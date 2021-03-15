The CDC Says You Can Start Doing These Activities If You Are Fully Vaccinated

The CDC recently updated theirrecommendations for what is considered safeand acceptable once you are vaccinated.Once you are fully vaccinated, youcan gather indoors with other fullyvaccinated people without masks.You can gather indoors withunvaccinated people from oneother household without masks.But only if no members of thathousehold are at increased riskfor severe illness from COVID-19.If you have been exposed to someone withCOVID-19, you don’t need to get tested orquarantine unless you have symptoms.You should still wear a mask and socialdistance in public, with unvaccinatedpeople, or around people at increased risk.Keep in mind that the vaccine can taketwo weeks to reach maximum effectiveness

  • 6 tips to help you detect fake science news

    If what you're reading seems too good to be true, it just might be. Mark Hang Fung So/Unsplash, CC BYI’m a professor of chemistry, have a Ph.D. and conduct my own scientific research, yet when consuming media, even I frequently need to ask myself: “Is this science or is it fiction?” There are plenty of reasons a science story might not be sound. Quacks and charlatans take advantage of the complexity of science, some content providers can’t tell bad science from good and some politicians peddle fake science to support their positions. If the science sounds too good to be true or too wacky to be real, or very conveniently supports a contentious cause, then you might want to check its veracity. Here are six tips to help you detect fake science. Tip 1: Seek the peer review seal of approval Scientists rely on journal papers to share their scientific results. They let the world see what research has been done, and how. Once researchers are confident of their results, they write up a manuscript and send it to a journal. Editors forward the submitted manuscripts to at least two external referees who have expertise in the topic. These reviewers can suggest the manuscript be rejected, published as is, or sent back to the scientists for more experiments. That process is called “peer review.” Research published in peer-reviewed journals has undergone rigorous quality control by experts. Each year, about 2,800 peer-reviewed journals publish roughly 1.8 million scientific papers. The body of scientific knowledge is constantly evolving and updating, but you can trust that the science these journals describe is sound. Retraction policies help correct the record if mistakes are discovered post-publication. ‘Peer-reviewed’ means other scientific experts have checked the study over for any problems before publication. ljubaphoto/E+ via Getty Images Peer review takes months. To get the word out faster, scientists sometimes post research papers on what’s called a preprint server. These often have “RXiv” – pronounced “archive” – in their name: MedRXiv, BioRXiv and so on. These articles have not been peer-reviewed and so are not validated by other scientists. Preprints provide an opportunity for other scientists to evaluate and use the research as building blocks in their own work sooner. How long has this work been on the preprint server? If it’s been months and it hasn’t yet been published in the peer-reviewed literature, be very skeptical. Are the scientists who submitted the preprint from a reputable institution? During the COVID-19 crisis, with researchers scrambling to understand a dangerous new virus and rushing to develop lifesaving treatments, preprint servers have been littered with immature and unproven science. Fastidious research standards have been sacrificed for speed. A last warning: Be on the alert for research published in what are called predatory journals. They don’t peer-review manuscripts, and they charge authors a fee to publish. Papers from any of the thousands of known predatory journals should be treated with strong skepticism. Tip 2: Look for your own blind spots Beware of biases in your own thinking that might predispose you to fall for a particular piece of fake science news. People give their own memories and experiences more credence than they deserve, making it hard to accept new ideas and theories. Psychologists call this quirk the availability bias. It’s a useful built-in shortcut when you need to make quick decisions and don’t have time to critically analyze lots of data, but it messes with your fact-checking skills. In the fight for attention, sensational statements beat out unexciting, but more probable, facts. The tendency to overestimate the likelihood of vivid occurrences is called the salience bias. It leads people to mistakenly believe overhyped findings and trust confident politicians in place of cautious scientists. A confirmation bias can be at work as well. People tend to give credence to news that fits their existing beliefs. This tendency helps climate change denialists and anti-vaccine advocates believe in their causes in spite of the scientific consensus against them. Purveyors of fake news know the weaknesses of human minds and try to take advantage of these natural biases. Training can help you recognize and overcome your own cognitive biases. Tip 3: Correlation is not causation Just because you can see a relationship between two things doesn’t necessarily mean that one causes the other. Even if surveys find that people who live longer drink more red wine, it doesn’t mean a daily glug will extend your life span. It could just be that red-wine drinkers are wealthier and have better health care, for instance. Look out for this error in nutrition news. What works well in rodents might not work at all in you. sidsnapper/E+ via Getty Images Tip 4: Who were the study’s subjects? If a study used human subjects, check to see whether it was placebo-controlled. That means some participants are randomly assigned to get the treatment – like a new vaccine – and others get a fake version that they believe is real, the placebo. That way researchers can tell whether any effect they see is from the drug being tested. The best trials are also double blind: To remove any bias or preconceived ideas, neither the researchers nor the volunteers know who is getting the active medication or the placebo. The size of the trial is important too. When more patients are enrolled, researchers can identify safety issues and beneficial effects sooner, and any differences between subgroups are more obvious. Clinical trials can have thousands of subjects, but some scientific studies involving people are much smaller; they should address how they’ve achieved the statistical confidence they claim to have. Check that any health research was actually done on people. Just because a certain drug works in rats or mice does not mean it will work for you. Tip 5: Science doesn’t need ‘sides’ Although a political debate requires two opposing sides, a scientific consensus does not. When the media interpret objectivity to mean equal time, it undermines science. Tip 6: Clear, honest reporting might not be the goal To get their audience’s attention, morning shows and talk shows need something exciting and new; accuracy may be less of a priority. Many science journalists are doing their best to accurately cover new research and discoveries, but plenty of science media are better classified as entertaining rather than educational. Dr. Oz, Dr. Phil and Dr. Drew should not be your go-to medical sources. Beware of medical products and procedures that sound too good to be true. Be skeptical of testimonials. Think about the key players’ motivations and who stands to make a buck. If you’re still suspicious of something in the media, make sure the news being reported reflects what the research actually found by reading the journal article itself. [Deep knowledge, daily. Sign up for The Conversation’s newsletter.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Marc Zimmer, Connecticut College. Read more:Peer review is in crisis, but should be fixed, not abolishedThe logic of journal embargoes: why we have to wait for scientific news Marc Zimmer does not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and has disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • The CDC Says Don't Do This Until 4 Weeks After Getting Vaccinated

