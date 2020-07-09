What are the CDC school guidelines Trump wants changed amid COVID-19? These are the highlights.

President Donald Trump wants the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to revise its school reopening guidance, but what's actually in its original plan?

Separated desks, staggered schedules and isolation rooms for sick students.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that he disagrees with the CDC's "very tough & expensive guidelines for opening schools" as the coronavirus pandemic continues, and Vice President Mike Pence said the agency would be issuing new guidelines next week.

Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the CDC, said Thursday, however, no change was coming but that instead "additional reference documents" would be issued.

To better understand any possible update, USA TODAY reviewed several documents and guidelines on the CDC's website of the guidance already issued to K-12 schools.

The CDC says these documents should supplement but not replace state and local guidance, laws and other regulations.

Throughout the guidelines, the CDC also says that schools should be in regular contact with state and local health officials on their plans and review local laws and rules.

Here's a look at what the CDC says:

Three scenarios: Lowest, more and highest risk

The CDC establishes a set of guiding principles to start their guidelines that lays out the risks of three different scenarios broadly.

The lowest risk is school returns in a virtual-only setting in which students and teachers meet for classes, activities and events online.

More risk is associated with small, in-person classes, activities and events. Under this general scenario, students are divided into small groups that don't mix, stay 6-feet apart and don't share items.

The scenarios with the most risk is a return to school as it was before: Full, in-person classes, mixing of groups, no distancing and shared objects.

COVID 101: Clean regularly, wear face masks, and don't share objects

The CDC guidelines also describe basic cleanliness and safety procedures that schools should follow similar to what public health officials say all people should follow.

Wash hands regularly, stay 6-feet apart and wear a mask.

"Face coverings should be worn by staff and students (particularly older students) as feasible, and are most essential in times when physical distancing is difficult," the CDC says.

Among the cleaning supplies school should have on hand: soap, hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol, paper towels, tissues, no-touch trash cans and hand sanitizer dispensers and cloth face coverings as feasible.

Regular cleaning and disinfection of buses, desks, door handles, bathrooms and shared objects should also be monitored.

The document also discourages the sharing of objects like electronic devices, toys,

books, and other games or learning aids. For items like art supplies, increased supplies may be needed. These objects should be cleaned between uses if shared.

Students' belongings should also be stored in separate, labeled cubbies or containers.

Educating students on how to wash their hands, cover coughs and sneezes and wear and clean a face mask is also encouraged.

Changes to physical space

It won't just be changes to behavior and supplies that comes if the CDC guidelines are followed. Schools may need to invest in physical changes as well.

Ventilation systems should be operating properly, the CDC document says. "Develop protocol to increase circulation of outdoor air as much as possible throughout the school day."

Schools should consider installing physical barriers, like partitions or sneeze guards, were keeping 6-feet of distance is challenging, too, such as reception desks and bathroom sinks.

Desks should also be separated by 6-feet and face the same direction, rather than at each other.

Tape on floors and signs on walls may also crop up to encourage students to maintain a safe distance.

Staggered schedules, skipped rows on the bus

A common theme throughout the CDC guidance is for students to be separated into small groups that don't mix during the day and follow staggered schedules.