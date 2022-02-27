🌱 CDC Tool Measures COVID Risk + ATL Agency Helping Ukraine Kids

Happy Monday, Atlanta! Let's get this day started off right. Here's what's going on in Atlanta today.

A new tool has been released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that helps people determine whether their area is at high, medium or low risk for COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations and whether masks are needed in most public indoor places, including schools. The tool allows people to select their state and county and displays the outbreak level as one of three colors: green for low, yellow for medium and orange for high. Currently, no counties in metro Atlanta are in the high-risk category and much of the state is also in either low or medium risk categories. All three levels emphasize the importance of vaccinations and boosters. (Free: cdc.gov; Subscription:Atlanta Journal Constitution) An Atlanta agency that assists children in Ukraine is concerned as violence continues raging across the region. Father’s Care, which is based in Atlanta but operates out of Ukraine, helps children and teenagers in Ukraine whose parents are trying to overcome substance abuse. “I cling to the word of God and I pray and trust that it’s going to work out. My heart is crushed,” said Jane Hyatt, co-founder of Father’s Care. Hyatt, who left Ukraine a week ago to fly back to the United States – a trip she had planned months ago – said her team called her once they began hearing sirens and started moving the children into a bomb shelter. Hyatt said she will spend her time raising funds in Georgia while she waits to get access back into Ukraine. To donate, go to fathers-care.org. (WSB Atlanta) For the second time in a week, a group of street racers burned rubber on top of Atlanta’s “Rainbow Crosswalk” at the 10th Street and Piedmont Road intersection, damaging the busy intersection just a few days after it had been cleaned up. Atlanta Police are offering a $2,000 reward for anyone with information on the street racers who have been disrupting the city's streets and leaving damage at one of Atlanta's better known landmarks. Information can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com. Callers do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward. (WSB Radio) A man lying in the middle of the road near the Hilton Atlanta died after being accidentally struck by a valet driver Friday morning. An Atlanta Police Department news release said officers responded to a call about a pedestrian struck by a vehicle in the 200 block of Courtland Street around 11:30 a.m. A valet was retrieving a guest’s vehicle when he exited the parking deck and struck the victim, who appeared to be lying in the street. The man was taken by Grady Emergency Responders to the hospital where he later died.According to police, the valet driver is cooperating with investigators, and they do not anticipate charges to be filed at this time. (Free: 11Alive.com WXIA; Subscription: Atlanta Journal Constitution) If you're wondering what the weekly weather forecast is for Atlanta, the Atlanta Patch and AccuWeather have you covered. Expect temperatures to increase from the low 60s to the mid 70s by Friday, with little chance of precipitation. (Atlanta Patch)

Amerigroup Georgia is supporting Read Across America again and hopes to expand its reach to even more children in the state of Georgia. This Read Across America event will be presented virtually with a number of exciting readers today. There will be a puppet show for children, and an Amerigroup representative will be present to answer any questions. Please join this event and its mission to support literacy by reminding children to strive for greatness, be kind and always do their best. (10:00 AM)

"Downton Abbey: The Exhibition" is extending its stay in Atlanta for a limited time. The exhibition has brought countless fans together since September 2021 for a once-in-a-lifetime chance to step inside the world of Carnival Films’ award-winning global television and movie phenomenon. At Perimeter Pointe. (10:00 AM)

Kickin' Asthma at the DeKalb County Public Library helps kids learn how to identify and reduce triggers, recognize the early signs of an episode, manage symptoms, use a peak flow meter, and create an action plan. Ages 11 to 16 years. (5:00 PM)

This free online session, "Data Behind Social Media Impressions: Influencer + Paid," offers a comprehensive strategy and tactical plan for using social media to achieve organizational goals. You'll be able to quantify, track and measure the results of your efforts, as well as make data-driven decisions to determine the right channel and content mix for your organization using social content, segmentation, and advertising strategies. (5:00 PM)

Wesley Chapel Genealogy Group at the DeKalb County Public Library is a monthly meeting to discuss genealogy methodology, research tips, techniques and resources. All experience levels are welcome. (6:00 PM)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Waverly Park: "Springtime is coming and that means Jump Rope Bootcamp! FREE!" (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Barfield: "New feeder. Nice big area to see through the window and a couple of side perches. Mr. #easternbluebird is happy." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Mechanicsville: "Does anyone have a treadmill that’s gaining dust in the house that they want to give away? I’ll take it." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, Happy Hollow/Winters Chapel: "We are looking for limousine service for the Atlanta airport. Can somebody please recommend a good company / individual ? Thank you." (Nextdoor)

Nextdoor Neighbor, North West End: "I wanted to make a point to patronize a few Black-owned businesses this weekend, so after working out I stopped in at Wadada Healthy Market & Juice Bar. The Sour Sop Sip is amazing!" (Nextdoor)

