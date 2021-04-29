CDC urges states to remove vaccination card templates from the web

Ivana Saric
·1 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned states in recent weeks to remove templates of vaccination cards from the web due to forgery concerns, NBC News reports.

Driving the news: Posts and comments in online anti-vaccination and conspiracy forums have included instructions on how to create fake vaccination cards using the online templates.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

  • Some of the instructions include guidance on how thick the cardboard paper being used should be, and how to create convincing stick-on labels, according to NBC.

The big picture: While the federal government has indicated that it won't mandate vaccine passports, many universities, colleges and businesses will likely require proof of vaccination for those returning to campuses and offices.

  • By and large, many institutions will rely on people showing their paper CDC cards as proof that they received a COVID-19 vaccine, per NBC.

What they're saying: "CDC has consistently advised states not to post the vaccine card template publicly," Kate Grusich, CDC spokesperson, said in a statement, according to NBC.

Go deeper: COVID vaccine passports: The good is better than the perfect.

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • Pro-Trump web forums are abuzz with directions to forge Covid vaccine cards

    Vaccination card fraud is percolating online, leading the CDC to ask states to remove online versions.

  • US split on vaccine passports as country aims for return to normalcy

    Some lawmakers and businesses are in favor of vaccine verification, but civil liberties and privacy questions abound Vaccine passports supporters see a future where people would have an app on their phone that would include their vaccine information. Photograph: Ethan Miller/Getty Images With summer around the corner, Americans are desperate for some sense of normalcy as the rollout of the Covid-19 vaccine continues. Some businesses and lawmakers believe they have a simple solution that will allow people to gather in larger numbers again: vaccine passports. But as with so many issues in the US these days, it’s an idea dividing America. Vaccine passport supporters see a future where people would have an app on their phone that would include their vaccine information, similar to the paper record card from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that is given when a person is vaccinated. People would flash the app when entering a large venue for something like a concert or sports game. While many other countries have implemented or are considering vaccine passports, in a country where political divides have determined belief in mask usage, social distancing and even the lethality of the virus, it comes as no surprise that there is already a political divide over whether vaccine passports should be used at all. Leaders of some Democratic states have embraced the idea of vaccine passports at big events like concerts and weddings. New York launched its Excelsior Pass with IBM in late March with the intention of having the app used at theaters, sports stadiums and event venues. California health officials will allow venues that verify whether someone has gotten the vaccine or tested negative to hold larger events. Hawaii is working with multiple companies on a vaccine passport system that would allow travelers to bypass Covid-19 testing and quarantine requirements if vaccinated. “Businesses have lost a lot of money during this whole period here so there’s a lot to recoup,” Mufi Hannemann, president and chief executive of the Hawaii Tourism and Lodging Association, told local news station Hawaii News Now. “We’re anxious to get this economy moving forward in a safe and healthy manner.” On the flip side, a growing number of states are passing laws banning vaccine passports, citing concerns of privacy and intrusion on people’s decisions to get vaccinated. “Government should not require any Texas to show proof of vaccination and reveal private health information just to go about their daily lives,” said Governor Greg Abbott, who ordered that no government agency or institution receiving government funding should require proof of vaccination. The governors of Mississippi, Florida, Tennessee, Arizona and Indiana have passed or voiced support for similar laws. Splits have already taken place. Norwegian Cruise Line, for example, told the CDC it would be willing to require passengers be fully vaccinated before boarding, but Florida’s governor, Ron DeSantis, said his ban on vaccine passports prohibits such a mandate. Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, like many colleges and universities, said they would require students to be vaccinated before returning to campus in the fall, but the school is considering backtracking the policy following DeSantis’s order. Though conservative figures like Donald Trump Jr, who called vaccine passports “invasive”, have started to broadly attack Democrats for backing vaccine passports, the White House has made it clear the federal government has no plans to release a vaccine passport, or require mandatory vaccines. “The government is not now nor will we be supporting a system that requires Americans to carry a credential,” said Jen Psaki, White House press secretary, earlier in April. Psaki said the White House would release guidance for businesses and local governments who wish to implement vaccine passports. Vaccine passports have historically been used when crossing country borders. For example, some countries, including Brazil and Ghana, require people to have the vaccine against yellow fever before entering their countries. And while vaccine passports have not been used widely domestically in the US, vaccine mandates, and the proof of vaccines needed to carry them out, are common. Many schools require students to get a host of vaccines, while many healthcare systems often require the annual flu vaccine for employers. Sensitivity around a vaccine passport is probably an offshoot of a broader vaccine hesitancy. Recent polling has shown that vaccine skepticism has a partisan bent: 30% of Republicans said they would not get the vaccine versus 11% of Democrats, according to the Covid States Project. David Lazer, professor of political science at Northeastern University and a researcher with the Covid States Project, said “partisan divides on behaviors and policies have been acute throughout the pandemic”, but Democrats and Republicans are more evenly split on vaccines compared with other policies against Covid-19, like mask-wearing and social distancing. The term “passport” could also be turning people away from the concept, said Maureen Miller, an epidemiologist with Columbia University, as it implies that verification requires more personal information beyond vaccination status. A recent poll from the de Beaumont Foundation confirmed this, with Republican respondents being more supportive of vaccine “verification” over a “passport”. Miller said the World Health Organization, which is developing its own Smart Vaccine Certificate and standards for vaccine verification programs, has been adamant about making the distinction between a certificate and a passport. “A passport contains a lot of personal information, and a vaccine certificate does not,” Miller said. “It contains only the information necessary to convey the fact that the person has been vaccinated.” Other groups including the Vaccine Credential Initiative and the Covid-19 Credential Initiative are working on coming up with standards for digital vaccine passports with the aim of building trust in vaccine verification programs. Miller said the ultimate goal would be to reach herd immunity in the US, which would nix the need for vaccine passports but would require working through the skepticism that exists in the country. “People are not going to feel comfortable in large numbers, in social environments until we hit a kind of herd immunity, where, when you bump into someone, the risk of an infectious person bumping into someone who’s susceptible is decreased tremendously,” Miller said.

