CDC says vaccinated teachers and students don't need masks

Vaccinated teachers and students don't need to wear masks inside school buildings, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Friday in relaxing its COVID-19 guidelines.
Though a seemingly wonky federal contracting announcement, the news could impact millions of borrowers.
Mike Antonucci’s Union Report appears most Wednesdays; see the full archive. For the second consecutive year, the National Education Association was compelled to organize a virtual representative assembly in lieu of the mammoth in-person convention it customarily holds. Last year’s agenda was extremely limited. Delegates could only listen to speeches and presentations online, and then […]
Students who are vaccinated don’t have to wear masks in school this fall unless they are riding the school bus or their school decides otherwise, according to new guidance released Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The new federal guidelines aren’t mandatory but are expected to influence school officials, local health departments and governors who are in the midst of preparing for students to return to the classroom full time this fall. "Achieving high levels of COVID-19 vaccination among eligible students as well as teachers, staff, and household members is one of the most critical strategies to help schools safely resume full operations," the CDC stated.
This brings Biden's total debt cancellation for defrauded borrowers to $1.5 billion for 92,000 people.
"Jeopardy!" is getting called out by some fans on Twitter for a final clue deemed way too easy.
“What critical race theory really provides is the continuing the death of 1,000 cuts to public education,” writes Linda Blackford.
The Springfield university will require unvaccinated students to submit a negative COVID-19 test before they arrive on campus for the fall semester.
A large student loan servicer, the Pennsylvania Higher Education Assistance Agency (PHEAA), is planning to exit the federal student loan servicing business in December this year.
Sex education is a sensitive subject. But during nine years at the prestigious Dalton School on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, seven of which she spent as the director of health and wellness, Justine Ang Fonte seemed to be handling it with success. She developed curriculums for students from kindergarten through 12th grade; hired three other health educators; and organized documentary viewings, discussions and workshops for parents. She also was a regular speaker at educational forums, like t
Graduates in the class of 2021 are competing with 2020 grads who delayed job searches during COVID-19 and Americans laid off in the health crisis.
Unlimited government loans for grad students fuel skyrocketing debt burden
Virginia parents condemned an "anti-racism" curriculum in a middle school pilot program, saying it is "Marxist" and "only creates resentment" at a school board meeting Thursday.
The Department of Education announced Friday that $55.6 million of student loan debt would be canceled, bringing the total amount to $1.5 billion.
With payments set to resume in October, loan servicers are already fielding thousands of calls a day from borrowers seeking student loan help.
A monthslong USA TODAY investigation uncovered two dozen schools with alleged connections to prostitution or fraud, or both.
Why the prospect of cases in this country following the trajectory of the U.K. fills me with dread
The student-loan payment pause expires in September, but Politico reports that Education Department officials are recommending Biden extend it.
We interviewed real law students to find out what about Elle Woods' journey through law school was accurate to their experience and what was not.
America's public schools are ready for a return to classrooms this fall, but virtual learning still isn't going away.What's happening: Whether to accommodate some families or cover for teacher shortages, many schools are holding onto remote classes for the fall. But much more than remote work, remote learning has been littered with problems and inequities.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBy the numbers: At the end of the 2020–21
When the University of North Carolina first declined to vote on granting tenure to journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones, kicking off a protracted battle marked by allegations of racism and conservative backlash over her work examining the legacy of slavery, Black students and faculty at UNC saw yet another example of the institution's failure to welcome and support scholars and students of color. For years, Black students and faculty at UNC have expressed frustration with the way they are treated, from disproportionate scrutiny by campus police to the dearth of Black professors and staff. Without meaningful self-examination and change, they said, UNC risks its ability to recruit and retain students and faculty of color and continues to alienate its Black community.