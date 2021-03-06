CDC study: Restaurant dining bans and mask mandates make a difference in COVID-19 rates

Amina Khan
·4 min read
Alexia Calton serves breakfast in Richardson, Tex.
Alexia Calton serves breakfast in Richardson, Texas. A report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention links restaurant dining with increases in COVID-19 cases and deaths in the following months. (LM Otero/Associated Press)

In the fight against COVID-19, public health authorities have long urged people to mask up and avoid shared spaces like restaurants. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has real-world evidence that these policies work.

By tracking changes in the case and death rates in counties across the United States, CDC researchers showed that these strategies are indeed crucial.

“Such efforts are increasingly important given the emergence of highly transmissible SARS-CoV-2 variants in the United States,” they wrote in a study published Friday in the agency's Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

Because the coronavirus spreads mostly by the inhalation of virus-laden droplets expelled by infected people, universal mask use can put a serious dent in transmission. Another way to reduce viral spread is to avoid what the researchers call “nonessential shared spaces,” especially indoor ones where ventilation may not be great and it might be difficult to maintain a distance of at least six feet. Restaurants add in more risk, since patrons remove their masks to eat.

These measures may seem logical, but how much difference do they actually make?

For better or worse, the United States provided scientists with a natural experiment to find out. Starting last April, 39 states and the District of Columbia began issuing mask mandates (some have since been lifted), according to the report. And in March and April 2020, 49 states and D.C. prohibited on-premises dining at restaurants — but by mid-June, all had lifted their restrictions.

These policy changes gave researchers the data they needed. They examined changes in case and death rates before and after the policies were implemented.

Mask mandates were included regardless of whether they applied to all places outside the home or just to retail businesses and restaurants. Restaurant closures were defined as bans on all operations or policies that limited service to takeout, curbside pickup or delivery.

The researchers compared the timing of mask mandates and restaurant closures in each county against changes in rates of new COVID-19 cases and deaths. The relationships were tracked for 100 days after a policy changed, with the analysis divided into five 20-day increments. They compared the growth rates in each of those increments to those in the 20-day period prior to a policy change.

The results revealed clear evidence that growth rates for new COVID-19 cases and deaths fell when mask mandates were put in place, and that both growth rates rose when restaurants were allowed to reopen (for either indoor or outdoor dining).

Between March 1 and Dec. 31, 2020, mask mandates were in place for some period of time in 2,313 of 3,142 counties in the U.S. The researchers found that the growth in daily case rates slowed by 0.5 percentage points in the first 20 days after a mandate was put in place.

The magnitude of the declines got bigger as time went on, to 1.1 percentage points in the second 20-day period, 1.5 percentage points in the third, 1.7 percentage points in the fourth and 1.8 percentage points in the final 20-day period.

In addition, the growth in COVID-19 death rates slowed by 0.7 percentage points in the first 20 days, followed by drops of 1.0, 1.4, 1.6 and 1.9 percentage points in the following 20-day periods.

Now to restaurant reopening: During the study period, states allowed restaurants to reopen for on-site dining (indoor or outdoor) in 3,076 counties (or nearly all of them). The researchers found no statistically significant changes in the growth rates of either daily cases or deaths in the first 40 days after restrictions were lifted.

But then things changed. Between 41 and 60 days after restaurants reopened, the growth rate of daily cases increased by 0.9 percentage points, followed by increases of 1.2 and 1.1 percentage points in the next two periods.

Changes in death growth rates lagged, but when they did come in, the impact was significant: Allowing on-site dining was linked to increases of 2.2 and 3.0 percentage points in the 61-to-80 day and 81-to-100 day periods, respectively, after restrictions were lifted.

“Implementing mask mandates was associated with reduced SARS-CoV-2 transmission, whereas reopening restaurants for on-premises dining was associated with increased transmission,” the study authors concluded. “Policies that require universal mask use and restrict any on-premises restaurant dining are important components of a comprehensive strategy to reduce exposure to and transmission of SARS-CoV-2.”

While the data don't prove cause and effect, they reveal a strong and compelling link between protective policies and improved coronavirus rates. The researchers acknowledged, however, that there are tradeoffs for these policies.

