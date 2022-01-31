CDC shortens COVID isolation window for asymptomatic children under 5 years old to five days

The CDC has announced a shorter isolation period for children under 5 years old who do not have symptoms after being exposed to COVID-19. But outbreaks at daycares and other childcare locations continue to cause disruptions. Meg Oliver reports.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories