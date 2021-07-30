CDC team: 'War has changed' as delta variant dangers emerge

LINDSEY TANNER
·2 min read

New evidence showing the delta variant is as contagious as chickenpox and may be more dangerous than other versions has prompted U.S. health officials to consider changing advice on how the nation fights the coronavirus, internal documents show.

Recommending masks for everyone and requiring vaccines for doctors and other health workers are among measures the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering, according to internal documents obtained by the Washington Post.

The documents appear to be talking points for CDC staff to use in explaining the dangers of the delta variant and “breakthrough″ infections that can occur after vaccination. Noted under communications: "Acknowledge the war has changed." 

In recommending that vaccinated people resume wearing masks indoors in virus hot spots, the CDC this week said that new evidence shows that breakthrough infections may be as transmissible as those in unvaccinated people. They cited a large recent outbreak among vaccinated individuals in the Cape Cod town of Provincetown, Massachusetts, among others, for the change.

As the documents note, COVID-19 vaccines are still highly effective at preventing serious illness and death. The CDC has always expected some breakthrough infections but has struggled with how to explain them to the public.

The documents point out that the delta variant, first detected in India, causes infections that are more contagious than the common cold, flu, smallpox and Ebola virus, and is as infectious as highly contagious chickenpox.

The internal documents also cite studies from Canada, Singapore and Scotland showing that the delta variant may pose a greater risk for hospitalization, intensive care treatment and death than the alpha variant, first detected in the United Kingdom.

Since January, people who got infected after vaccination make up an increasing portion of hospitalizations and in-hospital deaths among COVID-19 patients, according to the documents. That trend coincides with the spread of the delta variant.

But the CDC emphasizes that breakthrough infections are still uncommon.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content. 

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Biden's COVID plan: Federal workers must report shot status

    — Federal employees will have to attest to their vaccination status. — The requirement to disclose vaccination status also applies to employees of federal contractors who work at government facilities. The White House is drafting a plan to extend vaccination requirements to all contractor employees.

  • Hong Kong protester given 9-year term in 1st security case

    A pro-democracy protester was sentenced Friday to nine years in prison in the closely watched first prosecution under Hong Kong’s national security law as the ruling Communist Party tightens control over the territory. Tong Ying-kit, 24, was convicted of inciting secession and terrorism for driving his motorcycle into a group of police officers at a July 1, 2020, rally. President Xi Jinping's government imposed the law on the former British colony last year following protests that erupted in mid-2019.

  • AP-NORC poll: Democrats optimistic but divided on compromise

    The other half say Democrats should stick to their positions no matter what, even if it means they would have to find a way to pass laws without Republican support. The numbers reflect a division playing out on Capitol Hill, as Biden and other Democratic leaders prioritize a bipartisan infrastructure bill over other Democratic initiatives less ripe for compromise — including voting rights, immigration and climate change. Although Biden has faced criticism over the strategy, the numbers suggest even displeased Democrats aren't turning on him.

  • Lollapalooza begins, COVID concerns or not

    Lolla 2021 starts Thursday, as some Chicagoans worry over possible COVID spread at the crowded 4-day music festival.

  • Another round of severe weather to keep nation's midsection on alert

    A new round of severe weather is expected to erupt across the nation's midsection late Friday, putting residents in places such as Omaha, Nebraska, at risk for damaging thunderstorms. The stormy weather will set up farther south and west than what occurred at midweek when thunderstorms steamrolled through Wisconsin, northern Illinois and northern Indiana with high winds and a few tornadoes. "A disturbance in the atmosphere will move through portions of the Plains on Friday afternoon and Friday n

  • "The war has changed": Internal CDC presentation warns of new data on Delta variant

    Unpublished research indicates that the Delta variant causes more severe illness and spreads as easily as chickenpox, and that vaccinated people may transmit the strain as easily as those who are unvaccinated, according to an internal CDC presentation obtained by WashPost.Why it matters: The data played a key role in the CDC's decision to tell vaccinated people to resume masking indoors, with the presentation calling on health officials to "acknowledge the war has changed," The Post reports.Get

  • Germany signals growing impatience with Iran on nuclear deal

    Germany's foreign minister is signaling growing impatience with Iran, saying that a revival of the country's frayed nuclear accord with world powers won't be possible “forever," a German magazine reported Friday. The countries that remain parties to the agreement — Russia, China, Germany, France, Britain and Iran — have been trying during six rounds of talks in Vienna to resolve how the United States can rejoin and how Tehran can return to compliance. President Donald Trump pulled out of the agreement in 2018, but successor Joe Biden has said the U.S. wants to return.