“Prohibiting on-premises restaurant dining might assist in limiting potential exposure to SARS-CoV-2; however, such orders might disrupt daily life and have an adverse impact on the economy and the food services industry,” they wrote.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • California theme parks won't profit at 15% capacity. Here's why they'll reopen anyway

    Disneyland and other California theme parks could reopen their outdoor rides and attractions as soon as April 1 if they're in counties where coronavirus transmission is low enough.

  • COVID-19's death toll in northern Italy was staggering. Did air pollution play a role?

    Air quality has been terrible for decades in Bergamo, in northern Italy, which last year suffered many COVID-19 deaths. Researchers see a connection.

  • Nepal rebel group agrees to abandon violence under deal with government

    A splinter group of former Maoist rebels has agreed to abandon violence and enter the political mainstream under a deal signed with Nepal's Communist government on Thursday, a joint statement said. Under the deal, the government agreed to lift a ban on the group, which resumed fighting after the main rebel group signed a peace deal in 2006 to end a decade-long Maoist insurgency in which more than 17,000 people were killed. More than 100 jailed members of the group are set to be freed and legal charges against them will be dropped under the deal, government officials said.

  • Trump state department staffer arrested on Capitol riot charges

    FBI claim defendant was employed by State Department and possessed Top Secret security clearance

  • Texas governor blasts Biden's border crisis: 'End this scheme right now.'

    Greg Abbott expresses concern with influx of immigrants amid pandemic on 'Hannity'

  • Biden news: White House defends ‘Neanderthal’ slur of GOP states, as Trump shifts blame for Senate loss

    Live updates from the White House

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’

  • Myanmar coup: 'Everything will be OK' teenage protester mourned

    Kyal Sin, known as Angel, was one of 38 people killed in anti-coup protests on Wednesday.

  • ‘Always up for a fight’: Mike Pompeo refuses to rule out presidential run on Hannity

    ‘I’m always up for a good fight,’ says Trump ally

  • What is Biden doing differently at US border?

    Democrat Joe Biden has promised to undo the 'cruelty' of Donald Trump's immigration policies.

  • Macron spares Paris region from weekend lockdown, for now

    The French government spared the Paris region from a weekend coronavirus lockdown for now and pledged to accelerate the vaccine rollout in two dozen high-risk zones in an effort to ease the load on hospitals and stave off further restrictions. President Emmanuel Macron is determined to keep the economy open as long as possible even as the COVID-19 infection rate rises nationally. Prime Minister Jean Castex did however announce on Thursday a weekend lockdown for the northerly Pas-de-Calais area, like that already imposed on the French Riviera.

  • Live stimulus updates: Senators reach agreement on $300 unemployment benefit after hours of negotiations

    Biden and Democratic leaders are pushing for passage before March 14 when unemployment benefits approved under an earlier relief bill expire.

  • Lake of the Ozarks Realtor Offered $1.5K to Have Her Former Mother-in-Law Killed: Prosecutors

    Camden County JailA prominent Lake of the Ozarks real estate agent and self-described “cheer mom” has been arrested for allegedly trying to put a hit out on her former mother-in-law. Prosecutors in Camden County say Leigh Ann Bauman, 43, offered to pay $1,500 to people in St. Louis to make her former mother-in-law’s death “look like an accident.” She was reportedly concerned about the woman causing problems with her relationship with her kids.Bauman was recorded discussing the scheme, according to a press release from the Camden County prosecutor’s office. She was given multiple opportunities to change her mind when asked by a witness-turned-informant if she was sure she wanted to carry out the killing, prosecutors said, but she moved ahead with it, at one point acknowledging that she was a Christian but noting she could always ask for forgiveness later.The realtor also is said to have made no secret about her alleged plans. After sending a text message to her daughter that said, “Your grandmother will die,” Bauman allegedly plowed ahead with the plan and pushed for her former mother-in-law to be killed in the small town of Hermann.Her alleged murder-for-hire plot fell apart when an attorney for a person who was solicited to hire people to carry out the killing contacted the Missouri Highway Patrol. She was arrested on Thursday and charged with conspiracy to commit murder and is currently being held without bond in the Camden County Jail.“We’re very appreciative of what the witness did in this case,” Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham said Friday. “We encourage anyone to contact law enforcement if there’s a crime or suspected crime.” “A local realtor had several political connections and the witness was aware of these political connections,” Cunningham said. “Out of an abundance of caution, DDCC was used to avoid any hint of impropriety,” he said, referring to the Missouri Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control.Bauman, who describes herself as a realtor, an artist, an entrepreneur, and a “cheer mom” on her Facebook page, frequently posted online about her “track record of success.” While she was most well-known as a realtor, with nearly 20 years in the industry, she also apparently set a world record in a boating race last year. Her LinkedIn account also mentions work in pharmaceutical sales and an acting and modeling career, with appearances on Days of Our Lives and in Nike commercials.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • A day after forcing marathon bill reading, Johnson says 'preference' to leave Senate

    The day after he single-handedly delayed the U.S. Senate's debate on President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill for 11 hours, Republican Senator Ron Johnson said on Friday that he could retire from office when his term expires. The 65-year-old Republican, who was first elected to the Senate during the Tea Party surge in 2010, had pledged to spend only two terms in the Senate.

  • A Black nurse was discharged from the hospital with a life-threatening tear in her artery. Her doctor dismissed it as a migraine.

    Ashanti Coleman's carotid artery was ruptured and 50% blocked, but she says her pain was ignored. Her experience is common among Black women.

  • Kim Kardashian calls out tabloids for comparing her to a whale and shaming her on a 'weekly basis' during her 1st pregnancy

    The 40-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star reshared several offensive magazine covers about her pregnancy weight gain in 2013.

  • Charles Barkley lost weight because he was worried about being lifted in a chair for the traditional Jewish hora at his daughter's wedding

    "Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother," Chuck told Jimmy Kimmel about the chair lift. "Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man."

  • Dubois scores in OT to lift Jets past Canadiens, 4-3

    Pierre-Luc Dubois scored at 4:29 of overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 4-3 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night in the opener of two-game series. Dubois fired a rolling puck past goalie Jake Allen for his fifth of the season. “It is a very special place to play,” said Dubois, from Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts.

  • NASA's new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet

    NASA’s newest Mars rover hit the dusty red road this week, putting 21 feet on the odometer in its first test drive. The Perseverance rover ventured from its landing position Thursday, two weeks after setting down on the red planet to seek signs of past life. “This is really the start of our journey here,” said Rich Rieber, the NASA engineer who plotted the route.

  • Detroit's mayor rejected a shipment of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Experts say that's nuts.

    Experts feared the Johnson & Johnson vaccine's slightly lower efficacy rate would lead to an impression of a two-tiered system. That has been exactly the case in Detroit, where the mayor just rejected a shipment of the company's vaccine. CNN reports that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan (D) declined an allocation of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine this week, saying the other available vaccines are better. "Johnson & Johnson is a very good vaccine. Moderna and Pfizer are the best," he said. "And I am going to do everything I can to make sure the residents of the City of Detroit get the best." Stat News' Matthew Herper called this a "bad plan." It's true that the Johnson & Johnson vaccine trials showed a 72 percent efficacy rate, while Moderna and Pfizer, the two other approved coronavirus vaccines, have a rate of about 95 percent. But health experts say it's still an excellent option, and has other perks like only requiring a single shot and frequently leading to fewer side effects, reports The New York Times. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the government's top infectious disease expert, said people shouldn't overthink which one to get, and explained the vaccines can't really be compared head-to-head because of different trial circumstances. Besides, experts note, the raw numbers don't show the full picture. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine prevented all hospitalizations and deaths in its large clinical trial, meaning the slightly lower efficacy rate really only points to mild to moderate disease. Detroit's mayor, however, said the city has been able to meet demand with just its supply of Pfizer and Moderna doses, but CNN notes Duggan's administration only expanded vaccine eligibility to residents ages 50 and older with chronic medical conditions on Thursday. Duggan said he would accept Johnson & Johnson doses later on if all other doses are distributed and there are remaining residents who want a vaccine. More stories from theweek.comWhy the Dr. Seuss 'cancellation' is chillingWhat Republicans talk about when they talk about the 'working class'Bernie Sanders is forcing other senators to go on the record about a $15 minimum wage