  • Cold virus lurking in Russian Sputnik vaccine, says Brazil

    ‘In people who are immune-compromised... there could be a higher rate of adverse effects because of it, including potentially serious ones’

  • COVID-19 vaccines may not offer complete protection for people with compromised immune systems

    If you have a weakened immune system, the COVID-19 vaccines may have a reduced effectiveness for you. Experts say it's still very important for you and those around you to get vaccinated, but it may be necessary for those with compromised immune systems to take extra precautions after vaccination. "We are aware that this population may not have the same beneficial response to vaccines that we see in others who are not immunosuppressed," Dr. Linda Finn, the director of hematology and bone marrow transplant at Ochsner Health, told ABC News.

  • China launches key module of space station planned for 2022

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China launched an unmanned module on Thursday containing what will become living quarters for three crew on a permanent space station that it plans to complete by the end of 2022, state media reported. The module, named "Tianhe", or "Harmony of the Heavens", was launched on the Long March 5B, China's largest carrier rocket, at 11:23 a.m. (0323 GMT) from the Wenchang Space Launch Centre on the southern island of Hainan. Tianhe is one of three main components of what would be China's first self-developed space station, rivalling the only other station in service - the International Space Station (ISS).

  • Supreme Court wary of giving schools broad power to punish students' off-campus speech

    With technology changing the way teens communicate, the Supreme Court revisited a Vietnam-era First Amendment case about student speech.

  • Danish official calls AstraZeneca 'ethical' option for some nations

    Denmark's top health official said on Thursday "the only ethical, correct decision" for some countries facing COVID-19 crises is to continue giving AstraZeneca's vaccine, though his nation halted use over very rare clotting concerns. Soren Brostrom, speaking at a Danish Health Authority-sponsored scientific conference over the clotting, was responding to a question over whether Denmark's decision could hurt confidence in AstraZeneca's shot around the world, including developing nations getting it via the global COVAX vaccine-sharing programme. Brostrom acknowledged his agency's decision was made more difficult by fears people elsewhere could respond with increased vaccine hesitancy, but said that stopping AstraZeneca vaccinations matched Denmark's situation.

  • Senate Democrats resist Biden’s plan to pay for $1.8 trillion package with new taxes

