CDC updates guidance for cleaning surfaces to protect against coronavirus

Hundreds in London and several cities across England and Wales rallied in "kill the bill" protests on Saturday against a proposed law that would broaden police authority for regulating demonstrations, according to Reuters.Why it matters: Opponents of the bill say it could be used to curb dissent and individual freedoms and could excuse heavy-handed tactics used by police to break up peaceful protests.Context: The bill was proposed in response to recent sporadic protests that had turned violent.People during a protest in Bristol in March bombarded officers and a police station with bricks and glass bottles and set police vehicles on fire, according to CNN.But police have also been criticized for using excessive force against protesters, including at a vigil held in London last month for Sarah Everard, whose body was found in March after she disappeared. Wayne Couzens, a London police officer, has been charged with the suspected abduction and murder of Everard. The big picture: Protests were also held in at least 24 other towns and cities in England and Wales, including Bristol, Cambridge, Cardiff, Derby, Exeter and Oxford, according to The Guardian.In photos: A "kill the bill" protests in London. Photo Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images Former Labour Party Leader, Jeremy Corbyn, speaking during a "kill the bill" protest in London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images Police monitoring a "kill the bill" protest in London. Photo: Hasan Esen/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images The protest in London. Photo: Tolga Akmen/AFP via Getty Images Signs at the protest in London. Photo: Chris J Ratcliffe/Getty Images