CDC’s Six-Foot School Distancing Guideline Almost ‘Pulled Out of Thin Air,’ Public Health Expert Says

Zachary Evans
·2 min read

The exact origins of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s six-foot social distancing guideline are unclear, according to Lindsey Marr, an expert on viral transmission and professor at Virginia Tech.

“It’s almost like it was pulled out of thin air,” Marr told the New York Times.

Marr speculated that at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020, the CDC may have formulated its guidelines based on the conclusion that the novel coronavirus spread primarily through respiratory droplets, which usually do not travel further than six feet.

However, since that time researchers have found that coronavirus spreads primarily through tiny droplets called aerosols, which can travel over longer distances.

The six-foot guideline is being reviewed by the CDC amid a push to reopen schools across the U.S., many of which cannot open effectively while keeping all students six feet apart. Studies in Massachusetts and Wisconsin have indicated that children and teachers can return to classrooms with social distancing at as little as three feet, as long as other mitigation strategies, such as universal mask-wearing and good ventilation, are put in place.

“Provided we have universal masking mandates, I think it’s very reasonable to move to a three-foot recommendation,” Dr. Westyn Branch-Elliman, a specialist in infectious diseases at the VA Boston Healthcare System, told the Times.

The Massachusetts and Wisconsin studies also indicated that coronavirus transmission in schools with mask-wearing, good ventilation, and some social distancing, remained minimal even when transmission in the surrounding communities was relatively high.

A California judge on Monday blocked the state from enforcing “arbitrary” school reopening guidelines in response to a law suit filed by the Parent Association of North County San Diego. The judge, Cynthia Freeland, wrote that the state’s reopening document, which including the requirement that students remain four feet from each other, was “selective in its applicability, vague in its terms, and arbitrary in its prescriptions.”

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, acknowledged Sunday that the CDC is “very well aware that data are accumulating making it look more like three feet are okay under certain circumstances.”

More from National Review

Recommended Stories

  • 'My eyes were visibly shaking up and down': 23-year-old woman shares her unusual experience with COVID-19

    "I thought I would never sleep again."

  • Pandemic accelerates in half of the Americas, Brazil faces record cases, deaths: PAHO director

    New coronavirus cases are picking up again in half of the countries in the Americas, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday, calling on Brazil to protect its people in the face of record infections and deaths. Brazil is now reporting the highest number of new infections in the region, PAHO director Carissa Etienne said.

  • Experts: Virus surge in Europe a cautionary tale for US

    Optimism is spreading in the U.S. as COVID-19 deaths plummet and states ease restrictions and open vaccinations to younger adults. The pandemic's diverging paths on the two continents can be linked in part to the much more successful vaccine rollout in the U.S. and the spread of more contagious variants in Europe. Health experts in the U.S., though, say what’s happening in Europe should serve as a warning against ignoring social distancing or dropping other safeguards too early.

  • Moderna President Says Older Kids Could Be COVID Vaccinated by the Start of the Next School Year

    “We certainly haven't seen anything concerning in prior work that would suggest we can't use the vaccine in children,” said Dr. Stephen Hoge

  • Pediatrician reveals why we should ditch gender reveal parties entirely: 'The baby hasn’t decided'

    My wife is 34 weeks pregnant — and people can't stop asking when we’re going to have a "gender reveal." The post A pediatrician reveals why we should ditch gender reveal parties entirely appeared first on In The Know.

  • Schools weigh whether to seat students closer together

    New evidence that it may be safe for schools to seat students 3 feet apart — half of the previous recommended distance — could offer a way to return more of the nation's children to classrooms with limited space. It also poses a problem for districts that have agreed to contracts with teachers adopting the 6-foot rule as a requirement.

  • German COVID-19 cases are growing exponentially again, expert warns

    Coronavirus infections are rising exponentially in Germany, an expert at the Robert Koch Institute for infectious diseases said on Tuesday, putting at risk plans to lift the lockdown and revive the economy. The number of cases per 100,000 reported on Tuesday was 83.7, up from 68 a week ago, and the RKI has said that metric could reach 200 by the middle of next month. Germany is in a third wave of the pandemic, driven by an easing of restrictions in recent weeks just as a more transmissible variant has spread, Dirk Brockmann, an epidemiologist at the RKI, told Germany's ARD television.

  • AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Has No Efficacy Against South African Virus Strain, Study Shows

    According to a Phase 1b-2 trial published in the New England Journal of Medicine, the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine developed by Oxford University / AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) was ineffective against mild-to-moderate infections caused due to mutated virus strain in South Africa, dubbed as B.1.351 variant. What Happened: The study was led by scientists at the South African Medical Research Council Vaccines and Infectious Diseases Analytics Research Unit. The trial evaluated the safety and the efficacy of the AstraZeneca ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine in HIV-negative adults aged between 18 to 64 years of age. Median follow-up after the second dose was 121 days. Data showed that the vaccine was overall 10.4% effective against the variant. Of the 750 participants vaccine recipients, 19 (2.5%) developed mild to moderate COVID-19 more than 14 days after the second dose, compared with 23 of 717 placebo recipients (3.2%). The incidence of COVID-19 among the vaccine group was 731 per 1,000 person-years, compared with 93.6 per 1,000 person-years among the placebo group, for the efficacy of 21.9%. Of the 42 total cases of COVID-19, 39 were caused by B1351, for vaccine effectiveness against this variant of 10.4%. All 42 cases were mild to moderate, and no patients were hospitalized. The serious adverse event rates were similar between the vaccine and placebo groups. Only one severe vaccine-related event occurred, a fever of 40°C (104°F) following the first dose; the fever cleared within 24 hours, and no adverse events were seen after the participant's second dose. Why It Matters: The study concluded by saying that although the development of second-generation COVID-19 vaccines against strains such as B1351 and P1 has begun, the only vaccines likely to be available for the rest of 2021 are formulated against the original virus. In early February, South African health officials stopped the AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine's rollout to investigate reports that it offered little protection against mild-to-moderate disease. Instead, the country switched to using the Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) vaccine to immunize healthcare workers. Price Action: AZN shares are down 0.14% at $49.98 in premarket trading on the last check Wednesday. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaEMA Investigating Coagulation Cases After Several European Countries Pause AZN Shot; Findings Expected This Thursday: ReutersSuspensions In Europe Will Not Disturb AstraZeneca Vaccine's Global Roll Out: Report© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • People infected with the coronavirus variant found in the UK are up to 64% more likely to die than those with other strains

    New studies suggest the coronavirus variant first reported in the UK, B.1.1.7, is linked to higher mortality rates than other strains.

  • CDC plans to update guidance on school distancing

    The Biden administration is convening a summit next week to help schools reopen safely in the middle of a pandemic. (March 17)

  • 'A very well-kept secret': Women doctors detail widespread sexism in medicine

    Yahoo Finance spoke to several women in the medical field about their experiences with gender discrimination and the culture in medicine.

  • French health ministry warns of new coronavirus variant that may be able to evade PCR tests

    Researchers at the Institut Pasteur are investigating whether a newly-identified coronavirus variant in the Brittany region of France may be more difficult for standard PCR tests to detect, the French health ministry said Tuesday. The variant was reportedly first detected in a cluster of eight cases at a hospital in Lannion. Despite the patients displaying conventional COVID-19 symptoms, PCR tests were reportedly not able to pick up the presence of the virus. Reports The Local, Brittany has maintained one of France's lower infection rates, but the recent discovery has raised concerns that some cases were missed. Of course, it's certainly possible the errors could have been related to the tests themselves, rather than any genetic modifications to the virus. The good news is that the ministry said the variant does not appear to be more transmissible or cause more severe cases of COVID-19, though at this stage, assumptions, including any about detectability, are likely unwise. Read more at France24 and The Local. More stories from theweek.comBiden face-plants on evangelical outreachJudge dismisses 2 jurors in Chauvin trial over their reactions to George Floyd family settlementChess grandmasters can't stop laughing after opening their tournament match with the worst possible moves

  • Dementia may just be the price of being human, scientists believe

    Dementia and psychiatric disorders may be the price of being human, scientists believe, after comparing the genetic differences between chimpanzees and humans. Researchers at Stanford University found human brains produce far greater levels of a protein which controls the activity of neurons and has been linked, in humans, to diseases such as Alzheimer's, dementia and schizophrenia. Chimpanzees are our genetically closest living relative, sharing about 98.6 per cent of our DNA. So studying the differences can help scientists understand what allowed humans to evolve into more complex beings. Scientists have suggested that the brain changes that allowed humans to advance to form sophisticated societies and cultures also put us more at risk of mental disorders. “Evolution of the primate brain may have involved adding sophisticated neuromodulatory features to neural circuits, which under certain conditions can be perturbed and increase susceptibility to neuropsychiatric disease,” said Sergiu Pasca, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioural sciences, Stanford School of Medicine. Measuring differences in how genes operate in humans and chimps is tricky because their brains develop at very different rates. To get round the issue, scientists fused human and chimp stem cells together and coaxed them into assembling into a small brain-like structure called an organoid. As the 3D clusters of brain cells develop and mature in a dish, their genetic activity mimics what happens in early neurodevelopment in each species. Because the human and chimpanzee DNA are bound together in the same cellular environment any differences in the genetic activity can be attributed to actual differences between the two species.

  • Looking for Johnson & Johnson vaccine? South Florida FEMA sites will no longer have them

    Getting the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shot will soon be a little harder.

  • Fauci Says We're Still in Middle of a Serious Covid Outbreak

    Mar.17 -- Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, says we're still in the middle of a serious Covid-19 outbreak and he's worried about mitigation measures being pulled back too soon. He testified at a hearing&nbsp;of the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Oversight and Investigations.

  • Teacher jobs should open up across America this year, Goldman Sachs says

    America’s education sector has been hammered with major job losses by the coronavirus pandemic, but that tide is likely to turn very soon, a new report said.

  • Are you are claiming the 2020 stimulus payment on your taxes? The IRS will no longer seize it for unpaid debts — but there are exceptions

    Once the economic stimulus payment was mixed with a tax refund, it became subject to the same rules that allowed the IRS to seize the refund and pay down debts.

  • A woman who had crippling long COVID for 8 months says it vanished after getting vaccinated. There is no clear scientific reason why.

    Her symptoms disappeared 36 hours after her second shot, she told the Washington Post. Scientists don't have a clear explanation for this.

  • The 1 question you should never ask others about their COVID-19 vaccine

    Although it may be tempting to ask why someone got the COVID-19 vaccine before you did, experts say that, in general, it's best to keep that question to yourself.

  • Italy reports 502 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 20,396 new cases

    MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 502 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday against 354 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 20,396 from 15,267 the day before. Some 369,375 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 179,015, the health ministry said. Italy has registered 103,001 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world.