    President Biden will ask Congress to pay for the entirety of his $1.8 trillion American Families Plan, yet some Democratic senators want him to finance it with deficit spending, lawmakers and their aides tell Axios. Why it matters: The "human infrastructure" proposal, which Biden will formally unveil Wednesday night during his joint address to Congress, is already dead on arrival among Republicans — so the Democratic reaction is key.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe American Families Plan would cover support activities such as paid leave, free community college and universal preschool in part by raising taxes on the wealthy and corporations.Even if the White House ultimately tries to force the bill through via the budget reconciliation process, it will still need every single Senate Democrat to come aboard. Right now, it's unclear if they will.What they're saying: “I’m not a big pay-for guy,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii). “I think some investments are worth deficit financing." "Nobody asks how we're going to pay for the United States military," Schatz said. "Nobody really asked how we were going to finance the tax cuts for the very wealthy. It's only when it comes to progressive priorities that everybody freaks out and tries to find pay-fors."Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) concurred: “I think there's plenty of money in this country to pay for smart investments. But at the same time, if it's a good investment, I don't know that it needs to be fully paid for."“My view is I think we need to pay for part of it on the infrastructure angle ... but not totally,” said Sen. Jon Tester (D-Mont.), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I think we should find a way to pay for half of it upfront and then hopefully with good infrastructure, it’ll create economic growth and pick up the other half.”Meanwhile, some centrist senators are wary of the overall $6 trillion price tag of the combined cost of Biden's three packages — the American Rescue Plan, the American Jobs Plan and the American Family Plan."When we're in a crisis, you know, we've got to sometimes take extraordinary steps, which is what we did," Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) told Axios. "But we’ve got to get back to managing the size of our debt compared to the size of our economy.""It always comes back to how we pay for it," Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.) told reporters. "I think it'll come down to making sure every single Democrat is willing to vote for huge tax increases and huge increases in government spending. I’m not sure that's the case at the moment."Key moderate Republicans most willing to cross party lines are also against Biden's proposal — making clear that any shot at bipartisanship is virtually impossible."Our total federal budget that we vote on every year is $1.4 or $1.5 trillion. So it's a massive amount of spending," Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) said. "I think maybe if he were younger, I'd say his Dad needs to take away the credit card." Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Manchin Is ‘Very Uncomfortable’ with the Biden Agenda’s Price Tag

    Senator Joe Manchin (D., W. Va.), a moderate Democrat, said Wednesday he is becoming “very uncomfortable” with the rising cost of President Biden’s agenda. “It’s a lot of money, a lot of money,” Manchin told reporters. “That makes you very uncomfortable.” Manchin’s comments came after Biden unveiled the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan on Wednesday. Together with the $1.9 trillion COVID-response bill that Congress passed in March, as well as the $2.3 infrastructure plan that Biden has proposed, the president’s three plans would cost a sticker-shock-inducing $6 trillion, if passed. While Manchin has said he wants to pay for as much of Biden’s infrastructure package as possible because he doesn’t “know how much more debt” the country should incur, he has questioned whether raising taxes is the best way to fund the plan. “We’re at $28.2 trillion now, debt, so you have to be very careful. There’s a balance to be had here,” he said. He has previously said that he does not support Biden’s plan to hike the corporate tax rate to 28 percent and would instead favor 25 percent. On its own, the tax increase would not raise the roughly $4 trillion needed for Biden’s two proposals. “Are we going it be able to be competitive and be able to pay for what we need in the country? We’ve got to figure out what our needs are and maybe make some adjustments. Who knows?” Manchin said. Manchin’s opposition could prove troublesome for the bills’ future in the evenly divided Senate. Even if Democrats chose to pursue budget reconciliation as a path to passing the bill with a simple majority (instead of the 60-vote threshold required for most legislation), the measure would require support from every member of the Democratic caucus to advance.

  • Your COVID-19 vaccine works even if you don't feel any side effects - here's why

    In trials of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, roughly half of participants did not experience side effects. The shots were still highly effective.

  • Elliot Page Tells Oprah He Feels 'Comfortable' in His Body for the First Time

    "It's the little [things]. Getting out of the shower and your towel is around your waist and you're looking at the mirror and you're just like, 'Here I am.'"

  • British regulator cites 41 more blood clot reports following AstraZeneca shots

    Britain's medicine regulator on Thursday said there had been a further 41 reports of rare blood clots after doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine, but that the benefits of the shot continued to outweigh the risks for the majority of people. In a weekly update on side effects from COVID-19 vaccines, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said there were a total of 209 clots with low platelet counts following vaccination with AstraZeneca's shot, compared to a total of 168 reported last week. There has been scrutiny of the AstraZeneca vaccine on the issue of the very rare clots, with a higher incidence in younger people.

  • Russian vaccines sent to Slovakia on hold for at least a month

    Doses of Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine sent to Slovakia in March will have to be kept in storage for at least another month, after Moscow asked for some doses to be sent back for testing, Slovakia's health ministry said on Wednesday. Slovakia received the 200,000 doses at the beginning of last month, part of what was intended to be a deal for 2 million doses that caused a political storm which led the prime minister to resign.

  • Russian military says its troops back to bases after buildup

    The Russian military said Thursday that its troops have returned to their permanent bases after concluding massive drills near Ukraine that alarmed Western countries. Gen. Valery Gerasimov, the chief of the military's General Staff, said that more than 300,000 troops, nearly one-third of the nation's 1 million member military, took part in the exercise earlier this month. The commander of the Western Military District, Col. Gen. Alexander Zhuravlev, reported that most of his troops are now back at their garrisons, and just one trainload of troops was still on its way to their home base.

