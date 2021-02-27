The CDC says the US will screen and track people traveling from countries with Ebola cases

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Yelena Dzhanova
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
AP20075710825084
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is shown Sunday, March 15, 2020, in Atlanta. AP Photo/John Bazemore

  • Travelers coming in from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea will be subject to extra scrutiny because of Ebola concerns.

  • According to the CDC, these travelers will be directed to six US airports.

  • There, airlines will collect and send their info to local health departments for tracking purposes.

  • Visit the Business section of Insider for more stories.

The United States will begin tracking people who arrive from the Democratic Republic of Congo and Guinea, two countries facing Ebola outbreaks.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced Friday that the US government will "institute public health measures" for travelers coming in from those two countries "out of an abundance of caution," as the threat of the outbreaks to the US remained low.

"Beginning next week, the US government will funnel travelers from DRC and Guinea to six US airports," the agency said in a statement. "Airlines will collect and transmit passenger information to CDC for public health follow-up and intervention for all passengers boarding a flight to the US who were in DRC or Guinea within the previous 21 days."

The information will be shared with local health departments for tracking and monitoring.

Earlier this month, Guinea declared its first Ebola outbreak since 2016.

As Insider's Morgan McFall-Johnson previously reported, Ebola can lead to fever, aches, and fatigue. It has a fatality rate of about 50%. At least three people have died in Guinea from Ebola since the outbreak was detected in February.

The Democratic Republic of Congo reported another outbreak earlier this month as well, according to the World Health Organization.

The risk of Ebola becoming an outbreak in the United States is "extremely low," the CDC said.

But the agency still recommends that the US take precautions, especially as the country battles new variants of the coronavirus.

Researchers have found at least seven new variants in the United States, each of which could be more contagious than the original strain.

It's been almost a year since the WHO declared the coronavirus a pandemic. Since then, more than 28 million people in the United States have contracted the virus, according to the latest data compiled by Johns Hopkins University. Of that, more than 500,000 Americans have died.

In 2016, more than 11,000 people died from a two-year Ebola outbreak in West Africa.

The Guinean government is taking steps to put an end to the resurgence before it spreads more widely. A new Ebola treatment center is being constructed and an Ebola vaccine is being rushed out, Insider's McFall-Johnson reported.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Transgender TikTok creators say the app's mysterious 'For You' page is a breeding ground for transphobia and targeted harassment

    TikTok has allowed LGBTQ creators to flourish and find community, but trans creators say the app's algorithm has led to harassment.

  • FBI identifies suspect in death of Capitol police officer during Trump riot

    FBI investigators have identified a single suspect in the death of a US Capitol police officer during the pro-Trump riot last month, reports say. Officer Brian Sicknick collapsed and died after being sprayed in the face with a chemical substance, believed to be bear spray, while defending the Capitol Building on 6 January. Now investigators have pinpointed a suspect in a video who attacked several officers, including Mr Sicknick, with bear spray, officials told the New York Times.

  • Fury as New York town hosts ‘barbaric’ squirrel hunt

    Event condemned as ‘barbaric, cruel, senseless and environmentally terrorising money grab’

  • Trumps accused of treating White House staff like ‘concierge’

    Employees also claim that Barack Obama and his family craved privacy while in executive mansion

  • Analysis: Micro-cap stock surge shows investor risk taking, GameStop effect

    Some of the biggest winners on U.S. stock exchanges so far this year have been their smallest members, partly fueled by the GameStop effect, but their gains could be particularly vulnerable if investors get skittish about equities. The micro-cap gauge ceded some gains during volatility earlier this week while other indexes held up better. With relatively few shares available to be traded, micro-cap stocks favored by individual investors could be hit hard in a downturn.

  • GOP senator rejects $15 minimum wage saying he once earned $6 an hour, or $23 with inflation

    Republicans point to wages they earned as young people decades ago despite rising inflation that has outpaced Americans’ earnings

  • 16-year-old drowns rescuing little brother after they fall through ice, OH officials say

    A department of natural resources officer also died after suffering a “medical emergency” at the scene, officials say.

  • ‘Who’s John Boehner’: Ted Cruz reacts to former Speaker telling him to ‘f*** himself’

    Texas senator shamed for Cancun trip delivered a high-energy CPAC speech studded with Star Wars references

  • Was Europe's first COVID death in Serbia?

