The CDC has started administering antibody tests to gauge true scale of coronavirus spread

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed Saturday it has begun conducting antibody tests to determine the true number of people infected with the novel COVID-19 coronavirus, including those who never developed symptoms.

Unlike normal diagnostic tests, the antibody test can detect if a person has recovered from an earlier infection. If so, there's a chance they've built up some protection, which could help inform future responses to the virus and perhaps even allow some people to re-enter the workforce. However, it's not yet confirmed if antibodies ensure immunity, and there are still questions about the accuracy of such tests, especially those administered at home.

The CDC is planning three different studies related to the tests. One, which is already underway, will look at blood samples from people who were never diagnosed with COVID-19 but live in hot spots. The agency will also conduct a national survey using samples from different parts of the country. The hope is the survey will launch in the summer. The third study, for which there's no timetable yet, will consider special populations, like health care workers. Read more at Stat News.

More stories from theweek.com

5 funny cartoons about social distancing

The race for a coronavirus vaccine

5 brutally funny cartoons about Trump's TV ratings boast

