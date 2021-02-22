CDC study: Teachers key to COVID-19 infections in 1 district

JEFF AMY

ATLANTA (AP) — A new study finds that teachers may be more important drivers of COVID-19 transmission in schools than students.

The paper released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention studies nine COVID-19 transmission clusters in elementary schools in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta in December and January, That included one cluster where 16 teachers, students and relatives of students at home were infected.

In only one of the nine clusters was a student clearly the first documented case, while a teacher was the first documented case in four clusters. In another four, the first case was unclear. Of the nine clusters, eight involved probable teacher-to-student transmission. Two clusters saw teachers infect each other during in-person meetings or lunches, with a teacher then infecting other students.

“Educators were central to in-school transmission networks," the authors wrote.

The findings line up with studies from the United Kingdom that found teacher-to-teacher was the most common type of school transmission there, and a German study that found in-school transmission rates were three times higher when the first documented case was a teacher.

Other research has suggested that there's low transmission of viruses and that schools should reopen, a message that President Joe Biden's administration has been pushing in recent weeks to mixed success. Marietta, like all but a handful of Georgia districts, has been offering in-person classes since the fall.

All the Marietta clusters also involved “less than ideal physical distancing,” with students often less than 3 feet apart, although plastic dividers were placed on desks.

“Physical distancing of greater than 6 feet was not possible because of the high number of in-person students and classroom layouts,” the authors wrote.

In seven cases, transmission may have taken place during small-group instruction sessions where teachers were close to students. Although the authors said they observed students wearing masks, interviews found that “inadequate mask use” by students could have contributed to the spread of infection in five clusters.

The CDC again advised that schools need to pursue “multifaceted” strategies to prevent the spread of the virus, including cutting down on teacher-to-teacher meetings, making sure masks are worn correctly and increasing physical distancing, especially during mealtimes when people can't wear masks. The authors wrote that Marietta has already made changes, including reducing in-person contact among teachers. The district's superintendent wasn't immediately available for comment.

The study also said that in addition to those strategies, it might be desirable to vaccinate teachers to protect educators, cut down on in-school transmission and keep schools operating in person, although the CDC restated that teacher vaccination is "not a requirement for reopening schools.”

Recommended Stories

  • Fausto Puglisi Unveils First Collection for Roberto Cavalli

    Appointed creative consultant last October, Puglisi brings to the brand his set of powerful and bold designs, revisiting Roberto Cavalli's signature animal prints.

  • Elijah McClain death: Independent probe accuses police and paramedics of wrongdoing

    The 23-year-old Black man died after he was confronted by police in Aurora, Colorado on Aug. 24, 2019.

  • A day that will live in infamy: U.S. nears 500,000th COVID-19 death

    The United States on Monday closed in on the staggering milestone of 500,000 COVID-19 deaths just over a year to the day since the coronavirus pandemic claimed its first known U.S. victims in Santa Clara County, California. About 19% of total global coronavirus deaths have occurred in the United States, an outsized figure given that the nation accounts for just 4% of the world's population. "These numbers are stunning," Dr. Anthony Fauci, a top infectious disease adviser to President Joe Biden told ABC News' "Good Morning America" program.

  • Nigeriens vote in first democratic government transfer

    Jihadist attacks and the death of a number of election officials after their car triggered a landmine marred the second round of voting in presidential elections in Niger.

  • Goodyear acquires Cooper in all-American tire deal

    Two of the biggest remaining American tire companies are joining forces. Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. is acquiring Cooper in a deal with an equity value of $2.8 billion that will combine the two century-old Ohio manufacturers. Cooper, founded in 1914, is the 5th largest tire maker in North America based on revenue.