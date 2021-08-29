CDC: Unvaccinated, unmasked teacher caused community-wide outbreak in California

An unvaccinated elementary school teacher in California infected more than half of her students with COVID-19, ultimately resulting in a community-wide outbreak in Marin County, a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found.

Why it matters: The outbreak, which took place in May, highlights the stakes surrounding a debate across the U.S. among school districts considering implementing stricter measures to curb the spread of the virus, like universal masking in schools.

Details: The teacher who caused the outbreak continued to show up at school for two days while experiencing symptoms before ultimately receiving a test.

The school in question requires teachers and students to wear masks indoors. But the teacher read to her students unmasked as she exhibited nasal congestion and fatigue.

The teacher tested positive for the virus on May 21, and 12 of her 22 students later tested positive, per the report.

The big picture: Thousands of students were forced to quarantine or isolate due to possible exposure almost immediately after schools reopened in August. Districts have had to temporarily close schools or suspend in-person instruction because of outbreaks.

What they're saying: The outbreak "highlights the importance of vaccinating school staff members who are in close indoor contact with children ineligible for vaccination as schools reopen," the report read.