  • New coronavirus cases fell by 16% after weeks of stasis

    Data: CSSE Johns Hopkins University; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosNew coronavirus infections fell by roughly 16% over the past week in the U.S. — a big improvement after weeks of stasis.The big picture: More than half of American adults have gotten at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and that seems to finally be putting a dent in the size of the country’s outbreak.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.By the numbers: The U.S. averaged about 55,000 new cases per day over the past week, down from about 66,000 per day the week before.The number of new infections declined in 26 states and only rose in four.New York and Michigan saw the biggest improvements; new cases were down by about 30% in both states.What’s next: The U.S. will never totally eliminate COVID-19, but high vaccination rates and low case rates will help the country get back to normal more quickly, and will also help limit the threat that new variants of the virus will pose in the years to come. Each week, Axios tracks the change in new infections in each state. We use a seven-day average to minimize the effects of day-to-day discrepancies in states’ reporting.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • COVID pandemic accelerating, WHO Americas office warns

    MEXICO CITY/BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -The COVID-19 pandemic is accelerating, which is why equitable access to vaccines and effective preventive measures are crucial to helping turn the tide, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said on Wednesday. "Our region is still under the grip of this pandemic ... in several countries of South America the pandemic in the first four months of this year was worse than what we faced in 2020," PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said in a briefing.

  • Lowering the Medicare age could save employers a lot of money

    Reproduced from KFF; Chart: Axios VisualsEmployer plans spend more money each month, on average, on enrollees ages 60-64 than Medicare spends on people between 65 and 74, a new KFF analysis found. Why it matters: Shifting these high-cost enrollees to Medicare would likely save employers a lot of money. But it would also mean payment cuts for hospitals and doctors.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: Private insurance often pays several times more than Medicare for the same services. The gap in rates is growing.That means employer coverage keeps getting more expensive — and that money ultimately comes out of the pocket of employers, employees and taxpayers. People generally use more health care services as they age, making the oldest employees the most expensive for employers to cover — and among the most lucrative patients for doctors and hospitals.Driving the news: Some Democrats, including Sen. Bernie Sanders, are pushing to lower the eligibility age for Medicare from 65 to 60, or even lower.Providers strongly oppose the measure, partially because they say Medicare rates are too low. By the numbers: Employer health plan spending would plummet if it no longer included older enrollees, a second KFF analysis found. If everyone 60-64 who is enrolled in large employer plans switched to Medicare, employer plan costs would drop by 15%.If everyone 55-64 left their employer plans, the costs would decrease by 30%. And if all adults 50-64 left, costs would decrease by 43%.Yes, but: Not every newly eligible person would decide to ditch their employer plan, even if they had the choice.The bottom line: "These two findings suggest that lowering the eligibility age of Medicare could have a downward effect on total national health spending," the KFF researchers conclude.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 4 Sisters Pregnant at Same Time During Pandemic Open Up About Their 'Incredible Experience'

    Amy Gossett tells PEOPLE (the TV Show!) that she and her sisters joked, "Let's see if we can get the husbands on board" — and the rest is history

  • California braces for another 'clown car' of recall candidates

    The current social-media culture gives enterprising Californians an easy way to amplify their voice and build a following should they join the fray.

  • Cuomo effort to 'obscure' COVID-19 nursing home death toll was reportedly 'far greater than previously known'

    Aides to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) "repeatedly" overruled state health officials "over a span of at least five months" while allegedly attempting to obscure the state's COVID-19 death toll among nursing home residents, The New York Times reports. Cuomo is facing a federal investigation over his administration's handling of data concerning how many New York nursing home residents died from COVID-19, which the state's attorney general in January found had been undercounted by "as much as 50 percent." Aides for the governor, the Times reports, were aware of that "since the previous spring." Their effort to obscure the true death count was "far greater than previously known," the Times also reports, writing that aides "engaged in a sustained effort" to prevent it from being released to the public or the state lawmakers over the course of months. "A scientific paper, which incorporated the data, was never published," the Times writes. "An audit of the numbers by a top Cuomo aide was finished months before it became publicly known. Two letters, drafted by the Health Department and meant for state legislators, were never sent." A lawyer for Cuomo's office told the Times that the "chamber was never satisfied that the numbers that they were getting from [the Department of Health] were accurate" and "wanted only to release accurate information." An aide for Cuomo in February privately acknowledged, though, that the administration withheld the data amid concerns it was "going to be used against us." This is one of several scandals Cuomo is facing, as he's also under investigation over allegations of sexual misconduct and for allegedly using state resources while writing a book about the pandemic. Cuomo has resisted calls to resign despite Democrats calling on him to do so. Read the full report at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.comLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaBeware the lonely, angry men