  • New details of delta variant dangers

    Internal CDC documents warn the delta variant appears to cause more severe illness and spreads as quickly as chickenpox. ABC News' Faith Abubey reports.

  • Blow to Merkel as German economy struggles to bounce back

    Germany's economy failed to recover as fast as had been expected in the three months to June, dealing a fresh blow to Chancellor Angela Merkel as she prepares to stand down after September's elections. The eurozone’s industrial powerhouse grew by 1.5pc in the second quarter, missing expectations of a 2pc jump. It followed a disappointing first quarter of the year, during which GDP dropped by 2.1pc - worse than the 1.8pc dip that the Federal Statistics Office initially estimated. However, Mediter

  • Lollapalooza to require vaccination card or negative test

    The hordes of people expected to descend on Chicago's Grant Park for the Lollapalooza music festival this week will be required to show proof that they've been vaccinated for COVID-19 or tested negative for the disease within the last three days. After missing last summer because of the threat of the coronavirus, it will easily be Chicago's largest gathering since the pandemic started, and one of the country's. To gain entry, attendees will have to present their vaccination cards or a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test that is no more than 72 hours old.

  • Germany requires COVID tests for unvaccinated travelers

    Germany will require people entering the country who haven’t been vaccinated or recently recovered from COVID-19 to show a negative test result starting Sunday. It comes amid increasing concern about infections brought back from summer vacations pushing up Germany’s relatively low case rate. At present, unvaccinated people traveling by air are required to test negative before they get on a plane to Germany, regardless of where they are coming from.

  • Hard-won gains at risk as Delta variant spreads - WHO

    The world is at risk of losing hard-won gains in fighting COVID-19 as the highly transmissible Delta variant spreads, but WHO-approved vaccines remain effective, the World Health Organization said on Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has described the Delta variant of the coronavirus as being as transmissible as chickenpox and cautioned it could cause severe disease, the Washington Post said, citing an internal CDC document. COVID-19 infections have increased by 80% over the past four weeks in most regions of the world, WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

  • Food running out in Ethiopia's Tigray: UN

    The United Nations called Wednesday for the opening of critical aid routes in Ethiopia's war-torn Tigray, warning that the region -- already threatened with famine -- risked running out of food supplies.

  • Tunisia’s turmoil is being watched warily around the globe

    Days of political turmoil in Tunisia over a crippled economy and surging coronavirus infections have unnerved allies in Europe and the United States, while garnering the support of key Mideast partners watching to see if Islamists and Tunisia's fragile democracy will survive. Autocratic leaders from Egypt to Saudi Arabia hope this week’s power grab by Tunisian President Kais Saied spells doom for the region’s Islamists.

  • CDC report sounds alarm over new risks of delta variant of Covid

    The Centers for Disease Control have put out a new report outlining new warnings and risks as the delta variant of Covid-19 continues to spread. NBC's Shannon Pettypiece reports from the White House.

  • CDC document paints more dire picture of threat posed by Delta variant

    The Delta variant is more formidable than previously believed, due to its ability to infect and be spread by people who are vaccinated, a CDC document says.

  • CDC mask recommendations have changed again. What's required in your state?

    Most states have backed off mask requirements for vaccinated people, even as COVID cases spike. Here's where the states stand on mask requirements.

  • The Cast of "Outer Banks" Are Older Than Their Characters and I'm Shook

    You might be surprised by some of these.

  • Sheila Jackson Lee is third Black lawmaker to be arrested during voting rights protests

    Congress members Joyce Beatty and Hank Johnson were previously arrested for participating in separate demonstrations Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic representative of Texas, is arrested as she participates in a voting rights demonstration in Washington DC. Photograph: Alex Wong/Getty Images Sheila Jackson Lee, a Democratic representative of Texas, was arrested in Washington DC on Thursday while protesting lawmakers’ delay in passing legislation to protect voting rights, becoming the third membe

  • Every actor who will be in the 'Sex and the City' reboot

    Evan Handler, Cynthia Nixon, and David Eigenberg will be back for "And Just Like That..." HBO Max just announced a few new additions to the cast.