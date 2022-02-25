CDC Updates COVID Mask Guidelines: What It Means In Colorado

COLORADO — The Biden administration is expected to loosen federal COVID-19 mask guidance Friday as infection rates return to pre-omicron variant levels around the country.

The bottom line of the expected changes: Most Americans will live in areas where federal guidelines say they’re not required to wear masks indoors. Most Colorado cities and counties, including those in Denver's metro area and Boulder County, have already dropped their indoor mask mandates for public spaces. But the expected change in federal guidance marks a symbolic cornerstone in our nation's fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Jared Polis is expected to make a significant announcement at noon Friday about the pandemic, but the nature of the announcement is not yet clear.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommends that people wear masks in areas with substantial or high transmission — roughly about 95 percent of U.S. counties, according to the latest data. The expected new guidance comes as the virus becomes endemic and the Biden administration focuses on preventing serious illness and death from COVID-19 rather than all instances of infection.

CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tweeted Thursday that the agency is shifting its focus to concentrate on preventing the spread of COVID-19 to minimize the strain on the health care system.

Walensky didn’t say when the announcement would be made, though The Associated Press and other news outlets have cited unnamed sources saying the new recommendations would likely come Friday.

In a White House briefing last week, she said hospital capacity is an “important barometer.”

