been facing a wave of backlash from Republicans, including calls for his resignation, after his emails were released earlier this week.

  • China's imports grow at fastest pace in decade as materials prices surge

    China's imports grew at their fastest pace in 10 years in May, fuelled by surging demand for raw materials, although export growth slowed more than expected amid disruptions caused by COVID-19 cases at the country's major southern ports. While a brisk recovery in developed markets has bolstered demand for Chinese products, a global semiconductor shortage, higher raw material and freight costs, logistics bottlenecks and a strengthening yuan have dimmed the outlook for the world's largest exporting nation. China's exports in dollar terms in May grew 27.9% from a year earlier, slower than the 32.3% growth reported in April and missing analysts' forecast of 32.1%.

  • Fact check: False claim says Biden's American Families Plan would extend high school by 4 years

    Social media posts claim President Joe Biden wants to extend high school by four years. That's a false distortion of his American Families Plan.

  • Newsmax Rejected Matt Gaetz When Congressman ‘Reached Out’ for a Job

    Embattled U.S. Representative Matt Gaetz was turned down after reaching out to Newsmax for a potential position, a spokesperson for the network told Reuters on Monday. “Newsmax has had no plans to hire Rep. Gaetz,” spokesperson Brian Peterson told Reuters. Gaetz’s query came earlier this year after news broke that the Republican lawmaker was under investigation for possible sex trafficking of a 17-year-old minor, another source at Newsmax told Reuters. “Earlier this year, (Gaetz) reached out and