    A new study suggests that the first death from COVID-19 in Europe may have actually occurred in Serbia - 10 days before the first reported fatality came out of France.France reported Europe's first death on Feb. 15, 2020. But researchers in Belgrade now say that a 56-year-old construction worker from that city, who had not traveled abroad, was admitted to a hospital on Feb. 5 suffering from fever, cough and shortness of breath. He died within hours and an autopsy showed pneumonia was the cause. Months later, scientists at the Institute for Forensic Medicine of Belgrade's Medical Faculty, found evidence that the man had died from COVID.Milenko Bogdanovic, a forensic pathologist, says frozen samples were taken from the man's eye to prove the presence of the virus."One of the conclusions of this work would be that this is, for the time being, the first post-mortem corroborated death from COVID-19 in Europe to date."The study also says COVID-19 was probably the cause of reports of a pneumonia of unknown origin between January and February last year. Serbia's first official case was recorded on March 6, 2020.

  • Tiger Woods car crash: Golfing champion will not face criminal charges

    Police say the crash was "purely an accident" after the golfing champion flipped his car on Tuesday.

  • France extends lifetime of its oldest nuclear reactors

    France’s nuclear safety authority agreed Thursday to extend the operational lifetime of the country’s 32 oldest nuclear reactors by a decade to as much as 50 years. The public electricity company that operates the nuclear plants, EDF, is in charge of ensuring the safety of the reactors, which had previously been intended to run for 40 years. Nuclear energy currently provides about 70% of French electricity, more than in any other country.

  • U.S., allies respond to Iranian 'provocations' with studied calm

    In the week since Washington offered to talk with Tehran about reviving the 2015 nuclear deal, Iran has curbed U.N. monitoring, threatened to boost uranium enrichment and its suspected proxies have twice rocketed Iraqi bases with U.S. soldiers. In return, the United States and three allies, Britain, France and Germany, have responded with a studied calm. The response - or lack of one - reflects a desire not to disrupt the diplomatic overture in hopes Iran will return to the table and, if not, that the pressure of U.S. sanctions will keep taking its toll, U.S. and European officials said.

  • Biden USTR nominee Tai vows to end trade 'race to the bottom,' counter China

    Katherine Tai, President Joe Biden's top trade nominee, backed tariffs as a "legitimate tool" to counter China's state-driven economic model and vowed to hold Beijing to its prior commitments, while promising a sweeping new approach to U.S. trade. At her Senate confirmation hearing to become U.S. Trade Representative, Tai also called for a revamp of global trade rules to eliminate what she called "gray areas" exploited by China and end a "race to the bottom" that she said had hurt workers and the environment.

  • Finally, Charlotte’s mystery What The 77 campaign has been revealed. Here it is ...

    You’ve seen all the speculation around the mysterious social posts and billboard. Now we know what it’s about.

  • The White House has 132 rooms and its own restaurant. Here's what it's like inside Joe Biden's new home.

    The most famous home in America also comes with a movie theater, bowling alley, and underground bunkers.

  • Lindsey Boylan accusations: Why is NY Governor Andrew Cuomo under pressure?

    Mr Cuomo was once seen as a hero of the pandemic. Now he faces scrutiny from inside his party.

  • Popcorn-on-demand: Belgian cinema chain gets creative amid pandemic

    The pandemic has battered the industry, with many cinemas forced to close, restrict screenings or ban sales of snacks, while major studios move releases straight to home streaming platforms, dealing another blow to the box office. As Hollywood waits for cinemas - a core part of the movie value chain - to reopen, many studios have delayed hotly-anticipated blockbusters, such as James Bond's "No Time to Die". For Kinepolis, which operates over 100 cinemas across Europe and North America, that brought its first annual loss in at least 13 years, with sales down 68%.

  • McDonald's has reportedly been collecting 'strategic intelligence' on unionizing workers as they fight for a $15 minimum wage

    McDonald's has spent years monitoring staff connected to groups such as Fight for $15, which aims to raise the minimum wage, Motherboard reported.

  • India's health workers balk at taking homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

    India is struggling to convince its health and front-line workers to take a homegrown COVID-19 vaccine controversially approved without late-stage efficacy data, government data showed https://dashboard.cowin.gov.in on Thursday, days ahead of a wider roll-out. The country has the world's second-highest number of COVID-19 infections after the United States, with cases recently surging as mask wearing declines and states have eased social distancing measures. A lack of confidence in a homegrown vaccine country could prevent India from meeting its target of vaccinating 300 million of its 1.35 billion people by August.

  • GameStop suspended: Stock halted repeatedly after share surge

    The GameStop surge appears to be caused by indication company will move to new model