CDC: Schools should keep mask and social distancing requirements

Catherine Garcia
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention clarified over the weekend that it is still recommending schools stick to current guidelines and continue to have students wear masks and social distance until the end of the school year.

On Thursday, the CDC said fully vaccinated Americans don't have to wear masks inside or outdoors, but young people between the ages of 12 and 15 only became eligible for vaccination last week. Because most kids aren't vaccinated, the CDC said "systems and policy adjustments may be required for schools to change mask requirements for students and staff while continuing to ensure the safety of unvaccinated populations."

CDC data shows that as of Sunday, more than 123 million Americans over age 12 are fully vaccinated — about 44 percent of the population. Many states have kept their mask mandates in place, and are pushing to increase their vaccination numbers.