    Once you’ve had your COVID vaccine, you may be eager to catch up on some medical appointments you put on the back burner amid the pandemic. But, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), there’s reason to hold off on one routine procedure for at least four weeks following your final vaccine dose. The health authority advises that you should wait at least that long to get routine mammograms, because the shot can lead to swelling in the lymph nodes that could be confused for cancer. Read on to learn about the CDC’s warning, and for more vaccine tips, Doing This Makes the Most Common Vaccine Side Effect Worse, Experts Warn.The CDC now recommends waiting between four and six weeks post-vaccination to undergo x-ray imaging of the breast tissue. “People who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can have swelling in the lymph nodes (lymphadenopathy) in the underarm near where they got the shot. This swelling is a normal sign that your body is building protection against COVID-19,” the CDC states. “However, it is possible that this swelling could cause a false reading on a mammogram,” they add.The good news is that this swelling of the lymph nodes is reportedly a normal part of the body’s immune response to the vaccine. It has also been reported as a side effect for the flu shot and vaccines for polio, hepatitis, tetanus, and more.As Forbes points out, this type of swelling is a surprisingly common side effect. “Axillary lymph node swelling was seen in both men and women during both the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccine trials," the publication states, noting that approximately six percent of individuals who received the Moderna vaccine had the reaction after their first dose, and approximately eight percent after their second. Study subjects under the age of 64 were twice as likely to experience this type of swelling than those 65 and older.This means your odds of a false positive are far higher than your odds of truly discovering cancer in the lymph nodes in your armpit during your routine screening in the weeks following your vaccination. While one in eight women will develop breast cancer in their lifetime, “Less than 0.5% of patients with breast cancer present with axillary (armpit) lymph nodes,” reports Forbes.So, if you’re considering scheduling a mammogram, go right ahead—but be sure to schedule it for four to six weeks after your vaccination to avoid a panic-inducing misdiagnosis. Read on for everything else you need to know about getting your mammogram post-vaccine, and for another essential COVID vaccine tip, Don’t Do This Two Hours Before or After Your Vaccine, Doctors Warn. 1 Don’t delay your mammogram for more than six weeks. While it’s wise to wait the recommended length of time before receiving your mammogram, there’s no reason not to book the appointment in advance now, especially if you’re overdue.Jeffrey Hawley, MD, breast imaging radiologist at the Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center, recently told Best Life that patients "shouldn't put off getting their mammograms or COVID-19 vaccine—especially if it leads to a long delay or not getting screened at all." And for more health advice delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our daily newsletter. 2 You’re more likely to swell on the side of your injection site. According to a recent study published in the medical journal Clinical Imaging, you’re more likely to experience swelling underneath the arm that received your COVID shot. Because the reaction is a localized side effect, you should make note of which arm received your vaccine before attending your mammogram. And for more side effects to expect from the COVID vaccine, These Side Effects Are Much More Likely After Your Second Shot, CDC Says. 3 Don’t panic if your mammogram reveals swelling. Even if you wait the four to six weeks to get your mammogram, there are still some instances of prolonged swelling that could lead to misdiagnosis. For this reason, you shouldn’t panic if imaging seems to show changes to your axillary lymph nodes, especially if you have no history of cancer.Rebecca Gamms, MD, breast radiologist at Hackensack Radiology Group/Hackensack University Medical Center, told Forbes that in this event, doctors recommend "a follow-up exam in 2-3 months to allow for the lymph nodes to return to normal." Your doctor is less likely to recommend a biopsy, given the increased likelihood of error during this time. 4 Don’t delay a mammogram for a concerning mass. While doctors are urging patients to hold off a few weeks for routine screenings, they also emphasize that these recommendations do not apply to individuals with specific cause for concern. According to the CDC, warning signs for breast cancer can include a new lump in the breast or armpit, thickening of the breast tissue, irritation or dimpling on the skin of the breast, redness, pain, and more. If you notice any of these symptoms, you should speak with your doctor immediately. “Women with any concerning mass or lump should not delay evaluation,” advises Gamms. And for more warning signs to watch for, check out these 17 Subtle Signs You May Have Breast Cancer.

